Public records: Aug. 29, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
September 4
3 p.m.
Contract for hazardous waste disposal service
Clark County, 605229
Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]
September 6
2:15 p.m.
Lot No. 1: Desert Breeze Recreation Center gym floor replacement. Lot No. 2: Pearson Recreation Center gym floor
Clark County, 605410
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Contract for janitorial services at Whitney Recreation Center & Whitney Senior Center
Clark County, 605398
Deon Ford at [email protected]
September 13
2:15 p.m.
Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Land and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation
Clark County, 605335
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
September 20
2:15 p.m.
Government Center and Central Plant: Re-roofing and sealant replacement
Clark County, 605404
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$42,000,000 for 357,608 sq. ft. of industrial
3400 West Desert Inn Road; and 3230, 3200, 3170, 3140 and 3110 Polaris Avenue; and 3401 Sirius Avenue, Las Vegas, 89102
Landlord/seller: First American Exchange Company
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: MCA Equus II LLC
Tenant/buyer agent: Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane, CCIM, and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
$1,925,000 for 17 units of multifamily
1401 E. Carson Ave., Las Vegas, 89101
Landlord/seller: Did not disclose
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: CCW Properties
Tenant/buyer agent: Robin Willett; Devin Lee, CCIM; Jason Dittenber and Jerad Roberts of Northcap Commercial Multifamily
$1,088,000 for 1,708 sq. ft. of retail
920 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., Pahrump, 89048
Landlord/seller: L&P Investments Group LLC
Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose
Tenant/buyer: Meyer SF Partners LP
Tenant/buyer agent: David A. Grant of Colliers International
CONVENTIONS
PainWeek Conference
Cosmopolitan
September 3-7
1,800 attendees
Interdrone
Rio
September 3-6
3,500 attendees
Mobile Tech Expo
South Point
September 6-7
3,500 attendees
National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention
Westgate Las Vegas
September 5-8
450 attendees
International Baking Industry Expo 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 8-11
23,000 attendees
TravCon: The Travelers Conference
Bally’s
September 8-11
1,580 attendees
IMEX America
Sands
September 10-12
12,500 attendees
2019 ISPA (International Spa Association) Conference and Expo
Venetian
September 11-13
2,500 attendees
Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)
Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center
September 12-15
45,000 attendees
Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 13-15
17,000 attendees
National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019
Mandalay Bay
September 14-17
5,500 attendees
International Fastener Expo 2019
Mandalay Bay
September 17-19
5,500 attendees
The Experience
Paris Las Vegas
September 18-20
2,800 attendees
Vision Expo West
Sands Convention Center
September 18-21
12,500 attendees
2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention Center
September 23-25
45,000 attendees
SMASH 2019— Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit
Green Valley Ranch
September 23-25
400 attendees
National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 27-29
375 attendees
Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association—18th Annual Medical Gas Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 30-October 2
250 attendees
Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition
Mandalay Bay
September 29-October 3
4,500 attendees
BUiLDING PERMITS
$3,911,200, new commercial
4691 Eaker St., North Las Vegas
NDL Group
$700,000, commercial building
7480 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
LC&D Construction Inc.
$600,000, commercial building
7370 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
TCD Construction
BUSINESS LICENSES
Rake and Blow Landscaping
2712 Knightsbridge Road, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Rake and Blow Landscaping
Ramos Trucking
2105 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Jose Ramos-Acosta
RDP General Contractors
7320 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite C, Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Ron City
Rene Tires
2147 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Owner/executive on file: Ivan Aguilar
Resculpt You
6410 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130 A, Las Vegas
Professional services— medical
Owner/executive on file: Wescott Business Ventures
Rojas Cleaning Services
4515 E. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Altagracia Rojas
Rolled Ice Cream I
9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Restaurant/food service
Owner/executive on file: Rolled Ice Cream I
Romero Cleaning Solutions
4586 Morton Grove Ave., Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Hever Romero Renteria
Rosebud Entertainment
1800 Industrial Road, Suite 207 C, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Rosebud Entertainment
Roshi
6855 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Sushi Avenue, Incorporated
Roshi
4700 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Sushi Avenue Inc.
Rue21 No. 401
755 S. Grand Central Parkway 1177, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: New Rue21
Salgado Trucking
2105 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Lucio Salgado
SD Snowdon & Associates
Las Vegas
Business support service
Owner/executive on file: Open Wings
Seeley, Spirit
10170 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/executive on file: Spirit Seeley
Select Physical Therapy
400 N. Stephanie St., Suite 310, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Dignity Select Nevada
Serenity Nails and Skin Care
410 Marks St., Suite 110, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/executive on file: Ryan Rider
Shutter Bugs Studios
7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 224, Las Vegas
Photography business
Owner/executive on file: Eric Stewart
Sibie’s Catering Services
8 Lockhaven Court, Las Vegas
Food services or cafe
Owner/executive on file: Sibie’s Catering Services
Skyline Moving Services
7582 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 184, Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Skyline Moving Service
Smooth As Silk
1510 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 150, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Smooth As Silk
Sokneady Bread Co.
8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Food specialty store
Owner/executive on file: Sokneady Bread Co.
SRS Home Health
2779 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: SRS Home Health
SSE Monitoring
7787 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Electronic security services
Owner/executive on file: Solid State Electric
Stovall Surveying
Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Stovall Surveying
Structural Iron Man
3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Jose Luis Estrada
Summerlin Vision
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Professional services— medical
Owner/executive on file: Civia Mccaffrey, OD
Sunrise Mountain Dental and Orthodontics
256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite C, Henderson
Dental office
Owner/executive on file: Sunrise Mountain Dental and Orthodontics
Sunwest Services Corp.
2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 6 , Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose
Syber Networks
Las Vegas
General services (counter/office)
Owner/executive on file: Rory Jackson
TGL Inc.
Las Vegas
Automated teller operator
Owner/executive on file: Anthony C. Pusateri
Tango Pharmacy
4090 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Tango
Target Store T-0680
605 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Liquor
Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.
Target Store T-2404
350 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.
Target Store T-2568
695 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.
Teresa Stout
1651 American Pacific Drive, 1206 Apt. 7303, Las Vegas
Independent massage therapist
Owner/executive on file: Teresa Stout
Theravada Mental Health
5715 W. Alexander Road, Suite 115, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Jessica Hass
Tim Tollestrup, MD
3035 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Timothy W. Tollestrup
Tree Guy, The
2 Colorado Way, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Higley, Joe
Truffle Pop Shoppe
Las Vegas
Food specialty store
Owner/executive on file: Jeanna Hicks
Twelve
4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1260 A, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Star USA Apparel
Ulax
7103 Pinecone Court, Las Vegas
Professional promoter
Owner/executive on file: Neema Kassaii
Ultimate Electric
356 Jorge Way, Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose
Uma-Sri Institute for Vedic Sciences
10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 406, Henderson
School
Owner/executive on file: Ki-Atsu Institute
UPS Store
7500 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 9, Las Vegas
General services (counter/office)
Owner/executive on file: GTB
US Cad Inc
7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Counts, Daniel
US Jaclean
1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite A10, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Minoru Kogure
USA Auto Service #6
1425 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Prism Investments
USA Auto Service #7
704 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/executive on file: Prism Investments
Valley Appraisal Services, Inc.
Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: James H. Abernathy
Vegas Auto Sales & Remarketing
980 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson
Secondhand dealer
Owner/executive on file: Wissam Bawab
Vegas Mega Store
Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Hall, Maria
Vegas Piano Lessons
181 W. Delamar Drive, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Robert Cooke
VIPPatch
450 Fremont St., Courtyard Kiosk, Las Vegas
Open air vending
Owner/executive on file: Jerry Castello
VSR Industries
9 Sunset Way, Suite 150, Henderson
Manufacturing
Owner/executive on file: VSR Industries
Water Revive
3151 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Poni’ia
Western Title Company
10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas
Title insurance company
Owner/executive on file: ET Investments
Winston Water Cooler of Las Vegas
1101 Mary Crest Road Suite B, Henderson
Wholesale/import
Owner/executive on file: Winston Water Cooler of Las Vegas
Wood Rodgers
2190 E. Pebble Road, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Steven Balbierz
Xpressions Salon and Day Spa
1371 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite A, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/executive on file: Taubra
Yourfloret
Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Hristiana Teretzis
2020 Mobile
4264 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: 2020 Mobile Corp.
24/7 Courier
1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/executive on file: Gerszewski, Ron
A Closer Look
800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: David Mcaleese
Accelerated Defensive Training
Las Vegas
Instruction services
Owner/executive on file: Joseph Compnotta III
Accountable Healthcare Staffing
2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Employment agency
Owner/executive on file: Accountable Healthcare Staffing
Adrian Vanderhoof
8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/executive on file: Adrian Vanderhoof
Advance Care Options
508 Jimijo Court, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/executive on file: Advanced Care Options
Aligned Mortgage
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 115, Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: American Pacific Mortgage Corp.
Allison Jacobellis
2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson
Social work, behavioral therapy business
Owner/executive on file: Red Lemon
Always the One
2305 Cashmere Way, Henderson
Clothing
Owner/executive on file: Always the One
Astrolowitchy
9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 269, Henderson
Astrologer
Owner/executive on file: Astrolowitchy
Aviano
6250 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Timothy Notaro
Beers, Megan
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 237, Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/executive on file: Megan Beers
Behind the Neon Bodyworks
Las Vegas
Independent massage therapist
Owner/executive on file: Behind the Neon
Bencom
5135 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
Gross sales/revenue
Owner/executive on file: Bencom Inc.
Big Horn at Black Mountain
231 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Apartment house
Owner/executive on file: Big Horn Holdings
Billet Hospice-Las Vegas
726 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Residential home care provider
Owner/executive on file: Arman Ghadimian
Bio-One Las Vegas
Las Vegas
Residential property maintenance
Owner/executive on file: James Herold
Biolife Plasma Services
2255 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Biolife Plasma Services
Black Mountain Strength
220 Hanley Way, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/executive on file: Edward Kuehne
Blendz Barbershop
4550 E. Bonanza Road, Suite E., Las Vegas
Cosmetological establishment
Owner/executive on file: Oce Barbershop
Blood Sweat and Tees
900 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 155, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: T Shirt Enterprises
Blvck Divmond
170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Blvck Divmond
Bobic, Rick
2022 Wildwood Lake St., Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/executive on file: Bobic, Rick
Building Blocks for Business
6170 N. Durango Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Insurance agency
Owner/executive on file: BB4B Enrollment Services
Business Data Insights
684 Tomscott Ave., Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/executive on file: Business Data Insights
Butcher Enterprises
Las Vegas
Professional services
Owner/executive on file: Butcher Enterprises
Captains Cleaning Service
Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/executive on file: Loretta Lindahl
CE Services
7548 Wandering St., Las Vegas
Trucking
Owner/executive on file: Custom Executive Services
China Doll Beauty
Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/executive on file: Skye M Rae-Diggs
Choose the Right Marketing
2905 Lake East Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Management or consulting service
Owner/executive on file: Choose the Right Marketing