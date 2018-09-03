The Notes: Sept. 3, 2018

Ground was broken on the UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park. Managed and operated by Gardner Company in partnership with UNLV and the UNLV Research Foundation, the 122-acre UNLV Tech Park is near the intersection of Sunset Road and Durango Drive in Las Vegas.

AT&T upgraded nearly 30 cell towers on its 4G LTE network in Las Vegas to help increase data speeds and network performance.

Michael Abante is an assistant PR specialist at the Firm Public Relations & Marketing.

The national Parkinson’s Foundation named the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health a Center of Excellence in Parkinson’s care. The Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence network comprises 45 leading academic medical centers, 31 of which are in the United States.

John Whitehead is a vice president and small business relationship manager with Nevada State Bank.

Senior accountant Dalyce Franz and staff accountant Eimy Zhangzheng of Houldsworth, Russo & Company were awarded their Nevada CPA licenses. Franz specializes in nonprofit audit and is a QuickBooks Online Advanced Certified ProAdvisor. Zhangzheng specializes in client accounting services and nonprofit, corporate, individual and flow-through tax returns.

Diane Fearon, Dave Marlon and Alexandra Silver joined the board of directors of Las Vegas HEALS. Fearon is vice president for philanthropy and strategic partnerships at Nathan Adelson Hospice. Marlon serves as American Addiction Center’s regional vice president of Nevada, including Solutions Recovery and the Desert Hope Treatment Facility. Silver serves as executive director for Clark County Medical Society.

Steven Silva and Cortney Young joined Blanchard, Krasner & French. Silva focuses on eminent domain, real estate litigation, land use matters, contested probate actions and ancillary bankruptcy proceedings. Young is a mediator focused on asset valuation, securities, probate and trust disputes, breach of contract, homeowner association disputes, foreclosure and super-priority mediation, boundary disputes, landlord-tenant and complex civil litigation.

Gabriela Wyett is relationship manager at City National Bank’s Summerlin branch, 10801 W. Charleston Blvd.

Centennial Hills Hospital physical therapist Wendy Hubbard-Alexandre earned the designation of Certified Neonatal Therapist by the National Association of Neonatal Therapists. She is one of approximately 180 physical, occupational and speech therapists worldwide who have earned the designation. She is one of approximately 50 physical therapists worldwide, and one of two in Nevada; both of whom work for the Valley Health System.

Candyce Farthing is superintendent of Legacy Traditional Schools in Nevada. In addition to a campus in North Las Vegas, Legacy Traditional Schools opened a campus in Henderson this year; with plans for another campus approved in January.

Henderson was ranked second among Nevada’s five safest cities in a report released by SafeWise, a professional review and comparison website for the home security industry.

Brett Valdez is Nevada State Bank’s vice president and corporate banking relationship manager.

Graham McMurry is public relations and social media specialist at Forté PR.

Stan Garnett and Greg Brower, shareholders at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, will co-chair the firm’s government investigations and white collar defense group.

Henderson Hospital added an eight-bed, Level II neonatal intensive care unit.

Dapper Companies broke ground on two restaurants coming to the Huntridge Center: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Roberto’s Taco Shop. The work also includes a communal patio.

Jason Chan is vice president of sales and marketing at Rakuten Super Logistics, an e-commerce order fulfillment company.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center received reverification of its Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The process ensures that the trauma center is meeting the standard of care as outlined by ACS Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.

Sunshine Mercado is manager of Nevada State Bank’s Sunset branch. Brenda Pape is manager of the Lake Mead branch. Karen Tesar is manager of the Craig and Clayton branch.

Ellie Solomon is an account manager at NetEffect.

Las Vegas received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Rolled Ice Cream’s fourth location is at 4870 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 100.

Melissa Waite joined Dickinson Wright. Her practice focuses on transactional disciplines, including business formation, real estate transactions, commercial transactions, privilege licensing, including liquor and gaming licensing, and marijuana law.

MacKenzie Ruta is an account executive at Trosper Communications.

Impact Las Vegas, a Nevada nonprofit women’s collective giving organization in its fifth grant year, selected three new board officers for fiscal year 2018-19. Maggie Allred is president, Brenda Griego is secretary and Rita McCusker is treasurer. Allred is a human resources consultant at aecindustrypro.com. Griego is director of development, scholarships, and alumni relations for Roseman University of Health Sciences. McCusker is vice president, senior loan officer at Bank of Nevada.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open named Jeff Moorefield as tournament operations manager and Rachel Dunn as tournament services manager.

Hilliary Jeffries is Nevada HAND’s chief strategic initiatives officer.

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara joined the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board of directors.