Public records: Aug. 26, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
August 23
2:15 p.m.
Lewis Professional Building (Phoenix): Sewer line replacement
Clark County, 605373
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Regional justice center; third floor jury room upgrade
Clark County, 605377
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for window-washing services countywide
Clark County, 605370
Deon Ford at [email protected]
3 p.m.
GPS monitoring on Clark County vehicle fleet
Clark County, 605349
Scott Clark at [email protected]
August 27
2:15 p.m.
Clark County Fire Station No. 30
Clark County, 605364
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$22,500,000 for retail
8620 W. Tropicana Ave., 8650 W. Tropicana Ave. and 4835 S. Durango Ave., Las Vegas, 89147
Landlord/seller: Enduro
Landlord/seller agent: Matt Nelson and Joe Kennedy of J.A. Kenedy Real Estate
Tenant/buyer: 5150 Duke Ellington
Tenant/buyer agent: Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial
$8,420,000 for 64,768 sq. ft. of industrial
1700 Industrial Road, Las Vegas, 89102
Landlord/seller: Essex-Scot
Landlord/seller agent: Greg Pancirov, SIOR; and Mike De Lew, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors
Tenant/buyer: 1700 IR Real Estate
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$2,790,000 for 36 units of apartments
2575 Sherwood St., Las Vegas, 89109
Landlord/seller: Ramar Property
Landlord/seller agent: Jason Dittenber, Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee, CCIM; and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial Multifamily
Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
$1,450,000 for 8 units of apartments
218 S. 11th St., Las Vegas, 89101
Landlord/seller: 218 S. 11th St. LLC
Landlord/seller agent: Jason Dittenber, Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee, CCIM, and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial Multifamily
Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose
CONVENTIONS
PainWeek Conference
Cosmopolitan
September 3-7
1,800 attendees
Interdrone
Rio
September 3-6
3,500 attendees
Mobile Tech Expo
South Point
September 6-7
3,500 attendees
National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention
Westgate Las Vegas
September 5-8
450 attendees
International Baking Industry Expo 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 8-11
22,000 attendees
TravCon: The Travelers Conference
Bally’s
September 8-11
1,200 attendees
IMEX America
Sands
September 10-12
12,500 attendees
2019 ISPA (International Spa Association) Conference and Expo
Venetian
September 11-13
2,500 attendees
Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)
Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center
September 12-15
45,000 attendees
Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 13-15
17,000 attendees
National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019
Mandalay Bay
September 14-17
5,500 attendees
The Experience
Paris Las Vegas
September 18-20
2,800 attendees
BUILDING PERMITS
$12,000,000, commercial building
250 Promenade Place, Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$2,000,000, commercial building
1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
R&O Construction
$1,300,000, commercial building
9680 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas
Haworth Corp.
$850,000, commercial tenant improvement
823 S. Third St., Las Vegas
JTM Construction Group
$720,000, commercial tenant improvement
3141 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Golden Creek Construction
BUSINESS LICENSES
Jared Alvarado Handyman Services
228 Navajo Drive, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Jared Alvarado Handyman Services
JB Pool Service
Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Joshua Barnum
Jen Nail Spa
1205 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/executive on file: Thao Thi Ly Nguyen
Jensen Family Fiduciary Services
7 Serra Bellisima Court, Henderson
Office only
Owner/executive on file: Jensen Family Fiduciary Services
Jerry Boy
Las Vegas
Professional promoter
Owner/executive on file: Gerald Granados
Kenneth Glasser
896 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Glasser, Kenneth A.
KFC
6965 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas
Restaurant/food
Owner/executive on file: ZNJ Investments
KGCRE
170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300 (356), Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: KGCRE
Kirk J. Vanek Agency
70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/executive on file: AJLV Enterprises
Lancaster Pollard Mortgage Company
170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson
Mortgage lending company
Owner/executive on file: Orix Real Estate Capital
Las Pupusas Restaurant
1540 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130, Henderson
Restaurant/food
Owner/executive on file: Las Pupusas Restaurants
Las Vegas Pool Service
6709 Sea Swallow St., North Las Vegas
Pool and spa cleaning service
Owner/executive on file: Raidel Vega
Let it Rain Roofing
Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Scanlon, John
Lisa’s Tidy Angels
1109 Strada Cristallo, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Czudar, Lisa Ramona
Livesmart Automation
5 Longevity Drive, Henderson
Electronic security services
Owner/executive on file: Intrusion Protection Systems
Locksmith Near Me
3355 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
Locksmith and safe mechanic
Owner/executive on file: Locksmith Near Me
Locus Telecommunications
2200 Fletcher Ave., Suite 600, Fort Lee
Public utility telecom
Owner/executive on file: Locus Telecommunications
LR Group
10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Ricardo Romero
Mary Christ
3875 Cambridge St., Apt. 518, Las Vegas
Independent massage therapist
Owner/executive on file: Mary S Christ
Massage 1
60 S. Stephanie St., Suite 110, Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/executive on file: Joshua Harry
Mathew F. Ursua
7501 Tule Springs Road, Suite 170, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams VIP
Maxout
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave., Suite 1422, Henderson
Clothing
Owner/executive on file: Maxout
MC Bookkeeping Solutions
676 Calamus Palm Place, Henderson
Bookkeeping
Owner/executive on file: MC Bookkeeping Solutions
Med Aesthetics
10521 Jeffreys St., Suite 220, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Fakhouri Frasier
Michael Tordone
2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: First Commercial Real Estate Services
Mitech Auto Center
3730 Capella Ave., Suite 17, Las Vegas
Automotive garage (major)
Owner/executive on file: Mitech
Nevada Sports Academy
2330 Tedesca Drive, Las Vegas
NP community services
Owner/executive on file: John Pashales
New York & Co. #237
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1237, Henderson
Clothing
Owner/executive on file: Lerner New York
Newfields Companies
1349 W. Peachtree St., Suite 1950, Atlanta
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Newfields Companies
Nirvana Health
6732 Divers Loons St., North Las Vegas
Home health services
Owner/executive on file: Jennasen Narciso
Oncol
5938 Rose Sage St., Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: David Cuadra
Pablo’s Kitchen
3850 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas
Mobile food vendor
Owner/executive on file: Pablo Garcia De Alba
Palardy Consulting
Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Alan Palardy
Paleterias La Altena
1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 18, Las Vegas
Food specialty store
Owner/executive on file: Paleterias La Altena
Papi’s Taco Mobile
1935 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Mobile food vendor
Owner/executive on file: Jose Arguelles
Paul Mitchell The School
9490 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson
School
Owner/executive on file: PMNV Las Vegas
Paulette M. Gee
7501 Tule Springs Road, Suite 170, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams VIP
Pebble Creek Hospice
2810 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Residential home care provider
Owner/executive on file: Pebble Creek Hospice
Prisma Green Cleaning Services
4677 Calderwood St., Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Prisma Green Cleaning Services
Providence Pet Hospital
6710 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 155, Las Vegas
Professional services—medical
Owner/executive on file: Pet Medic 02
Pure Water Pool Services
1382 Winter Solstice Ave., Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Marc Getz
Purple Penguin
1500 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Sugar Shack
Quantum Cleaning
2255 E. Sunset Road, Suite 2077, Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Shelley Taylor