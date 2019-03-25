People on the Move: March 25, 2019

Johnson Controls, which produces security and safety systems, will provide the Las Vegas Stadium with access control, video management and fire alarm detection and suppression systems.

Larry Hurst is senior health care policy adviser and Sara Cholhagian is an associate at Ferrari Public Affairs.

Susan Stanton is human resources manager at Nevada State Bank.

Desert Springs Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for coronary intervention, according to a national study by Healthgrades.

Bok Bok Chicken is open at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas.

Turner Sports, which produces sports content, such as the Bleacher Report, signed an agreement with Caesars Entertainment that includes developing gaming-themed content and a Bleacher Report-branded studio inside the Caesars Palace sports book.

Tyler Jaynes is an investment broker at NAI Vegas specializing in office and industrial properties.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. was identified as a global leader for managing carbon and climate change across its supply chain, and has been awarded a position on the Supplier Engagement leader board by CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, the nonprofit global environmental disclosure platform.

Chris Kwon is the iGaming Client Services Representative at Gaming Laboratories International.

Nourison Industries, a floor covering and home accents manufacturer based in New Jersey, signed a lease for a 121,000-square-foot distribution facility in North Las Vegas.

Club Champion, a golf retailer, is open at 1009 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas.

Nidhi “Nikki” Dadlani is Nevada State Bank’s vice president and professional banking relationship manager. She will assist medical and legal professionals.

PR Plus is the public relations agency of record for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Fresh52 Farmers’ & Artisan Market and Bok Bok Chicken.

Sutton Hague Law Corporation launched calnevalaw.com, a website containing information for Nevada employers who also have California employees.

City National Bank earned 11 awards for commercial and small-business banking from Greenwich Associates, a financial services research and consulting firm. The excellence awards include recognition for overall client satisfaction, the likelihood clients would recommend the bank to others, cash management and overall satisfaction with their banker.

Tracy Skenandore is director of corporate communications and public affairs at Kirvin Doak Communications.

Robert Schenck is a senior estimator at SR Construction.

The World Trade Center Las Vegas Business Club has been established. Part of an agreement between the WTC Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, the club will advance business opportunities with international visitors.

New members of the UNLV Lee Business School alumni board of directors include: D.J. Allen, Xs & Os of Success; Rick Arpin, NRT Technology; Quincy Branch, Branch Benefits Consultants; Michael Cunningham, Bank of Nevada; Bill Doak, Kirvin Doak Communications; Jeff Jacobs, Logic Commercial Real Estate; Andrew Kerzmann, Sycuan Casino and Golf Resort/San Diego; Tim Notaro, Aviano Consulting; Eamon Springall, Orgill/Singer and Stitched designer clothes for men; Aerielle Smith, Park MGM; and Erica Suciu, Nevada State Bank.

Ntooitive, a digital ad agency and resource for publishers within the media industry, is providing workflow software and solutions to Tribune Publishing, the nation’s third-largest newspaper publisher that operates media businesses in eight markets. Ntooitive’s N2Hive is designed to optimize existing workflow and generate cost savings through eliminating the need for manual administrative efforts.

William Hill is now operating all Golden Entertainment race and sports book operations in Nevada, including at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas, Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin and the race and sports book at the Stratosphere.

Megan Weintraub is director of annual giving and women’s philanthropy, and Sarah Small is director of young leadership development at Jewish Nevada.

Dr. Joseph Lasky III is director of the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s bleeding and clotting disorders clinic.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center launched Own the Bone, a national initiative designed to prevent the recurrence of fragility fractures. Own the Bone measures address nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle counseling, drug therapy, testing and communication.

Aviant Hospice and Procare Hospice of Nevada, both in Las Vegas, and Mesa View Hospice in Mesquite are 2018 Hospice Honors recipients. The recognition comes from HealthCareFirst, a provider of web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, analytics and other assessments.

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center earned the Joint Commission’s gold seal of approval for core certification for total hip and total knee replacement.

Nevada State High School opened at 2425 N. Lamb Blvd. The school will target underserved students in northeast Las Vegas and first-generation college students who may have otherwise been unable to attend college because of financial restrictions. It is the school’s fifth location.

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts ranked 263rd and 366th respectively on the Forbes list of the top 500 employers in the country for diversity.

Karma of Las Vegas, which sells luxury electric vehicles, is open at 5550 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

Judge Bonnie Bullajoined the Nevada Court of Appeals in Las Vegas. Bulla is serving the unexpired term of Justice Abbi Silver, who was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court in November 2018.

Connor Watson is a sales associate at NAI Vegas.

The Zen Coffee Bar is open at 10960 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, Henderson.

PT’s Gold is open at 10520 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas.

Six companies joined the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers:

• Acuris Risk Intelligence, based in London, combines expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help organizations manage risk in business relationships effectively.

• CS-1 Transportation, based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, with offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas, is a leading logistics provider specializing in secure movement of gaming equipment.

• Eclipse Gaming, based in Duluth, Georgia, develops top-performing slot games and innovative solutions that engage the audience and deliver measurable results for its partners.

• Fennemore Craig, P.C., based in Phoenix with offices in Reno and Las Vegas, is a leading law firm with a strong gaming and hospitality practice assisting casino operators, technology companies and investors.

• Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4), based in Amsterdam, offers international accreditation and certification of responsible gambling standards for the entire global gambling industry.

• NRT Technology Corp., based in Toronto, is a global technology leader in the design and development of next-generation payment systems, financial and marketing kiosks, and digital and mobile services.