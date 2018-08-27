The List: Casino operators, Aug. 27, 2018

Casino operator Square footage Number of machines/tables 1 Station Casinos

1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-495-3000 • sclv.com Casino: 1,156,129; Sports book: 81,424 Machines: 20,583; Gaming tables: 367; Poker tables: 62 2 MGM Resorts International

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com Casino: 1,116,618; Sports book: 59,576 Machines: 16,472; Gaming tables: 880; Poker tables: 141 3 Boyd Gaming

3883 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com Casino: 784,821; Sports book: 55,718 Machines: 15,870; Gaming tables: 322; Poker tables: 45 4 Caesars Entertainment

1 Caesars Palace Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-407-6000 • caesars.com Casino: 706,455; Sports book: 36,592 Machines: 9,036; Gaming tables: 807; Poker tables: 179 5 Wynn Resorts

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-770-7000 • wynnresorts.com Casino: 188,786; Sports book: 5,600 Machines: 2,000; Gaming tables: 260; Poker tables: 38 6 Golden Entertainment

6595 S. Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-893-7777 • goldenent.com Casino: 182,768; Sports book: 11,175 Machines: 2,633; Gaming tables: 62; Poker tables: 11 7 Affinity Gaming

3755 Breakthrough Way

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-341-2400 • affinitygamingllc.com Casino: 158,676; Sports book: 3,119 Machines: 2,245; Gaming tables: 52; Poker tables: 2 8 Penn National Gaming

825 Berkshire Blvd.

Wyomissing, PA, 19610

610-373-2400 • pngaming.com Casino: 137,631; Sports book: 9,980 Machines: 1,869; Gaming tables: 77; Poker tables: 0 9 Gaughan South

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89183

702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com Casino: 137,232; Sports book: 21,411 Machines: 2,300; Gaming tables: 64; Poker tables: 23 10 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-414-1000 • sands.com Casino: 132,254; Sports book: 12,200 Machines: 1,989; Gaming tables: 282; Poker tables: 37 11 TLC Casino Enterprises

202 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-4011 • fourqueens.com Casino: 105,069; Sports book: 0 Machines: 1,717; Gaming tables: 57; Poker tables: 4 12 Paragon Gaming

6650 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-631-5161 • paragongaming.com Casino: 79,673; Sports book: 14,357 Machines: 916; Gaming tables: 58; Poker tables: 10 13 The Blackstone Group

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com Casino: 68,981; Sports book: 4,934 Machines: 1,376; Gaming tables: 125; Poker tables: 0 14 Silverton

3333 Blue Diamond Road

Las Vegas, NV 89139

702-263-7777 • silvertoncasino.com Casino: 65,556; Sports book: 1,800 Machines: 1,520; Gaming tables: 26; Poker tables: 0 15 Warner Gaming

4455 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-693-5000 • hardrockhotel.com Casino: 61,704; Sports book: 5,600 Machines: 680; Gaming tables: 61; Poker tables: 1 16 PlayLV Gaming

1 Main St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-386-2110 • playlv.com Casino: 52,936; Sports book: 0 Machines: 700; Gaming tables: 26; Poker tables: 0 17 Meruelo Group

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-761-7000 • meruelogroup.com Casino: 50,662; Sports book: 1,800 Machines: 720; Gaming tables: 60; Poker tables: 0 18 Fertitta Entertainment/Landry’s Gaming

1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-362-3000 • landrysinc.com Casino: 48,385; Sports book: 1,804 Machines: 1,000; Gaming tables: 82; Poker tables: 13 19 Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-894-7111 • treasureisland.com Casino: 47,927; Sports book: 2,865 Machines: 1,209; Gaming tables: 54; Poker tables: 7 20 Derek and Greg Stevens

1 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-1906 • goldengatecasino.com Casino: 45,916; Sports book: 100 Machines: 1,260; Gaming tables: 50; Poker tables: 0 21 Fifth Street Gaming

206 N. Third St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-359-9905 • fifthstreetgaming.com Casino: 24,085; Sports book: 500 Machines: 410; Gaming tables: 18; Poker tables: 0 22 Club Fortune

725 S. Racetrack Road

Henderson, NV 89015

702-566-5555 • clubfortunecasino.com Casino: 11,953; Sports book: 0 Machines: 420; Gaming tables: 7; Poker tables: 4 23 Fame Operating Co.

4178 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-733-8901 • ellisislandcasino.com Casino: 10,506; Sports book: 0 Machines: 294; Gaming tables: 8; Poker tables: 0

Source: VEGAS INC research using data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

