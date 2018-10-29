The List: Credit unions, Oct. 29, 2018

Credit union Assets as of June 2018 Total shares and deposits Members Net income (loss) 1 Navy Federal Credit Union

6975 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 33 (multiple branches)

Las Vegas, NV 89103

888-842-6328 • navyfcu.org $91,789,914,459 $68,303,513,155 7,932,759 $696,720,441 2 America First Credit Union

370 N. Stephanie St. (multiple branches)

Henderson, NV 89014

702-968-1100 • americafirst.com $10,105,262,270 $8,903,731,564 976,394 $56,940,762 3 Mountain America Federal Credit Union

7280 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-251-5750 • macu.com $7,784,197,949 $6,628,000,597 754,486 $58,702,356 4 One Nevada Credit Union

2645 S. Mojave Road (multiple branches)

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-457-1000 • onenevada.org $926,889,911 $800,753,366 77,879 $6,867,899 5 InTouch Credit Union

4299 E. Sunset Road (multiple branches)

Henderson, NV 89014

702-851-6570 • itcu.org $893,698,181 $733,750,934 95,184 $782,620 6 Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union

9555 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-776-6900 • alohapacific.com $844,182,259 $737,780,426 50,012 $2,656,406 7 Silver State Schools Credit Union

4221 S. McLeod Drive (multiple branches)

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-733-8820 • silverstatecu.com $780,856,750 $705,072,959 N/A $- 8 Clark County Credit Union

2625 N. Tenaya Way

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-228-2228 • ccculv.org $757,495,687 $658,612,880 N/A $4,655,005 9 SCE

6475 W. Sahara Ave. (multiple branches)

Las Vegas, NV 89146

800-866-6474 • scefcu.org $732,567,732 $607,460,135 56,383 $2,017,573 10 Boulder Dam Credit Union

530 Avenue G

Boulder City, NV 89006

702-293-7777 • boulderdamcu.org $619,504,660 $550,457,193 N/A $- 11 WestStar Credit Union

2775 S. Rainbow Blvd. (multiple branches)

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-791-4777 • weststar.org $173,740,502 $150,730,934 21,768 $679,044 12 Sierra Pacific

5241 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89150

702-876-7229 • sierrapacificfcu.org $128,469,150 $112,170,028 9,286 $398,385 13 Plus Credit Union

1900 S. Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-871-4746 • pluscu.org $90,294,817 $78,146,095 N/A $171,738 14 Las Vegas UP Employees Federal Credit Union

320 N. 10th St.

Las Vegas , NV 89101

702-382-9688 • N/A $4,228,875 $2,830,606 848 $50

Source: VEGAS INC research and information from the National Credit Union Administration and American Share Insurance. This list is a representation of the companies who responded to our request for information. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to [email protected]

Share