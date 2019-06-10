People on the Move: June 10, 2019

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed attorney Rosa Solis-Rainey to the Nevada Gaming Commission. Solis-Rainey is managing partner of Morris Law Group. She takes the seat previously held by Sandra Douglass Morgan, who left the commission to head up the Gaming Control Board.

The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties was named the No. 1 team for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network.

Eric Roberts is president and CEO of SH Architecture. Roberts has served since 2016 as vice president and director of the firm’s Las Vegas office.

Grand Canyon Development Partners is managing the construction of Urth Caffé’s newest location, which will be attached to the coffee company’s new commissary in Hawthorne, Calif. Vivian Bryce-Tyson of GCDP is the project manager. Work is scheduled to be completed in July.

Desert Pines High School received charter membership, the highest school honor you can achieve, in the National Speech & Debate Association.

Attorney William Downey is a shareholder with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He will be based in the firm’s Atlantic City office and will serve as co-chairman of the firm’s gaming and sports betting group.

The Hermes Creative Awards recognize work in public relations and advertising. The Firm Public Relations & Marketing, in conjunction with Comprehensive Cancer Centers, earned a platinum 2019 Hermes Creative Award for efforts related to Comprehensive’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month kick-off event in October 2018. PublicServiceNV won platinum awards for its Gratitude Awards digest and presentation, and for “Faculty Champions: Professional Development, 2018.” Gaming Laboratories International received a gold award for its 2017 Integrated Campaign. Hilton won a gold for its campaign for Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Publicist Mary Vail, in collaboration with graphic designer Jessica George and Paragon Pools Vice President Joseph Vassallo, won a gold for Paragon Pools’ “Fire Drop” logo. Quillin Advertising, Public Relations and Social Media won a gold for its work on the Nevada School of the Arts logo. Vegas PBS won a gold for its Las Vegas City Guide — PBS TechCon 2018. Wheat Creative won gold awards for its work with Zips Dry Cleaners and the Honey Baked Ham Company.

William Harty is North Las Vegas’ finance director and Dennis Moriarity is the city’s information technology director.

U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of high schools. Southern Nevada schools on the list include Advanced Technologies Academy, West Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, Veterans Tribute Career Technical Academy, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas and Southwest Career and Technical Academy.

Polar Shades, a manufacturer of window shades, drapery tracks and retractable screen doors, purchased a new and larger manufacturing facility at 5520 Stephanie St., Las Vegas. Nevada State Development Corporation partnered with Bank of Nevada, a division of Western Alliance Bank, to help fund the $4,725,587 purchase. Jateko Family Medical Group purchased its location at 3860 W. Ann Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas. The purchase amount with major tenant improvements for the new practice was $1.05 million; NSDC assisted with an SBA loan of $428,000 in partnership with Bank of Nevada, with a loan of $520,000.

Stefanie Fassbender is virtual design and construction manager at Burke Construction Group.

The A.D. Guy Knowledge Center is open at 817 N St., Las Vegas. It will offer free and low-cost educational programs from the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension.

Nigro Construction completed work on the Mountains Edge Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Center, a $7 million expansion project at Mountains Edge Hospital. The addition includes a surgical suite, five operating rooms, preoperative and recovery suites and material management. New medical equipment for the center totals $4 million, bringing the overall value of the project to $11 million.

The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association’s Top Honor Awards recognize businesses that the association deems best in class. The 2019 honorees include:

• Acrobatic Show: Le Reven Air Tour Company: Maverick Helicoptersn Asian Restaurant: Yellowtailn Brunch: Lakeside Jazz Brunchn Business Meeting Host: Cosmopolitan Ice Rinkn Dayclub/Pool Party: Encore Beach Clubn Driving Experience: Exotics Racingn Family Attraction: Shark Reefn French Restaurant: Bardot Brasserien Golf Course: Bali Hain Ground Tour: Pink Jeep Toursn Transportation Company: ODSn Gun Range: Machine Guns Vegasn Musical Headliner: Lady Gagan Italian Restaurant: Sinatra

• Lounge: Skyfalln New Restaurant: Catch

• Nightclub: XS

• Nonacrobatic Show: Absinthe

• Nonmusical Headliner: Mat Franco

• Seafood Restaurant: Mastro’s

• Spa: Encore Spa

• Steakhouse: SW Steakhouse

• Tourist Attraction: Fountains at Bellagio