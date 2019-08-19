Public records: Aug. 19, 2019

The Data:

BID OPPORTUNITIES

August 16

2:15 p.m.

Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Lane and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation

Clark County, 605335

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

Buffalo Drive roadway improvements — Tropicana Avenue to Sahara Avenue

Clark County, 605336

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Current production model police interceptors & prisoner transport vans

Clark County, 605380

Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]

August 22

3 p.m.

Contract for small turf maintenance, equipment and parts

Clark County, 605369

Deon Ford at [email protected]

August 23

2:15 p.m.

Lewis Professional Building (Phoenix): Sewer line replacement

Clark County, 605373

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Regional justice center; third floor jury room upgrade

Clark County, 605377

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for window-washing services countywide

Clark County, 605370

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

GPS monitoring on Clark County vehicle fleet

Clark County, 605349

Scott Clark at [email protected]

August 27

2:15 p.m.

Clark County Fire Station No. 30

Clark County, 605364

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

• • •

CONVENTIONS

Digital Dealer 27 Conference & Expo

Mandalay Bay

August 19-21

2,000 attendees

SuperZoo 2019

Mandalay Bay

August 20-22

20,000 attendees

Evexia Fit Fest

Las Vegas Convention Center

August 21-24

7,100 attendees

PainWeek Conference

Cosmopolitan

September 3-7

1,800 attendees

Interdrone

Rio

September 3-6

3500 attendees

Mobile Tech Expo

South Point

September 6-7

3500 attendees

National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention

Westgate Las Vegas

September 5-8

450 attendees

International Baking Industry Expo 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 8-11

22,000 attendees

TravCon: The Travelers Conference

Bally’s

September 8-11

1,200 attendees

IMEX America

Sands

September 10-12

12,500 attendees

2019 ISPA (International Spa Association) Conference and Expo

Venetian

September 11-13

2,500 attendees

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)

Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center

September 12-15

45,000 attendees

Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 13-15

17,000 attendees

National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 14-17

5,500 attendees

The Experience

Paris Las Vegas

September 18-20

2,800 attendees

• • •

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$111,250,000 for 898,389 sq. ft. of industrial/flex

1045-1175 American Pacific Drive, 160-194 Gallagher Crest Road, 1060-1100 Mary Crest Road, Henderson, 89074

Landlord/seller: The Northwestern Mutual Life insurance Company

Landlord/seller agent: Kevin Higgins, SIOR, and Garrett Toft, SIOR, of CBRE

Tenant/buyer: Capital Partners

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$3,050,000 for 8,000 sq. ft. of retail

3053 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, 89032

Landlord/seller: Building 3053 LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: Meyer S.F. Partners

Tenant/buyer agent: David A. Grant of Colliers International

$1,891,349 for 2.6 acres of land

APN 162-31-701-047, Post Road and Arville Street, Las Vegas, 89118

Landlord/seller: Kenneth A. and Debbie A. Kefalas

Landlord/seller agent: Cathy Jones, CPA, SIOR, CCIM; Paul Miachika, and Taylor Vasquez of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$1,600,000 for 14,048 sq. ft. of retail

1400 South Boulder Highway, Henderson, 89015

Landlord/seller: Kwang Ha LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Brett S. Beck of Virtus Commercial

Tenant/buyer: LV Capital Fund

Tenant/buyer agent: Scot Marker; Pat Marsh, SIOR; and Sam Newman of Colliers International

$322,002 for 4,000 sq. ft. of retail

8480 Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, 89117

Landlord/seller: 8480 Desert Inn LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Scot Marker of Colliers International

Tenant/buyer: Premier BBQ and Fire

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

Leases

$384,085 for 10,150 sq. ft. of industrial

4330 Riviera Ridge Ave., Las Vegas, 89115

Landlord/seller: Silver State Equity Partners

Landlord/seller agent: Lisa Hauger and Timothy Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Classic Floors & Interiors

Tenant/buyer agent: CBRE

$234,770 for 4,095 sq. ft. of office

2651 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 106, Henderson, 89014

Landlord/seller: 2625 GV

Landlord/seller agent: Pete Janemark, CCIM, of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Nevada State High School

Tenant/buyer agent: Rothwell Gornt

Lease renewal

$230,127 for 6,723 sq. ft. of office

8076 W. Sahara Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas, 89117

Landlord/seller: Sahara Plaza

Landlord/seller agent: Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: Textbroker International

Tenant/buyer agent: Logic Commercial Real Estate

BUSINESS LICENSES

H2O Backflow Service

10373 Celestial Echo St., Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: H2O Backflow Service

Hair So New

2570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 2101, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Pacific Pines Limited Partnership

Halbasch, Kyle

1187 Garretts Bluff Way, Suite 3, Henderson

Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Owner/executive on file: Kyle Halbasch

Hallmark Creations No. 811

1445 W. Sunset Road, Suite 5, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Hallmark Retail

Hamathulin, Natchralee

4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite 2, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Natchralee Hamathulin

Hamilton, Tara L.

2481 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Hamilton, Tara L.

Handyman Connection

115 Maple St., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Robert T. Clark Sr.

Handyman Services Alternative to Contractors

2366 Black River Falls Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Mondello, Clifford W.

Hansen, Maria Elena

4915 E. Russell Road, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Maria Elena Hansen

Happy Cakes

10701 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 2016, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Linda Jones

Harcalf Agency

2588 Velodrome Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Harcalf Agency

Harkess Law Offices

10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200 (228), Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: Harkess Law Offices

Harrizon Cleaning Services

3129 N. Walnut Road, Apt. C, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Gregorio Harrizon

Hash House a Go Go

555 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Run Stephanie

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

910 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Hotel/motel

Owner/executive on file: T.L. Verma Corp.

Health & Fitness Instructor Educator

1122 Bradley Bay Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Sorensen, Leanne Lawlor

Health Nut Vending

81 Yesterday Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Anter, Chris

Heating & Cooling Supply

4530 Calimesa St., Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Heating & Cooling Supply

Heide, Kelly

99 Urbana Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Heide, Kelly

Henderson Antiques & Home Decor

6250 Mountain Vista St., Suite A, Henderson

Secondhand dealer

Owner/executive on file: Eugene Alexander

Henderson Aquatics LLC

6 Caprington Road, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Henderson Aquatics

Henderson Black Bear Diner

2751 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Bear Tracks Holdings

Henderson Electric Motor

2043 Pabco Road, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Henderson Electric Motor

Henderson Estate Auctions

2680 Rue Marquette Ave., Henderson

Auctioneer

Owner/executive on file: Henderson Estate Auctions

Henderson Family Dental

537 S. Boulder Highway, Suite A, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/executive on file: Nathan D. Schwartz DDS

Henderson Nissan

295 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Johnny Autoworld

Henderson Pools

164 Laguna Landing Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: George Calugaru

Henderson Tint And Security Film

141 Industrial Park Road, Suite 306, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Henderson Tint and Security Film

Her Place

10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Maharlika Quichocho

Heritage Surveying

1895 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Surveying firm

Owner/executive on file: Heritage Surveying

Hernandez, Jose M

3431 Side Saddle Court, North Las Vegas

Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Owner/executive on file: Hernandez, Jose M

Herrera Landscape Service

545 Bastanchury Ave., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Herrara, Carlos

High Tech National

3640 NW 41st St., Miami

Locksmith/safe mechanic

Owner/executive on file: High Tech National

High-Speed Restoration

2799 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite H, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: High-Speed Restoration

Hightower Las Vegas

2360 Corporate Circle, Suite 160, Henderson

Commodities, securities, or mutual funds

Owner/executive on file: HTLV Wealth Management

Hobble Creek Services

275 Hampton Ridge Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Hobble Creek Services

Hodges, Valerie

787 Flowing Meadow Drive, Henderson

Bookkeeping

Owner/executive on file: Valerie Hodges

Hogue Partners

2063 Pabco Road, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Hogue Partners

Hogue, Inc.

2063 Pabco Road, Henderson

Office only

Owner/executive on file: Hogue

Holiday Travel

845 Holly Lake Way, Henderson

Travel or ticket agency

Owner/executive on file: Vohs, Jackie

Holistic Veterinarian of Nevada

44 Reyburn Drive, Henderson

Veterinary office

Owner/executive on file: Tillman, Carol J.

Home Repairs Plus

1622 Sebring Hills Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Niedermeyer, Ernest

Home Sweet Home Personal and Senior Care Services

3305 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 53, Las Vegas

Residential home care provider

Owner/executive on file: Home Sweet Home Personal Care LV

Homeplus

2580 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 345, Henderson

Mortgage lending

Owner/executive on file: SWBC Mortgage Corp.

Homer the Handyman

5761 Baffy Center, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Poska Jr., William John

Hop Nuts Brewing

430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 190, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Hop Nuts Brewing

Horizon Falls Water

1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C203, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Miller, Debra K.

Horizon Neck & Back

2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Dr. Robert P. Menard, A Professional Corporation

Horizon Ridge Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

2855 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Group care facility

Owner/executive on file: GHC of Henderson

Horizon Specialty Hospital Of Henderson

8550 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: THI Of Nevada II at Desert Lane

Houdini Locksmith

30 Tuckaway Court, Henderson

Locksmith/safe mechanic

Owner/executive on file: Houdini Locksmith and Handyman

Hui Zhang

Not Displayed, Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Hui Zhang

Hummus

10895 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Hummus LLC

Hydro-Steam

2169 Horse Prairie Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Hydro-Steam

Hyundai of Las Vegas

7200 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Automotive sales with minor repair

Owner/executive on file: ABC Automotive Investments

I Love Tacos

1935 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: Jose O Resendiz Morales

I-Deal Concepts

114 Sterling Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: I-Deal Concepts

Icewraps

38 Drawback St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Icewraps

Ichiddo Ramen

10100 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Ichiddo Vegas

Ideco NV

720 Susanna Way, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Ideco-NV

IEDAC USA

7380 Eastgate Road, Suite 120, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: IEDAC USA

Ignite Dance Center

70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Lisa Prentice

IND Pallet

400 Max Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: IND Pallet

Independent Accuracy

399 Award Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Independent Accuracy

Independent Nurse Case Management Services

Not Displayed, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Stonehaven Enterprises

Indigo Landscape Services

1045 Featherwood Ave., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Bonvillain, Garrett B.

Infoscientific.Com

2240 Village Walk Drive, Suite 2310, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Infoscientific.Com

Infusion Pharmacy

70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 140, Henderson

Drug/dept/variety store

Owner/executive on file: Clare-Lanie Macaraeg

Infusion Suite

70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 140, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Clare-Lanie Macaraeg

Innovative Network Support Services

244 Misty Garden St., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Innovative Network Support Services

Inouye Group

1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Accounting firm

Owner/executive on file: Inouye Group

Inspirada Barber & Beauty

2880 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Timothy Peter Mendell

Integrity Rehab Group

2930 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 205, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Integrity Rehab Group

Iproperties International

2451 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: IProperties International

Ironwood Consulting

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 253, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Ironwood Consulting Inc.

Italy Service

2411 Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Owner/executive on file: Italy Service

Ivan Avila Photography

253 Opera House St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Ivan Avila Photography

J-Yei Carpet Cleaning

3139 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 9, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Jesus J. Letras Mendez

Jack De Golia Voice Over

2301 Fayetteville Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: DeGolia, John D.

Jack in the Box

290 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Silver State Restaurants

Jack in the Box #7236

5 S. Gibson Road, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Indo Cal Foods

Jack in the Box #7255

1261 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Indo Cal Foods

Jack in the Box #7261

26 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Indo Cal Foods

Jackie Foster Interior Design

3029 Fort Stanwix Road, Henderson

Designer or decorator

Owner/executive on file: Designing Interiors

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services

728 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Bookkeeping

Owner/executive on file: Tax Services of America

Jackson Pest Control

7457 Puritan Ave., Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Jackson Pest Control

Jacquart Events

1706 Blanchard Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Jacquart Events

Jake’s Mining Equipment

836 Holly Lake Way, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Jakl, Bernard

James S. Kent

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 224, Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: James S. Kent

Janiking 251

249 Flirtation Court, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Almogela, Marnell Pastor

Japanese Language Services

2727 Woodbine Ave., Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Yamamoto, Hal

Jasmine Rice Thai Chinese & Vegetarian Restaurant

2550 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 190, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Jasmine Rice 168

Jason Spronk

900 Wigwam Parkway 140, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: JKCMTG

Jax Jewelry & Gold Teeth

2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite L110, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Jermaine S. Jack

JB Scooter City

1627 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Berthiaume, Joseph

JC Penney Optical #1234

1312 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: USV Optical

JCee Sales

53 Coyote Pointe Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: JCee Sales

Jer’Home Services

2325 Windmill Parkway, Suite 1022, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Petux Llc

Jesse’s Pizza

1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C201, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: DJT Inc.

Jessie Gao

3041 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 170, Henderson

Accounting firm

Owner/executive on file: Gao, Ying

Jewel Trendz

10600 S. Eastern Ave., Suite B, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Jewel Trendz

JGP Design Services

1618 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Peczi, Joseph G. Jr.

JMac Home Loans

4041 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Mortgage lending company

Owner/executive on file: JMac Lending

Johnson Family Chiropractic

2411 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Johnson, Joel

Jolene Sky Nails & Spa

2560 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 140, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Jolene Huyen Nguyen

Jose’s Lawn Service

1660 Ringe Lane, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Lopez, Jose C.

Joseph James Brewing Co.

155 N. Gibson Road, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Joseph James Brewing Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank

4200 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Bank, savings and loan, thrift, trust company

Owner/executive on file: JP Morgan Chase Bank

JT’s Tub and Shower

1078 Havenworth Ave., Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: T&J’s Holding

Juan Perez Lawn Service

929 Shining Rose Place, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Juan Perez Perez & Mayra Aradillas Marquez

Junior Golf Academy

263 Delfino Way, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: The Junior Golf Academy

Justin Custom

959 Derringer Lane, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Stills, Justin

Kak, Corporation

92 Corporate Park Drive, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Kak, Corporation

Kamaaina Helpers

8737 Younts Peak Court, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Kamaaina Helpers

Kamaaina Magazine

650 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 525, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Jill Munemitsu

Kamrath, Michelle

2384 Rainswept Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Michelle Kamrath

Karate Ggym

2831 Via Terra St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Karate Ggym

Karen Andrews, CPA

1934 Altivo Drive, Henderson

Accounting firm

Owner/executive on file: Karen Andrews, CPA

Karladean

2485 W. Wigwam Ave., Suite 136, Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Karla D. Dean

KD Donuts

4650 E. Sunset Road, Suite B, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Lee, Euidong

Keed Cosmetics

Not Displayed, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Amy Keed

Keegan Engineering

2282 Feathertree Ave., Henderson

Engineering firm

Owner/executive on file: Keegan Engineering, A Professional Corp.

Keep’n It Green

1409 Hawkwood Road, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Marsella, Joseph

Kelleher & Kelleher

40 S. Stephanie St., Suite 200, Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: Kelleher & Kelleher

Kenneth Hill Dds.Com

1378 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/executive on file: Kenneth E. Hill, DDS

Keystone Carpet Care

6363 S. Pecos Road, Suite 105, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Kovan, Robert L.

Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada

100 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 310, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Bernstein, Pokroy & Lehrner

Kimberly Kleaning Service

8620 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 6, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Kimberly’s Enterprises

Klondike Sunset Casino

444 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Bruce Familian

Kmk Consulting and Sales Llc

20 Golf Crest Court, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: KMK Consulting and Sales

Kopolow & Girisgen Professional Corporat

9975 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Kopolow & Girisgen Professional Corp.

Kosh Fitness

2201 Ramsgate Drive, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Kosh Fitness

Kudzu Runner

231 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 1912, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Kudzu Runner

Kyleberry LLC

92 Corporate Park Drive, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Kyleberry

L&L Industries

816 San Gabriel Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Lein Enterprises

L. Joseph Belingheri

250 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/executive on file: L. Joseph Belingheri

L’Anisa Enterprises

10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Facella, Louisa

La Belle Nail Spa

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 165, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Pham, Nina Thy

La Joya Lawn Maintenance

791 Maranello St., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Rangel, Maria

La Villita #117

642 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Nevada Restaurant Services

Laboratory Corporation of America

601 Whitney Ranch Dr, Suite C14, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Laboratory Corporation of America

Lake Las Vegas

1600 Lake Las Vegas Parkway, Henderson

Office only

Owner/executive on file: Lake at Las Vegas Joint Venture

Lake Management

220 Grand Mediterra Blvd., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Lake Management

Lake Mead Auto & Marine

107 E. Coogan Drive, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Lake Mead Auto & Marine

Lake Mead Pediatrics

129 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 10, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Lake Mead Pediatrics

Landings Restaurant & Bar, The

3500 Executive Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: The Landings @ HND

Lane Construction Corp.

901 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 260, Henderson

Office only

Owner/executive on file: The Lane Construction Corporation

Langille Environmental

2373 Via Firenze, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Langille Environmental

Las Realty Group

331 S. Water St. Suite A, Henderson

Real estate business

Owner/executive on file: Las Realty Group

Las Vegas Athletic Clubs

1195 Wellness Place, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Brent Palluck

Las Vegas Barber Shop

1540 W. Sunset Road, Suite 120, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Randy Cuevas/Janet Cuevas

Las Vegas Foot and Ankle Center

825 N. Gibson Road, Suite 430, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Roger B. Reed, DPM

Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists

229 N. Pecos Road, Suite 120, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Las Vegas Kidney & Hypertension Specialists

Las Vegas Lab Services

Not Displayed, Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Charles Drew

Las Vegas Low Voltage

1983 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Capture Technologies - PC911 Inc.

Las Vegas Medical Group

1535 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Las Vegas Medical Group

Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics

880 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 260, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: J. Robert West, M.D.

Las Vegas-Landscapings

Not Displayed, Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Ashok Sudhakar

Lasvegascopier.Com

5112 Santo Ave., Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Lasvegascopier.Co

Law Office of Kent P. Woods

2831 St Rose Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: Law Office of Kent P. Woods

Law Office of Maury Rygg

2450 St Rose Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: Darwin M. Rygg III

Law Offices of P. Sterling Kerr

2450 St Rose Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Law firm or law office

Owner/executive on file: P. Sterling Kerr, Attorney At Law

Lawyers Title Ins. Group

1401 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: Lawyers Title Ins. Group

Le Melange

120 E. Horizon Drive, Suite D, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Ritter, Georgia K.

Leading Edge World

2716 Mintlaw Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Torres, Sydney

Learned, Rebecca

501 E. Rolly St., Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Apothecary Massage

Leather Charmer, The

2865 Anaheim Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Stephen and Gloria Kleinrock

Lee, Garry R.

2610 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: VIP Medical Clinic & Wellness Center

Lee’s Discount Liquor

1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 415, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Boulder & Lee

Legacy Health And Wellness

2921 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/executive on file: Legacy Health and Wellness

Legacy Martial Arts

771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 124, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Legacy Martial Arts

Legacy Pest Control

2025 Hocus Pocus Place, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Legacy Pest Control Inc.