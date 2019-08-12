Public records: Aug. 12, 2019

The Data:

BID OPPORTUNITIES

August 9

2:15 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard roadway improvements from Spring Mountain to Sahara Avenue

Clark County, 605203

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

Clark Place sewer line replacement

Clark County, 605362

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

August 16

2:15 p.m.

Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Lane and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation

Clark County, 605335

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

Buffalo Drive roadway improvements — Tropicana Avenue to Sahara Avenue

Clark County, 605336

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

August 22

3 p.m.

Contract for small turf maintenance, equipment and parts

Clark County, 605369

Deon Ford at [email protected]

August 23

2:15 p.m.

Lewis Professional Building (Phoenix): sewer line replacement

Clark County, 605373

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Regional Justice Center; third floor jury room upgrade

Clark County, 605377

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for window-washing services countywide

Clark County, 605370

Deon Ford at [email protected]

August 27

2:15 p.m.

Clark County Fire Station No. 30

Clark County, 605364

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$1,075,000 for 3 acres of land

9966 Giles St., Las Vegas, 89183

Landlord/seller: TIP Holding Corp.

Landlord/seller agent: Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial

Tenant/buyer: Carmen Iovino and/or assignee

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$830,000 for 5,400 sq. ft. of industrial

420 and 430 Mark Leany Drive, Henderson, 89011

Landlord/seller: Did not disclose

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: Eastern Sunbridge Group

Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR; and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of Real Comm Advisors

$820,000 for 5,557 sq. ft. of industrial

4635 Industry Center Drive, Building 5, Las Vegas, 89115

Landlord/seller: NCS Property

Landlord/seller agent: Greg Pancirov, SIOR; and Mike De Lew, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors

Tenant/buyer: Frog Holdings

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$575,000 for 4,800 sq. ft. of industrial

1427 Gragson Ave., Las Vegas, 89101

Landlord/seller: Did not disclose

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: Eastern Sunbridge Group

Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR; and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors

CONVENTIONS

American Poolplayers Association World Pool Championships

Westgate Las Vegas

August 8-17

15,000 attendees

DEF CON 27

Bally’s

August 8-11

22,000 attendees

Offprice Show

Sands

August 10-13

11,500 attendees

MAGIC Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center, Mandalay Bay

August 12-14

78,000 attendees

PGA Fashion & Demo Experience 2019

Venetian

August 13-14

4,000 attendees

Digital Dealer 27 Conference & Expo

Mandalay Bay

August 19-21

2,000 attendees

SuperZoo 2019

Mandalay Bay

August 20-22

20,000 attendees

Evexia Fit Fest

Las Vegas Convention Center

August 21-24

7,100 attendees

PainWeek Conference

The Cosmopolitan

September 3-7

1,800 attendees

Interdrone

Rio

September 3-6

3500 attendees

Mobile Tech Expo

South Point

September 6-7

3500 attendees

National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention

Westgate Las Vegas

September 5-8

450 attendees

International Baking Industry Expo 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 8-11

22,000 attendees

TravCon: The Travelers Conference

Bally’s

September 8-11

1,200 attendees

BUILDING PERMITS

$81,569,686, commercial building

435 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Penta Building Group

$4,898,000, multifamily

1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Breslin Builders

$4,776,113, new commercial

6075 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Diacon

$4,465,434, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Summerlin Development

$3,168,700, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Summerlin Development

$2,277,500, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Patriot Contractors

$1,440,000, commercial building

1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Breslin Builders

$1,432,300, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Summerlin Development

$1,227,947, new commercial

1740 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Haworth Corp.

$971,800, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Summerlin Development

$921,833, demolition

1632 Yale St., North Las Vegas

Construction Group International

$843,000, commercial tenant improvement

129 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$482,900, commercial grading

222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Summerlin Development

$450,000, commercial tenant improvement

3010 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Hadfield Building Corp.

$380,000, commercial tenant improvement

3016 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

NDL Group

$345,000, commercial tenant improvement

6121 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Dapper Building Company

$335,000, commercial tenant improvement

4454 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

LM Construction

BUSINESS LICENSES

B&B Distributing

4480 Delancey Drive, Suite 12, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: B&B Distributing

BBL And Associates

1010 Ridgegate St., Henderson

Broker

Owner/executive on file: BBL and Associates

Bears Pest Control

6785 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 8, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Pride Pest Control

Beautiful Bones Orthopaedics

944 Everest Peak Ave., Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Laura M. Bruse, M.D.

Belen Clark

6763 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Elite Homes Christie’s International Real Estate

Blackjack Collective - Blackjack Collective

1736 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose

Blooming Rose

6250 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas

Food services or cafe

Owner/executive on file: Kingston Enterprises

Bodygrapher

7980 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Instruction services

Owner/executive on file: Woo Seok Bang

Bodywink

12211 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Hill Country Consultants

Boman & Associates

1057 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 250, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: Boman & Associates

Boteco

9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Mise En Place Cooking School

Bouncy World

225 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Bouncy World

Brandmark Landscape

6330 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 4, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: RW2 Investment

Broadspire Services

8360 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 230, Las Vegas

Insurance agency

Owner/executive on file: Holly B. Boudreau

Bubus Mexican Gourmet

1935 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: Angel Escobedo

Burnt Offerings

3909 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 10, Las Vegas

Restaurant

Owner/executive on file: Burnt Offerings

Busted Knuckle Mobile Mechanics

627 N. Milan St., Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Busted Knuckle Mobile Mechanics

Butch Harmon School Of Golf

2851 Grand Hills Drive, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Rio Secco

C&L Cleaning Services

1545 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 2026, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: C&L Cleaning Services

Carothers Insurance Agency

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1537, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: Carothers Insurance Agency

Casey Wheeler

6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Casey Wheeler

CC Maintenance

1687 Navarre Lane, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Chris Carter

CDS Consulting

1671 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Accounting firm

Owner/executive on file: CDS Consulting

Center For Sight, Eva I. Liang

10521 Jeffreys St., Suite 100, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Center For Sight, Eva I. Liang, M.D.

Century Security Management of Las Vegas Corp.

1515 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Michael Callaghan

Charlotte Russe

4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1460, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: CR Bricks (2019)

Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal

2610 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal

Collier Counseling and Life Coaching

311 S. Water St., Suite 120, Henderson

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/executive on file: Collier Counseling and Life Coaching

Community Access Lending

1669 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Mortgage lending company

Owner/executive on file: Joshua Coomer

Composition Hospitality International

Las Vegas

Merchandise broker

Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose

Concierges of Lake Las Vegas

698 Magic Cove Court, Boulder City

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Concierges of Lake Las Vegas

Custom Customs

251 Elliott Road, Suite D15, Henderson

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Nicholas Baumert

DBV Consulting

2637 Hourglass Drive, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Drew Bradley Vella

Denham Orthotics and Fitness

601 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite C17, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Denham Orthotics and Fitness

Denny’s No. 7243

9320 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: MDC Restaurants

Designs For Health

151 Gallagher Crest Road, Henderson

Distribution center

Owner/executive on file: Designs for Health

Devin Stanley

Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Devin Stanley

Devonee’s Heart & Soul Healthcare

2423 Country Orchard St., North Las Vegas

Health care service business

Owner/executive on file: Devonee’s Heart & Soul Healthcare

Diamond Cleaning

1341 Stokes St., Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Carmen Canizales

DK Customs

520 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Donald Robison

DOTC Nevada

3151 El Camino Road, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Division of Traffic Control Nevada

Ecret Equine Refocus

7913 and 7919 Flat Creek St., Las Vegas

Drugless practitioner

Owner/executive on file: Ecret Equine Refocus

Electronic Security Concepts

8320 E. Gelding Drive, Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose

Emerald Hospice and Life

1500 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 152, Las Vegas

Residential home care provider

Owner/executive on file: Diamond Care Group

Energy Practice

4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite 4, Henderson

Psychic arts practitioner

Owner/executive on file: The Energy Practice

Esquire Corporate Services

2857 Paradise Road, Suite 1403, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Kim R. Abel

Evan Samuels

820 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Evan Samuels

Evel

5650 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 8, Las Vegas

Travel & ticket agency

Owner/executive on file: Evelyn Langer

Everything Tobacco

7365 Commercial Way, Suite 140, Henderson

Product sales including tobacco

Owner/executive on file: Everything Tobacco

EZPawn

2081 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Pawnbroker

Owner/executive on file: Jeanne Baellow

Financemyhome.com

2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson

Mortgage lending company

Owner/executive on file: Homebridge Financial Services

Financial Services and Investment

6980 Obannon Drive, Suite 500, Las Vegas

Insurance agency

Owner/executive on file: Richard A. Holtan

Fisher Real Estate and Property Management

8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Fisher Real Estate and Property Management

Forensic Analytical Consulting Services

21228 Cabot Blvd., Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Fred Vinciguerra

Fresh Wind Air Conditioning

Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: David Rebollar

G.T. Wellness

5348 Vegas Drive, Suite 831, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Tracy Saville

Gamaprint

871 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Eliza Budiarto

GEI Consultants

1070 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson

Engineering firm

Owner/executive on file: GEI Consultants

General Maintenance and Landscaping

Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Irma Rogers

Genesis Janitorial Cleaning Service

1900 Industrial Road, Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Eduardo Jesus Madrid Morgan

Gerber Pressure & Window Cleaning

Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Glenn Gerber

Goat

Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Jeffrey J. Gardner

Good Samaritan PCA

3365 S. Wynn Road, Suite B, Las Vegas

Residential home care provider

Owner/executive on file: Schmidt

Greenway Health Community

6 Sunset Way, Suite 104, Henderson

Marijuana-retail

Owner/executive on file: Greenway Health Community

GRF Comm Provisions of Nevada

5 Fallows Fire Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: GRF Comm Provisions of Nevada

Group Six Partners

1267 Summer Dawn Ave., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Group Six Partners

Harrison C. Stanton

101 Convention Center Drive, Suite 840, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Stanton, Harrison

Hervsteem

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 248, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Live Love Loyalty

Hillmann Baking Supply

900 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Wholesale/import

Owner/executive on file: Holly Hill & Joseph Hill II

HJ Design Build

330 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Jeffrey Terry

Holy Sheets

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2113, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Heavenly Rest

Hoon Technology

3000 High View Drive, Suite 2025, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Hoon Technology

Huffer Design and Construction Consulting

544 Heswall Court, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Huffer Design And Construction Consulting

Inails and Spa

43 S. Stephanie St., Suite 130, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: DNP Beauty Solutions

Infinity Coordinators

234 Carolina Laurel St., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Infinity Coordinators

Integrity Customs

249 Elliott Road, Suite 7, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Joey Lopez

Integrity Customs

253 Elliott Road, Suite 9, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Joey Lopez

Intrigo Jewelers

268 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Intrigo Jewelers

Invicta Store

855 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1504, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Retailing Enterprises

Iris Mobile Auto Repair

573 Decidedly St., Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Iris Mobile Auto Repair

Irish Hustlers

227 Kansas Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Michael Denny Sr.

Itzhak Zituny

1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Izituny

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

BHRC Las Vegas, dba Beverly Hills Rejuvination Center

750 S. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

Attorney: Marjorie Guymon at [email protected]

CHAPTER 11

Gypsum Resources Materials

8912 Spanish Ridge, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]

11

Gypsum Resources

8912 Spanish Ridge, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]