People on the Move: July 15, 2019

Terry and Ruth Whalen, owners of Image360, were recognized with the annual Gold Sales Growth award by Alliance Franchise Brands network, recognizing the top sales growth by percentage in the international network of signs and graphic providers. They also received the Top Sales Increase to recognize their record-breaking sales and customer support efforts, as well as the Project of the Year award.

Betty Dobbs-Funk is director of palliative care operations at Nathan Adelson Hospice. She will develop and manage the Elaine Wynn Palliative Care Program.

Attorney Joseph Brown joined City National Bank’s Southern Nevada Advisory Board. Brown is of counsel with Kolesar & Leatham.

Executive chef and owner Dan Krohmer of Other Mama Hospitality has opened Hatsumi at 1028 Fremont St., Las Vegas.

Robert Arnal is Nevada State Bank’s vice president, business development sales manager.

Breann Henderson is a project manager with Burke Construction Group.

Matthew Sanfilippo is Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing’s chief human resources officer.

Yadira Breland opened a Farmers Insurance Agency at 5697 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas. Breland is the first person to graduate from the two-year Farmers Insurance Protégé Program.

Canadian precious metals producer McEwen Mining has begun commercial gold production at its Gold Bar Mine. Jack Henris is in charge of operations.

Shannon Durbin is director of human resources at Western Elite, a dumpster rental company.

Flight school and aircraft rental company All In Aviation expanded its fleet with a 2019 Cirrus SR20 G6 aircraft.

Rita Vaswani is on the UNLV School of Nursing Advisory Board. Vaswani is vice president, client relationship manager for Nevada State Bank and has more than two decades of banking experience with a strong background in health care.

Kelly Kwasniewski, a development logistics associate from TRU Development, earned the LEED Green Associate credential, meaning she possesses knowledge of green building practices and how to support others working on LEED projects.

MountainView Hospital earned two distinguished three-star ratings from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated mitral valve repair and replacement procedures, and mitral valve repairs and replacements with coronary artery bypass graft procedures. The STS star rating system is one of the most sophisticated and highly regarded measures of quality in health care, rating the benchmarked outcomes of cardiothoracic surgery programs across the U.S. and Canada.

Kristy Dougherty is Grand Canyon Development Partners’ senior project controller for The Drew Las Vegas.

Mozell Williams is vice president of the Southern Nevada developer division of CAMCO, a management-services company that works with community associations.

A Cricket Wireless store is open at 3518 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas.

Jose Espinel is AT&T’s assistant vice president of sales and distribution for Las Vegas and San Diego.

Las Vegas is receiving $45 million in federally funded New Markets Tax Credits to invest in low-income and underserved communities as part of a U.S. Treasury Department program that encourages investment in traditionally underserved communities. Las Vegas formed its own community development entity, the Las Vegas Community Investment Corporation, to facilitate investment in owner-occupied commercial real estate projects, particularly those involving manufacturing, mixed-use, education and health care. The service area includes all of Las Vegas’ highly distressed neighborhoods, but the LVCIC is specifically targeting the communities most severely affected by Nevada and Las Vegas’ dramatic economic downturn.

Greg Duffield and Shannon Hébert Way are Golden Rainbow board members. Duffield is a consumer client services site leader at Bank of America; Hébert Way is a performance improvement manager at Spring Valley Hospital.

Lauren Tabeek is managing director at Newmark Knight Frank.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently graduated the Leadership Henderson class of 2019, which includes: Verabella Aster, owner of Aster Signing Services; Hazel Branch, senior manager of human resources at Levi’s Strauss & Co.; Sgt. Anthony Branchini, Henderson Police Department; Asia Dean, director of strategy and business development, Dignity Health; Melisa Eichbauer, general manager for Findlay Volkswagen; Melissa Eure, senior director, deputy chief human resources officer at G.C. Garcia Inc.; Eric J. Gilliland, director and chief human resources officer at Nevada State College; Paul Haber, business development for XIT Solutions; Katrina Hone, director of operations, H1 Law Group; Surya Katikireddy, process engineer for VSR Industries; Shakita Kirkland, adult services lead, Henderson Libraries; Daniel Lake, director of security and emergency management, Dignity Health; Kim MacClafferty, assistant vice president, relationship manager for Bank of Nevada; Melanie Marcano, resource development manager, Miracle Flights; Christina Martin, owner of Diced Kitchen; Christopher Martin, site director for RDI Corporation; Royal Marty, CEO, Substrata; Elizabeth Mercier, tax manager for Campbell Jones Cohen; James Millington, chief operating officer, Shop247.com Inc., Escapology; Christopher Molina, attorney for McDonald Carano; Kristine Neiman, human resources partner, City of Henderson; Dave Reichart, Realtor, DG Realty; Sue Rodrigues, owner of My Coach Sue; Alexa Salter, branch manager for Wells Fargo; Amanda Stanek, partner, Encore Group; Wade Takashima, owner of Creative Fit; Jamie Thalgott, assistant city attorney, City of Henderson; Jonathan Via, business banking officer for Nevada State Bank; Steven Weggeland, owner of WIIFM Inc.; Leticia Wells, assistant director, College of Southern Nevada; and Lorraine Williams, director of business development, Opportunity Village.

Mo Nemati is One Nevada Credit Union’s vice president of consumer lending.

Maverick Helicopters received USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Helicopter Tour.”

Silver State Home Health Care, Silver State Health, Pulmonology Group, McDonald Carano and R&R Healthcare Essentials joined Las Vegas HEALS.

America First Credit Union opened a branch at 1400 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas.

Daniel Wood is vice president of sales at Engaged Nation, a marketing company for the gaming industry. He will be responsible for sales and new business efforts within the tribal gaming sector.

Matt Janz is marketing director of The Source.