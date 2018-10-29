The List: Credit unions, Oct. 29, 2018

Mon, Oct 29, 2018 (2 a.m.)
|Credit union
|Assets as of June 2018
|Total shares and deposits
|Members
|Net income (loss)
|1
|Navy Federal Credit Union
6975 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 33 (multiple branches)
Las Vegas, NV 89103
888-842-6328 • navyfcu.org
|$91,789,914,459
|$68,303,513,155
|7,932,759
|$696,720,441
|2
|America First Credit Union
370 N. Stephanie St. (multiple branches)
Henderson, NV 89014
702-968-1100 • americafirst.com
|$10,105,262,270
|$8,903,731,564
|976,394
|$56,940,762
|3
|Mountain America Federal Credit Union
7280 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-251-5750 • macu.com
|$7,784,197,949
|$6,628,000,597
|754,486
|$58,702,356
|4
|One Nevada Credit Union
2645 S. Mojave Road (multiple branches)
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-457-1000 • onenevada.org
|$926,889,911
|$800,753,366
|77,879
|$6,867,899
|5
|InTouch Credit Union
4299 E. Sunset Road (multiple branches)
Henderson, NV 89014
702-851-6570 • itcu.org
|$893,698,181
|$733,750,934
|95,184
|$782,620
|6
|Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union
9555 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-776-6900 • alohapacific.com
|$844,182,259
|$737,780,426
|50,012
|$2,656,406
|7
|Silver State Schools Credit Union
4221 S. McLeod Drive (multiple branches)
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-733-8820 • silverstatecu.com
|$780,856,750
|$705,072,959
|N/A
|$-
|8
|Clark County Credit Union
2625 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-228-2228 • ccculv.org
|$757,495,687
|$658,612,880
|N/A
|$4,655,005
|9
|SCE
6475 W. Sahara Ave. (multiple branches)
Las Vegas, NV 89146
800-866-6474 • scefcu.org
|$732,567,732
|$607,460,135
|56,383
|$2,017,573
|10
|Boulder Dam Credit Union
530 Avenue G
Boulder City, NV 89006
702-293-7777 • boulderdamcu.org
|$619,504,660
|$550,457,193
|N/A
|$-
|11
|WestStar Credit Union
2775 S. Rainbow Blvd. (multiple branches)
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-791-4777 • weststar.org
|$173,740,502
|$150,730,934
|21,768
|$679,044
|12
|Sierra Pacific
5241 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89150
702-876-7229 • sierrapacificfcu.org
|$128,469,150
|$112,170,028
|9,286
|$398,385
|13
|Plus Credit Union
1900 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-871-4746 • pluscu.org
|$90,294,817
|$78,146,095
|N/A
|$171,738
|14
|Las Vegas UP Employees Federal Credit Union
320 N. 10th St.
Las Vegas , NV 89101
702-382-9688 • N/A
|$4,228,875
|$2,830,606
|848
|$50
Source: VEGAS INC research and information from the National Credit Union Administration and American Share Insurance. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]