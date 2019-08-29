Public records: Aug. 29, 2019

The Data:

BID OPPORTUNITIES

September 4

3 p.m.

Contract for hazardous waste disposal service

Clark County, 605229

Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]

September 6

2:15 p.m.

Lot No. 1: Desert Breeze Recreation Center gym floor replacement. Lot No. 2: Pearson Recreation Center gym floor

Clark County, 605410

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Contract for janitorial services at Whitney Recreation Center & Whitney Senior Center

Clark County, 605398

Deon Ford at [email protected]

September 13

2:15 p.m.

Charleston Boulevard from Nellis Boulevard to Whitewind Land and Casa Buena lift station force main rehabilitation

Clark County, 605335

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

September 20

2:15 p.m.

Government Center and Central Plant: Re-roofing and sealant replacement

Clark County, 605404

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$42,000,000 for 357,608 sq. ft. of industrial

3400 West Desert Inn Road; and 3230, 3200, 3170, 3140 and 3110 Polaris Avenue; and 3401 Sirius Avenue, Las Vegas, 89102

Landlord/seller: First American Exchange Company

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: MCA Equus II LLC

Tenant/buyer agent: Dan Doherty, SIOR; Paul Sweetland, SIOR; Chris Lane, CCIM, and Jerry Doty of Colliers International

$1,925,000 for 17 units of multifamily

1401 E. Carson Ave., Las Vegas, 89101

Landlord/seller: Did not disclose

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: CCW Properties

Tenant/buyer agent: Robin Willett; Devin Lee, CCIM; Jason Dittenber and Jerad Roberts of Northcap Commercial Multifamily

$1,088,000 for 1,708 sq. ft. of retail

920 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., Pahrump, 89048

Landlord/seller: L&P Investments Group LLC

Landlord/seller agent: Did not disclose

Tenant/buyer: Meyer SF Partners LP

Tenant/buyer agent: David A. Grant of Colliers International

CONVENTIONS

PainWeek Conference

Cosmopolitan

September 3-7

1,800 attendees

Interdrone

Rio

September 3-6

3,500 attendees

Mobile Tech Expo

South Point

September 6-7

3,500 attendees

National Association of Parliamentarians 42nd Biennial Convention

Westgate Las Vegas

September 5-8

450 attendees

International Baking Industry Expo 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 8-11

23,000 attendees

TravCon: The Travelers Conference

Bally’s

September 8-11

1,580 attendees

IMEX America

Sands

September 10-12

12,500 attendees

2019 ISPA (International Spa Association) Conference and Expo

Venetian

September 11-13

2,500 attendees

Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend (Mr. Olympia)

Orleans, Las Vegas Convention Center

September 12-15

45,000 attendees

Motortrend International Auto Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 13-15

17,000 attendees

National Electrical Contractors Association Convention and Trade Show 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 14-17

5,500 attendees

International Fastener Expo 2019

Mandalay Bay

September 17-19

5,500 attendees

The Experience

Paris Las Vegas

September 18-20

2,800 attendees

Vision Expo West

Sands Convention Center

September 18-21

12,500 attendees

2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas

Las Vegas Convention Center

September 23-25

45,000 attendees

SMASH 2019— Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit

Green Valley Ranch

September 23-25

400 attendees

National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 27-29

375 attendees

Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association—18th Annual Medical Gas Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 30-October 2

250 attendees

Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition

Mandalay Bay

September 29-October 3

4,500 attendees

BUiLDING PERMITS

$3,911,200, new commercial

4691 Eaker St., North Las Vegas

NDL Group

$700,000, commercial building

7480 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

LC&D Construction Inc.

$600,000, commercial building

7370 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

TCD Construction

BUSINESS LICENSES

Rake and Blow Landscaping

2712 Knightsbridge Road, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Rake and Blow Landscaping

Ramos Trucking

2105 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Jose Ramos-Acosta

RDP General Contractors

7320 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite C, Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Ron City

Rene Tires

2147 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Owner/executive on file: Ivan Aguilar

Resculpt You

6410 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130 A, Las Vegas

Professional services— medical

Owner/executive on file: Wescott Business Ventures

Rojas Cleaning Services

4515 E. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Altagracia Rojas

Rolled Ice Cream I

9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Restaurant/food service

Owner/executive on file: Rolled Ice Cream I

Romero Cleaning Solutions

4586 Morton Grove Ave., Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Hever Romero Renteria

Rosebud Entertainment

1800 Industrial Road, Suite 207 C, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Rosebud Entertainment

Roshi

6855 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Sushi Avenue, Incorporated

Roshi

4700 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Sushi Avenue Inc.

Rue21 No. 401

755 S. Grand Central Parkway 1177, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: New Rue21

Salgado Trucking

2105 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Lucio Salgado

SD Snowdon & Associates

Las Vegas

Business support service

Owner/executive on file: Open Wings

Seeley, Spirit

10170 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Spirit Seeley

Select Physical Therapy

400 N. Stephanie St., Suite 310, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Dignity Select Nevada

Serenity Nails and Skin Care

410 Marks St., Suite 110, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Ryan Rider

Shutter Bugs Studios

7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 224, Las Vegas

Photography business

Owner/executive on file: Eric Stewart

Sibie’s Catering Services

8 Lockhaven Court, Las Vegas

Food services or cafe

Owner/executive on file: Sibie’s Catering Services

Skyline Moving Services

7582 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 184, Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Skyline Moving Service

Smooth As Silk

1510 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 150, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Smooth As Silk

Sokneady Bread Co.

8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Food specialty store

Owner/executive on file: Sokneady Bread Co.

SRS Home Health

2779 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: SRS Home Health

SSE Monitoring

7787 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Electronic security services

Owner/executive on file: Solid State Electric

Stovall Surveying

Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Stovall Surveying

Structural Iron Man

3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Jose Luis Estrada

Summerlin Vision

900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Professional services— medical

Owner/executive on file: Civia Mccaffrey, OD

Sunrise Mountain Dental and Orthodontics

256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite C, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/executive on file: Sunrise Mountain Dental and Orthodontics

Sunwest Services Corp.

2545 Chandler Ave., Suite 6 , Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose

Syber Networks

Las Vegas

General services (counter/office)

Owner/executive on file: Rory Jackson

TGL Inc.

Las Vegas

Automated teller operator

Owner/executive on file: Anthony C. Pusateri

Tango Pharmacy

4090 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Tango

Target Store T-0680

605 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.

Target Store T-2404

350 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.

Target Store T-2568

695 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/executive on file: Target Corp.

Teresa Stout

1651 American Pacific Drive, 1206 Apt. 7303, Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Teresa Stout

Theravada Mental Health

5715 W. Alexander Road, Suite 115, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Jessica Hass

Tim Tollestrup, MD

3035 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Timothy W. Tollestrup

Tree Guy, The

2 Colorado Way, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Higley, Joe

Truffle Pop Shoppe

Las Vegas

Food specialty store

Owner/executive on file: Jeanna Hicks

Twelve

4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1260 A, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Star USA Apparel

Ulax

7103 Pinecone Court, Las Vegas

Professional promoter

Owner/executive on file: Neema Kassaii

Ultimate Electric

356 Jorge Way, Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/executive on file: Did not disclose

Uma-Sri Institute for Vedic Sciences

10001 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 406, Henderson

School

Owner/executive on file: Ki-Atsu Institute

UPS Store

7500 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 9, Las Vegas

General services (counter/office)

Owner/executive on file: GTB

US Cad Inc

7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Counts, Daniel

US Jaclean

1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite A10, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Minoru Kogure

USA Auto Service #6

1425 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Prism Investments

USA Auto Service #7

704 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/executive on file: Prism Investments

Valley Appraisal Services, Inc.

Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: James H. Abernathy

Vegas Auto Sales & Remarketing

980 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson

Secondhand dealer

Owner/executive on file: Wissam Bawab

Vegas Mega Store

Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Hall, Maria

Vegas Piano Lessons

181 W. Delamar Drive, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Robert Cooke

VIPPatch

450 Fremont St., Courtyard Kiosk, Las Vegas

Open air vending

Owner/executive on file: Jerry Castello

VSR Industries

9 Sunset Way, Suite 150, Henderson

Manufacturing

Owner/executive on file: VSR Industries

Water Revive

3151 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Poni’ia

Western Title Company

10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas

Title insurance company

Owner/executive on file: ET Investments

Winston Water Cooler of Las Vegas

1101 Mary Crest Road Suite B, Henderson

Wholesale/import

Owner/executive on file: Winston Water Cooler of Las Vegas

Wood Rodgers

2190 E. Pebble Road, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Steven Balbierz

Xpressions Salon and Day Spa

1371 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite A, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/executive on file: Taubra

Yourfloret

Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Hristiana Teretzis

2020 Mobile

4264 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: 2020 Mobile Corp.

24/7 Courier

1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/executive on file: Gerszewski, Ron

A Closer Look

800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: David Mcaleese

Accelerated Defensive Training

Las Vegas

Instruction services

Owner/executive on file: Joseph Compnotta III

Accountable Healthcare Staffing

2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Employment agency

Owner/executive on file: Accountable Healthcare Staffing

Adrian Vanderhoof

8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/executive on file: Adrian Vanderhoof

Advance Care Options

508 Jimijo Court, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/executive on file: Advanced Care Options

Aligned Mortgage

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 115, Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: American Pacific Mortgage Corp.

Allison Jacobellis

2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/executive on file: Red Lemon

Always the One

2305 Cashmere Way, Henderson

Clothing

Owner/executive on file: Always the One

Astrolowitchy

9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 269, Henderson

Astrologer

Owner/executive on file: Astrolowitchy

Aviano

6250 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Timothy Notaro

Beers, Megan

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 237, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/executive on file: Megan Beers

Behind the Neon Bodyworks

Las Vegas

Independent massage therapist

Owner/executive on file: Behind the Neon

Bencom

5135 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Gross sales/revenue

Owner/executive on file: Bencom Inc.

Big Horn at Black Mountain

231 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Apartment house

Owner/executive on file: Big Horn Holdings

Billet Hospice-Las Vegas

726 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Residential home care provider

Owner/executive on file: Arman Ghadimian

Bio-One Las Vegas

Las Vegas

Residential property maintenance

Owner/executive on file: James Herold

Biolife Plasma Services

2255 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Biolife Plasma Services

Black Mountain Strength

220 Hanley Way, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/executive on file: Edward Kuehne

Blendz Barbershop

4550 E. Bonanza Road, Suite E., Las Vegas

Cosmetological establishment

Owner/executive on file: Oce Barbershop

Blood Sweat and Tees

900 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 155, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: T Shirt Enterprises

Blvck Divmond

170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 300, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Blvck Divmond

Bobic, Rick

2022 Wildwood Lake St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/executive on file: Bobic, Rick

Building Blocks for Business

6170 N. Durango Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Insurance agency

Owner/executive on file: BB4B Enrollment Services

Business Data Insights

684 Tomscott Ave., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/executive on file: Business Data Insights

Butcher Enterprises

Las Vegas

Professional services

Owner/executive on file: Butcher Enterprises

Captains Cleaning Service

Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/executive on file: Loretta Lindahl

CE Services

7548 Wandering St., Las Vegas

Trucking

Owner/executive on file: Custom Executive Services

China Doll Beauty

Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/executive on file: Skye M Rae-Diggs

Choose the Right Marketing

2905 Lake East Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Management or consulting service

Owner/executive on file: Choose the Right Marketing