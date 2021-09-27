People on the Move: Sept. 27, 2021

CenterWell Senior Primary Care announced the addition of Dr. Hayley Kuhn, board certified in family medicine with more than seven years of health care experience, to CenterWell’s South Nellis location at 2875 South Nellis Blvd. Prior to joining CenterWell, Kuhn practiced at P3 Medical Group and provided outpatient primary care at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

NuSpine Chiropractic announced the addition of Marissa Marmolejo, chiropractic assistant, for the new Tropicana location scheduled to open this fall.

Four Pisanelli Bice attorneys received recognition in the 2022 The Best Lawyers in America publication, including Founding partner James Pisanelli, selected for his work in bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, construction law, construction litigation, and real estate litigation; partner Todd Bice (bet-the company litigation, appellate practice, commercial litigation, First Amendment litigation, land use and zoning litigation, and mergers and acquisitions litigation); managing partner Debra Spinelli, (commercial litigation, construction litigation and health care litigation); and of counsel attorney M. Magali Mercera (commercial litigation).

Howard & Howard announced that 11 of its attorneys were selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America, including W. West Allen (litigation—intellectual property, trademark law); Daniel Bliss (patent law, trademark law); Stephanie Buntin (trademark law); Seaton Curran: patent law; Thomas Davis II (commercial litigation, litigation—construction, Las Vegas “Lawyer of the Year” Litigation—Construction); Mark Gardberg (corporate law, real estate law); Robert Hernquist (commercial litigation, litigation—banking and finance); Matthew Kreutzer (franchise law); Gwen Rutar Mullins (construction law); Brian Pezzillo (construction law); Robert Rosenthal (employment law—management, labor law—management, litigation—labor and employment).

Valley Health Specialty Hospital, an extension of Spring Valley Hospital, opened for orthopedic surgical patients. The hospital features five surgical suites and a 10-bed inpatient nursing unit for post-operative orthopedic patients; a 56-bed acute rehabilitation center and outpatient services for physical, occupational and speech therapy services for adults will open later.

The Nevada State AFL-CIO’s membership elected Assemblywoman Susie Martinez as the new executive secretary-treasurer of the state federation. Martinez will be the first woman, and first Latina, to serve as head of the state federation. She is a member of Teamsters Local 986 and served her fellow members as a shop steward.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada announced Danielle Strong joined its board of directors. Strong is associate director of catering and conference services at the Cosmopolitan.

CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, Nevada’s largest drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, announced it received the Joint Commission Accredited Addiction Treatment status.

OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine welcomed Dr. Abby Howenstein to its medical practice to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community. Howenstein is an orthopedic surgeon.

Snell & Wilmer announced that Bradley Austin, an associate in the firm’s Las Vegas office, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of the United Way of Southern Nevada. At Snell & Wilmer, Austin is a trial and litigation attorney in the Commercial Litigation Practice Group.

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, a registered independent wealth management firm based out of Las Vegas, celebrated its one-year anniversary in August. The firm, which serves 60 high net-worth families and their philanthropic foundations with over $300 million in assets, is led by founder and CEO Andy Ferguson. Following 37 years of financial and estate planning at Merrill Lynch, Ferguson started Proquility after being an annual mainstay in Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” and Forbes’ “Best In-State Wealth Advisors” lists.

The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic marked its first anniversary by receiving a National Institutes of Health grant to study the interactive effects of gender and sex on biological processes in Alzheimer’s disease. The four-year, $1.8 million grant will expand the research program aimed at understanding why women are more likely to be affected by Alzheimer’s disease and how to reduce risk, led by the clinic’s director, Dr. Jessica Caldwell.

VegasTickets.com hired Gwenn Robison as its new director of client experience and engagement. Robison’s responsibilities will encompass outreach to front-line hospitality professionals throughout the resort corridor, including casino marketing, VIP services, hotel concierge and bell desk representatives. Robison previously served as director of concierge development for Machine Guns Vegas.

The Nevada Hospital Association board of directors selected Pat Kelly as its new president and CEO. He succeeds Bill Welch, who will continue as a consultant through December 31, when he retires. Kelly comes to the NHA from the West Virginia Hospital Association, where he served as the chief financial officer and vice president of shared services.

Spring Mountain Treatment Center appointed John Sannuto, RN, MBA, ND to CEO/managing director of center and Sahara Behavioral Health Hospitals. Sannuto is responsible for creating an environment and culture that focuses on achieving the organization’s mission, vision and values. He joins Spring Mountain from Highlands Behavioral Health located in Denver, where he served as CEO.

Grand Canyon Development Partners announced the promotion of Bryan Jordan to senior project manager. Jordan has been with the firm for nearly two years, previously serving as project manager, and offering more than 26 years of experience in the construction and contracting industries.

Security 1st Title, one of the largest independent title insurance providers in the country, has expanded into Nevada and has opened three office locations. With offices in Boulder City, Las Vegas and Pahrump, the company offers title insurance, closing services, escrow contract servicing and 1031 Exchange services.

Workforce Connections, Southern Nevada’s Local Workforce Development Board, appointed two new board members: SilverSummit Healthplan president and CEO Eric Schmacker and Motional human resources business partner - global operations Dasya Duckworth. Schmacker and Duckworth were unanimously appointed to the board by the Local Elected Officials Consortium and will each serve three-year terms.