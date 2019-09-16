The Notes: Sept. 16, 2019

Kamal Jemmoua is CEO of Prominence Health Plan.

One7 Communications has rebranded to OneSeven Agency. Dawn Britt is founder and CEO.

Flights is open at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The aviation-themed restaurant offers food served tapas-style.

Dunkin’ opened its 22nd doughnut store in Southern Nevada at 545 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas.

Kerry Cartmill is senior director of preconstruction at DC Building Group.

The State Bar of Nevada honored Bank of Nevada with the 2019 Medal of Justice Award in recognition of the bank’s consistent support of the legal community and legal aid organizations which ensure all citizens have access to justice. Bank of Nevada was selected in part because of its sponsorship allowing for free continuing legal education, its willingness to host fundraisers for legal aid organizations, and its assistance to county bar associations, the State Bar of Nevada and Nevada Bar Foundation.

Rita Vaswani is senior vice president, business development officer, at Nevada State Bank.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District’s officers through next June are Chairman Felipe Ortiz, Vice Chairwom Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, Secretary Elizabeth Foyt and Treasurer Kelly Benavidez.

Beer Park at Paris opened a 10,000-square-foot addition, which introduces an indoor area for dining, drinks, karaoke and games.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers hired advanced registered nurse practitioner Tracey Neuman and Dr. Samual Francis, a radiation oncologist.

The Nevada State Apartment Association hired B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations as its public relations firm.

Forbes’ second annual Best-In-State awards ranked Clark County Credit Union, Greater Nevada Credit Union and One Nevada Credit Union as the best credit unions in Nevada. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to independently survey 25,000 people on their banking relationships. They voted on their overall recommendations and satisfaction levels with more than 5,000 credit unions across the country.

Bob Seliga is a project manager with Grand Canyon Development Partners.

Continental Realty Advisors, a Denver-based owner of multifamily communities nationwide, and San Francisco-based real estate investment firm The Roxborough Group, through an affiliate of Roxborough Fund I, L.P., sold a three-community portfolio comprised of 1,194 units in Las Vegas for $137.5 million. The portfolio included the 440-unit Stonegate Apartments, 402-unit Loma Vista Apartments, and 352-unit Viridian Palms (formerly Stonegate West).

Mary Giuliano is the managing director of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which will soon rebrand as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Trustworthy Brewing Co. is open at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo.

Jeff Suddeth is a project coordinator with Grand Canyon Development Partners.

SR Construction is the design-build general contractor for the construction of the ninth Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging facility. This project will consist of a 20,000-square-foot facility on West Craig Road and Camino Al Norte.

Ralph Murphy is director of real estate development and Marc Philippi is real estate development analyst at Nevada HAND. Nevada HAND’s real estate development team is responsible for cultivating partnerships and resources to construct and preserve homes that are affordable to low- and median-income Nevadans.

The six hospitals of the Valley Health System received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospitals’ commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Kellen O’Keefe is chief strategy officer of Flower One, a cannabis cultivator and producer.

WestCorp Management, in partnership with Nevada West Development, opened Trend!, a 386-unit luxury apartment community in Silverado Ranch.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is open at Fashion Show Mall.

James “J.J.” Wisdom is an electrical designer, Steve Adair is a low-voltage designer and Brett McMahan is a mechanical designer with FEA Consulting Engineers.

Deanna Forbush is a partner in Fox Rothschild’s labor and employment department. She was previously with Fox from 2006 to 2013 and served as the firm’s first Las Vegas office managing partner.

Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy and Leadership of Southern Nevada), a nonprofit membership-based health care association, partnered with Vegas Healthcare to form Nevada’s first health care-specific online job board at vegashealthjobs.com.

The Cat’s Meow, a karaoke bar, is open at 450 Fremont St.

Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson was inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. Christenson joined the University of Wisconsin wrestling team in 1972. His signature moment came when he won the 1976 NCAA championship. Christenson qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times while also wrestling in the East-West All-Star Classic as a senior. He was co-captain of the Badgers wrestling team as a senior and was also the recipient of the Big Ten Medal for athletic and academic achievement. Christenson coached briefly at Waunakee (Wisconsin) High School, leading the team to three conference titles, a regional championship, a sectional championship and a runner-up finish at the state tournament in 1980. Christenson has been president of LVE since 2001.

Haylie McEwen is the branch manager of the Nevada State Bank at 7030 S. Durango Drive.

Chosun Hwaro and Nara Teppan are serving Korean barbecue in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

The student union building on the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada is being named the Tyrone Thompson Student Union. Thompson, an advocate of higher education and a CSN supporter, died in May.

The Penta Building Group announced a number of staffing changes: Howard Allen and Anthony Noll are preconstruction managers. Jennifer Jones joined Penta’s corporate services team as senior accountant. Rocelus Jessie is site supervisor. Eric Salas is a project engineer.Zakee Hill is a safety manager role. Nathan Case, Ed Dancel and Andrew Karakkal are project managers. Raleigh Preston joined Penta as a VDC Engineer. Don Francis and Cassy Smith are superintendents. Chase Roberts and Will Scott are senior project engineers. James Winkle, Ray Gonzales, Steve Miller and Bobby Jelone are senior superintendents. Jeff Walker is a project executive. Chris Walker is VDC project manager. Scott Davis is a senior project manager. Ricardo Borunda, Adriana Cazas, Valeria Sanchez, Jenna Kerr, Kenadi Fitzgerald, Lisa Munoz, Alim Henderson, DJ Reese, Kody Yee, Tyler Jacob, Arianna Charles, Jack Bilenduke, Jayde Metschke, and Luis Herrera are interns.