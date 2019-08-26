Public records: Aug. 26, 2019

The Data:

BID OPPORTUNITIES

August 23

2:15 p.m.

Lewis Professional Building (Phoenix): Sewer line replacement

Clark County, 605373

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Regional justice center; third floor jury room upgrade

Clark County, 605377

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for window-washing services countywide

Clark County, 605370

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

GPS monitoring on Clark County vehicle fleet

Clark County, 605349

Scott Clark at [email protected]

August 27

2:15 p.m.

Clark County Fire Station No. 30

Clark County, 605364

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$22,500,000 for retail

8620 W. Tropicana Ave., 8650 W. Tropicana Ave. and 4835 S. Durango Ave., Las Vegas, 89147

Landlord/seller: Enduro

Landlord/seller agent: Matt Nelson and Joe Kennedy of J.A. Kenedy Real Estate

Tenant/buyer: 5150 Duke Ellington

Tenant/buyer agent: Chris Emanuel of Virtus Commercial

$8,420,000 for 64,768 sq. ft. of industrial

1700 Industrial Road, Las Vegas, 89102

Landlord/seller: Essex-Scot

Landlord/seller agent: Greg Pancirov, SIOR; and Mike De Lew, SIOR, of RealComm Advisors

Tenant/buyer: 1700 IR Real Estate

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$2,790,000 for 36 units of apartments

2575 Sherwood St., Las Vegas, 89109

Landlord/seller: Ramar Property

Landlord/seller agent: Jason Dittenber, Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee, CCIM; and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial Multifamily

Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

$1,450,000 for 8 units of apartments

218 S. 11th St., Las Vegas, 89101

Landlord/seller: 218 S. 11th St. LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Jason Dittenber, Jerad Roberts, Devin Lee, CCIM, and Robin Willett of Northcap Commercial Multifamily

Tenant/buyer: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer agent: Did not disclose

CONVENTIONS

PainWeek Conference

Cosmopolitan

September 3-7

1,800 attendees

Interdrone

Rio

September 3-6

3,500 attendees

Mobile Tech Expo

South Point

September 6-7

3,500 attendees

National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention

Westgate Las Vegas

September 5-8

450 attendees

International Baking Industry Expo 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 8-11

22,000 attendees

TravCon: The Travelers Conference

Bally’s

September 8-11

1,200 attendees

IMEX America

Sands

September 10-12

12,500 attendees

2019 ISPA (International Spa Association) Conference and Expo

Venetian

September 11-13

2,500 attendees

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)

Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center

September 12-15

45,000 attendees

Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 13-15

17,000 attendees

National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 14-17

5,500 attendees

The Experience

Paris Las Vegas

September 18-20

2,800 attendees

BUILDING PERMITS

$12,000,000, commercial building

250 Promenade Place, Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$2,000,000, commercial building

1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

R&O Construction

$1,300,000, commercial building

9680 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas

Haworth Corp.

$850,000, commercial tenant improvement

823 S. Third St., Las Vegas

JTM Construction Group

$720,000, commercial tenant improvement

3141 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Golden Creek Construction

BUSINESS LICENSES

Jared Alvarado Handyman Services

228 Navajo Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Jared Alvarado Handyman Services

JB Pool Service

Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Joshua Barnum

Jen Nail Spa

1205 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Thao Thi Ly Nguyen

Jensen Family Fiduciary Services

7 Serra Bellisima Court, Henderson

Office only

Owner/executive on file: Jensen Family Fiduciary Services

Jerry Boy

Las Vegas

Professional promoter

Owner/executive on file: Gerald Granados

Kenneth Glasser

896 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Glasser, Kenneth A.

KFC

6965 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas

Restaurant/food

Owner/executive on file: ZNJ Investments

KGCRE

170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300 (356), Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: KGCRE

Kirk J. Vanek Agency

70 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/executive on file: AJLV Enterprises

Lancaster Pollard Mortgage Company

170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson

Mortgage lending company

Owner/executive on file: Orix Real Estate Capital

Las Pupusas Restaurant

1540 W. Sunset Road, Suite 130, Henderson

Restaurant/food

Owner/executive on file: Las Pupusas Restaurants

Las Vegas Pool Service

6709 Sea Swallow St., North Las Vegas

Pool and spa cleaning service

Owner/executive on file: Raidel Vega

Let it Rain Roofing

Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Scanlon, John

Lisa’s Tidy Angels

1109 Strada Cristallo, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Czudar, Lisa Ramona

Livesmart Automation

5 Longevity Drive, Henderson

Electronic security services

Owner/executive on file: Intrusion Protection Systems

Locksmith Near Me

3355 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Locksmith and safe mechanic

Owner/executive on file: Locksmith Near Me

Locus Telecommunications

2200 Fletcher Ave., Suite 600, Fort Lee

Public utility telecom

Owner/executive on file: Locus Telecommunications

LR Group

10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Ricardo Romero

Mary Christ

3875 Cambridge St., Apt. 518, Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Mary S Christ

Massage 1

60 S. Stephanie St., Suite 110, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Joshua Harry

Mathew F. Ursua

7501 Tule Springs Road, Suite 170, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams VIP

Maxout

951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave., Suite 1422, Henderson

Clothing

Owner/executive on file: Maxout

MC Bookkeeping Solutions

676 Calamus Palm Place, Henderson

Bookkeeping

Owner/executive on file: MC Bookkeeping Solutions

Med Aesthetics

10521 Jeffreys St., Suite 220, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Fakhouri Frasier

Michael Tordone

2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: First Commercial Real Estate Services

Mitech Auto Center

3730 Capella Ave., Suite 17, Las Vegas

Automotive garage (major)

Owner/executive on file: Mitech

Nevada Sports Academy

2330 Tedesca Drive, Las Vegas

NP community services

Owner/executive on file: John Pashales

New York & Co. #237

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1237, Henderson

Clothing

Owner/executive on file: Lerner New York

Newfields Companies

1349 W. Peachtree St., Suite 1950, Atlanta

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Newfields Companies

Nirvana Health

6732 Divers Loons St., North Las Vegas

Home health services

Owner/executive on file: Jennasen Narciso

Oncol

5938 Rose Sage St., Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: David Cuadra

Pablo’s Kitchen

3850 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: Pablo Garcia De Alba

Palardy Consulting

Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Alan Palardy

Paleterias La Altena

1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 18, Las Vegas

Food specialty store

Owner/executive on file: Paleterias La Altena

Papi’s Taco Mobile

1935 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Mobile food vendor

Owner/executive on file: Jose Arguelles

Paul Mitchell The School

9490 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson

School

Owner/executive on file: PMNV Las Vegas

Paulette M. Gee

7501 Tule Springs Road, Suite 170, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Keller Williams VIP

Pebble Creek Hospice

2810 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Residential home care provider

Owner/executive on file: Pebble Creek Hospice

Prisma Green Cleaning Services

4677 Calderwood St., Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Prisma Green Cleaning Services

Providence Pet Hospital

6710 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 155, Las Vegas

Professional services—medical

Owner/executive on file: Pet Medic 02

Pure Water Pool Services

1382 Winter Solstice Ave., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Marc Getz

Purple Penguin

1500 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Sugar Shack

Quantum Cleaning

2255 E. Sunset Road, Suite 2077, Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Shelley Taylor