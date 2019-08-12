Public records: Aug. 12, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
August 9
2:15 p.m.
Las Vegas Boulevard roadway improvements from Spring Mountain to Sahara Avenue
Clark County, 605203
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
Clark Place sewer line replacement
Clark County, 605362
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
August 16
2:15 p.m.
Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Lane and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation
Clark County, 605335
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
Buffalo Drive roadway improvements — Tropicana Avenue to Sahara Avenue
Clark County, 605336
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
August 22
3 p.m.
Contract for small turf maintenance, equipment and parts
Clark County, 605369
Deon Ford at [email protected]
August 23
2:15 p.m.
Lewis Professional Building (Phoenix): sewer line replacement
Clark County, 605373
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Regional Justice Center; third floor jury room upgrade
Clark County, 605377
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for window-washing services countywide
Clark County, 605370
Deon Ford at [email protected]
August 27
2:15 p.m.
Clark County Fire Station No. 30
Clark County, 605364
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$1,075,000 for 3 acres of land
9966 Giles St., Las Vegas, 89183
Landlord/seller: TIP Holding Corp.
Landlord/seller agent: Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial
Tenant/buyer: Carmen Iovino and/or assignee
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$830,000 for 5,400 sq. ft. of industrial
420 and 430 Mark Leany Drive, Henderson, 89011
Landlord/seller: Did not disclose
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: Eastern Sunbridge Group
Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR; and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of Real Comm Advisors
$820,000 for 5,557 sq. ft. of industrial
4635 Industry Center Drive, Building 5, Las Vegas, 89115
Landlord/seller: NCS Property
Landlord/seller agent: Greg Pancirov, SIOR; and Mike De Lew, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors
Tenant/buyer: Frog Holdings
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$575,000 for 4,800 sq. ft. of industrial
1427 Gragson Ave., Las Vegas, 89101
Landlord/seller: Did not disclose
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: Eastern Sunbridge Group
Tenant/buyer agent: Mike De Lew, SIOR; and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors
CONVENTIONS
American Poolplayers Association World Pool Championships
Westgate Las Vegas
August 8-17
15,000 attendees
DEF CON 27
Bally’s
August 8-11
22,000 attendees
Offprice Show
Sands
August 10-13
11,500 attendees
MAGIC Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center, Mandalay Bay
August 12-14
78,000 attendees
PGA Fashion & Demo Experience 2019
Venetian
August 13-14
4,000 attendees
Digital Dealer 27 Conference & Expo
Mandalay Bay
August 19-21
2,000 attendees
SuperZoo 2019
Mandalay Bay
August 20-22
20,000 attendees
Evexia Fit Fest
Las Vegas Convention Center
August 21-24
7,100 attendees
PainWeek Conference
The Cosmopolitan
September 3-7
1,800 attendees
Interdrone
Rio
September 3-6
3500 attendees
Mobile Tech Expo
South Point
September 6-7
3500 attendees
National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention
Westgate Las Vegas
September 5-8
450 attendees
International Baking Industry Expo 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 8-11
22,000 attendees
TravCon: The Travelers Conference
Bally’s
September 8-11
1,200 attendees
BUILDING PERMITS
$81,569,686, commercial building
435 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
Penta Building Group
$4,898,000, multifamily
1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Breslin Builders
$4,776,113, new commercial
6075 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Diacon
$4,465,434, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Summerlin Development
$3,168,700, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Summerlin Development
$2,277,500, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Patriot Contractors
$1,440,000, commercial building
1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Breslin Builders
$1,432,300, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Summerlin Development
$1,227,947, new commercial
1740 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Haworth Corp.
$971,800, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Summerlin Development
$921,833, demolition
1632 Yale St., North Las Vegas
Construction Group International
$843,000, commercial tenant improvement
129 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$482,900, commercial grading
222 N. Carriage Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Summerlin Development
$450,000, commercial tenant improvement
3010 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Hadfield Building Corp.
$380,000, commercial tenant improvement
3016 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
NDL Group
$345,000, commercial tenant improvement
6121 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Dapper Building Company
$335,000, commercial tenant improvement
4454 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
LM Construction
BUSINESS LICENSES
B&B Distributing
4480 Delancey Drive, Suite 12, Las Vegas
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/executive on file: B&B Distributing
BBL And Associates
1010 Ridgegate St., Henderson
Broker
Owner/executive on file: BBL and Associates
Bears Pest Control
6785 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 8, Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Pride Pest Control
Beautiful Bones Orthopaedics
944 Everest Peak Ave., Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Laura M. Bruse, M.D.
Belen Clark
6763 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Elite Homes Christie’s International Real Estate
Blackjack Collective - Blackjack Collective
1736 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose
Blooming Rose
6250 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas
Food services or cafe
Owner/executive on file: Kingston Enterprises
Bodygrapher
7980 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Instruction services
Owner/executive on file: Woo Seok Bang
Bodywink
12211 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Hill Country Consultants
Boman & Associates
1057 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 250, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/executive on file: Boman & Associates
Boteco
9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/executive on file: Mise En Place Cooking School
Bouncy World
225 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Bouncy World
Brandmark Landscape
6330 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 4, Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: RW2 Investment
Broadspire Services
8360 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 230, Las Vegas
Insurance agency
Owner/executive on file: Holly B. Boudreau
Bubus Mexican Gourmet
1935 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Mobile food vendor
Owner/executive on file: Angel Escobedo
Burnt Offerings
3909 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 10, Las Vegas
Restaurant
Owner/executive on file: Burnt Offerings
Busted Knuckle Mobile Mechanics
627 N. Milan St., Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Busted Knuckle Mobile Mechanics
Butch Harmon School Of Golf
2851 Grand Hills Drive, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Rio Secco
C&L Cleaning Services
1545 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 2026, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: C&L Cleaning Services
Carothers Insurance Agency
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1537, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/executive on file: Carothers Insurance Agency
Casey Wheeler
6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Casey Wheeler
CC Maintenance
1687 Navarre Lane, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Chris Carter
CDS Consulting
1671 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Accounting firm
Owner/executive on file: CDS Consulting
Center For Sight, Eva I. Liang
10521 Jeffreys St., Suite 100, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Center For Sight, Eva I. Liang, M.D.
Century Security Management of Las Vegas Corp.
1515 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Michael Callaghan
Charlotte Russe
4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1460, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: CR Bricks (2019)
Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal
2610 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Clear Out Ink Laser Tattoo Removal
Collier Counseling and Life Coaching
311 S. Water St., Suite 120, Henderson
Social work, behavioral therapy business
Owner/executive on file: Collier Counseling and Life Coaching
Community Access Lending
1669 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson
Mortgage lending company
Owner/executive on file: Joshua Coomer
Composition Hospitality International
Las Vegas
Merchandise broker
Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose
Concierges of Lake Las Vegas
698 Magic Cove Court, Boulder City
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/executive on file: Concierges of Lake Las Vegas
Custom Customs
251 Elliott Road, Suite D15, Henderson
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Nicholas Baumert
DBV Consulting
2637 Hourglass Drive, Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Drew Bradley Vella
Denham Orthotics and Fitness
601 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite C17, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Denham Orthotics and Fitness
Denny’s No. 7243
9320 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/executive on file: MDC Restaurants
Designs For Health
151 Gallagher Crest Road, Henderson
Distribution center
Owner/executive on file: Designs for Health
Devin Stanley
Las Vegas
Independent massage therapist
Owner/executive on file: Devin Stanley
Devonee’s Heart & Soul Healthcare
2423 Country Orchard St., North Las Vegas
Health care service business
Owner/executive on file: Devonee’s Heart & Soul Healthcare
Diamond Cleaning
1341 Stokes St., Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Carmen Canizales
DK Customs
520 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Donald Robison
DOTC Nevada
3151 El Camino Road, Las Vegas
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/executive on file: Division of Traffic Control Nevada
Ecret Equine Refocus
7913 and 7919 Flat Creek St., Las Vegas
Drugless practitioner
Owner/executive on file: Ecret Equine Refocus
Electronic Security Concepts
8320 E. Gelding Drive, Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose
Emerald Hospice and Life
1500 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 152, Las Vegas
Residential home care provider
Owner/executive on file: Diamond Care Group
Energy Practice
4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite 4, Henderson
Psychic arts practitioner
Owner/executive on file: The Energy Practice
Esquire Corporate Services
2857 Paradise Road, Suite 1403, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Kim R. Abel
Evan Samuels
820 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Evan Samuels
Evel
5650 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 8, Las Vegas
Travel & ticket agency
Owner/executive on file: Evelyn Langer
Everything Tobacco
7365 Commercial Way, Suite 140, Henderson
Product sales including tobacco
Owner/executive on file: Everything Tobacco
EZPawn
2081 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Pawnbroker
Owner/executive on file: Jeanne Baellow
Financemyhome.com
2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson
Mortgage lending company
Owner/executive on file: Homebridge Financial Services
Financial Services and Investment
6980 Obannon Drive, Suite 500, Las Vegas
Insurance agency
Owner/executive on file: Richard A. Holtan
Fisher Real Estate and Property Management
8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Fisher Real Estate and Property Management
Forensic Analytical Consulting Services
21228 Cabot Blvd., Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Fred Vinciguerra
Fresh Wind Air Conditioning
Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: David Rebollar
G.T. Wellness
5348 Vegas Drive, Suite 831, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Tracy Saville
Gamaprint
871 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200, Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Eliza Budiarto
GEI Consultants
1070 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson
Engineering firm
Owner/executive on file: GEI Consultants
General Maintenance and Landscaping
Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Irma Rogers
Genesis Janitorial Cleaning Service
1900 Industrial Road, Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Eduardo Jesus Madrid Morgan
Gerber Pressure & Window Cleaning
Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Glenn Gerber
Goat
Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Jeffrey J. Gardner
Good Samaritan PCA
3365 S. Wynn Road, Suite B, Las Vegas
Residential home care provider
Owner/executive on file: Schmidt
Greenway Health Community
6 Sunset Way, Suite 104, Henderson
Marijuana-retail
Owner/executive on file: Greenway Health Community
GRF Comm Provisions of Nevada
5 Fallows Fire Court, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: GRF Comm Provisions of Nevada
Group Six Partners
1267 Summer Dawn Ave., Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Group Six Partners
Harrison C. Stanton
101 Convention Center Drive, Suite 840, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Stanton, Harrison
Hervsteem
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 248, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Live Love Loyalty
Hillmann Baking Supply
900 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson
Wholesale/import
Owner/executive on file: Holly Hill & Joseph Hill II
HJ Design Build
330 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Jeffrey Terry
Holy Sheets
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2113, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Heavenly Rest
Hoon Technology
3000 High View Drive, Suite 2025, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Hoon Technology
Huffer Design and Construction Consulting
544 Heswall Court, Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Huffer Design And Construction Consulting
Inails and Spa
43 S. Stephanie St., Suite 130, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/executive on file: DNP Beauty Solutions
Infinity Coordinators
234 Carolina Laurel St., Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Infinity Coordinators
Integrity Customs
249 Elliott Road, Suite 7, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Joey Lopez
Integrity Customs
253 Elliott Road, Suite 9, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Joey Lopez
Intrigo Jewelers
268 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Intrigo Jewelers
Invicta Store
855 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1504, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Retailing Enterprises
Iris Mobile Auto Repair
573 Decidedly St., Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Iris Mobile Auto Repair
Irish Hustlers
227 Kansas Ave., Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Michael Denny Sr.
Itzhak Zituny
1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Izituny
BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
BHRC Las Vegas, dba Beverly Hills Rejuvination Center
750 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
Attorney: Marjorie Guymon at [email protected]
CHAPTER 11
Gypsum Resources Materials
8912 Spanish Ridge, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]
11
Gypsum Resources
8912 Spanish Ridge, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]