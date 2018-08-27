The List: Casino operators, Aug. 27, 2018

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Casino operator
|Square footage
|Number of machines/tables
|1
|Station Casinos
1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-495-3000 • sclv.com
|Casino: 1,156,129; Sports book: 81,424
|Machines: 20,583; Gaming tables: 367; Poker tables: 62
|2
|MGM Resorts International
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com
|Casino: 1,116,618; Sports book: 59,576
|Machines: 16,472; Gaming tables: 880; Poker tables: 141
|3
|Boyd Gaming
3883 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com
|Casino: 784,821; Sports book: 55,718
|Machines: 15,870; Gaming tables: 322; Poker tables: 45
|4
|Caesars Entertainment
1 Caesars Palace Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-407-6000 • caesars.com
|Casino: 706,455; Sports book: 36,592
|Machines: 9,036; Gaming tables: 807; Poker tables: 179
|5
|Wynn Resorts
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7000 • wynnresorts.com
|Casino: 188,786; Sports book: 5,600
|Machines: 2,000; Gaming tables: 260; Poker tables: 38
|6
|Golden Entertainment
6595 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-893-7777 • goldenent.com
|Casino: 182,768; Sports book: 11,175
|Machines: 2,633; Gaming tables: 62; Poker tables: 11
|7
|Affinity Gaming
3755 Breakthrough Way
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-341-2400 • affinitygamingllc.com
|Casino: 158,676; Sports book: 3,119
|Machines: 2,245; Gaming tables: 52; Poker tables: 2
|8
|Penn National Gaming
825 Berkshire Blvd.
Wyomissing, PA, 19610
610-373-2400 • pngaming.com
|Casino: 137,631; Sports book: 9,980
|Machines: 1,869; Gaming tables: 77; Poker tables: 0
|9
|Gaughan South
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com
|Casino: 137,232; Sports book: 21,411
|Machines: 2,300; Gaming tables: 64; Poker tables: 23
|10
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • sands.com
|Casino: 132,254; Sports book: 12,200
|Machines: 1,989; Gaming tables: 282; Poker tables: 37
|11
|TLC Casino Enterprises
202 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-4011 • fourqueens.com
|Casino: 105,069; Sports book: 0
|Machines: 1,717; Gaming tables: 57; Poker tables: 4
|12
|Paragon Gaming
6650 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-631-5161 • paragongaming.com
|Casino: 79,673; Sports book: 14,357
|Machines: 916; Gaming tables: 58; Poker tables: 10
|13
|The Blackstone Group
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
|Casino: 68,981; Sports book: 4,934
|Machines: 1,376; Gaming tables: 125; Poker tables: 0
|14
|Silverton
3333 Blue Diamond Road
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-263-7777 • silvertoncasino.com
|Casino: 65,556; Sports book: 1,800
|Machines: 1,520; Gaming tables: 26; Poker tables: 0
|15
|Warner Gaming
4455 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-693-5000 • hardrockhotel.com
|Casino: 61,704; Sports book: 5,600
|Machines: 680; Gaming tables: 61; Poker tables: 1
|16
|PlayLV Gaming
1 Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-386-2110 • playlv.com
|Casino: 52,936; Sports book: 0
|Machines: 700; Gaming tables: 26; Poker tables: 0
|17
|Meruelo Group
2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-761-7000 • meruelogroup.com
|Casino: 50,662; Sports book: 1,800
|Machines: 720; Gaming tables: 60; Poker tables: 0
|18
|Fertitta Entertainment/Landry’s Gaming
1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-362-3000 • landrysinc.com
|Casino: 48,385; Sports book: 1,804
|Machines: 1,000; Gaming tables: 82; Poker tables: 13
|19
|Treasure Island
3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-894-7111 • treasureisland.com
|Casino: 47,927; Sports book: 2,865
|Machines: 1,209; Gaming tables: 54; Poker tables: 7
|20
|Derek and Greg Stevens
1 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-1906 • goldengatecasino.com
|Casino: 45,916; Sports book: 100
|Machines: 1,260; Gaming tables: 50; Poker tables: 0
|21
|Fifth Street Gaming
206 N. Third St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-359-9905 • fifthstreetgaming.com
|Casino: 24,085; Sports book: 500
|Machines: 410; Gaming tables: 18; Poker tables: 0
|22
|Club Fortune
725 S. Racetrack Road
Henderson, NV 89015
702-566-5555 • clubfortunecasino.com
|Casino: 11,953; Sports book: 0
|Machines: 420; Gaming tables: 7; Poker tables: 4
|23
|Fame Operating Co.
4178 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-733-8901 • ellisislandcasino.com
|Casino: 10,506; Sports book: 0
|Machines: 294; Gaming tables: 8; Poker tables: 0
Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]