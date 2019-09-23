Public records: Sept. 23, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES
September 24
2:15 p.m.
Traffic signal systems at Badura Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and at Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, and pedestrian crossing improvement
Clark County, 605333
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
Residential streets reconstruction No. 102
Clark County, 605381
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
September 27
3 p.m.
Contract for janitorial services at Child Haven Cottages
Clark County, 605432
Deon Ford at [email protected]
October 3
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Road, Pecos Road to Puebla Street; Pebble Road, Eastern Avenue to Pecos Road
Clark County, 605341
Royal Alexander at [email protected]
October 7
2:15 p.m.
Paradise Park: Pool deck shade structure
Clark County, 605441
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
October 10
2:15 p.m.
Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure
Clark County, 605424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
October 14
2:15 p.m.
Sunset Park: Shade structure replacement
Clark County, 605436
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Molasky Park: Mini soccer field & wrought-iron perimeter fence
Clark County, 605438
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
CONVENTIONS
2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas
Las Vegas
Convention Center
September 23-25
45,000 attendees
SMASH 2019 — Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit
Green Valley Ranch
September 23-25
400 attendees
Browncoat Ball 2019
Sam’s Town
September 27-29
200 attendees
National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 27-29
375 attendees
Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association — 18th annual Medical Gas Educational Conference
Flamingo
September 30-October 2
250 attendees
Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition
Mandalay Bay
September 29-October 3
4,500 attendees
Nevada Gay Rodeo Association — BigHorn Rodeo 2019
Eastside Cannery
September 20-22
800 attendees
Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 2-5
6,000 attendees
Pubcon Pro Las Vegas 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 7-10
2,000 attendees
Nevada Healthcare Forum
Westgate Las Vegas
October 8
300 attendees
Vegas Food Expo
Mandalay Bay
October 8-10
2,000 attendees
AAHAM (American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management) annual National Institute
Caesars Palace
October 9-11
300 attendees
AAHDS (American Association of Integrated Healthcare Delivery Systems) Fall Managed Care Forum 2019
Bellagio
October 10-11
405 attendees
Mecum Collector Car Auctions 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 10-12
15,000 attendees
2019 AANP (American Association of Nurse Practitioners) Fall Conference
Bally’s
October 10-13
300 attendees
Big Boys Toys: The Innovation and Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 11-13
7,000 attendees
Staffing World 2019
MGM Grand
October 15-17
1,600 attendees
Wedding MBA (Merchants Business Academy)
Las Vegas Convention Center
October 14-16
5,500 attendees
G2E: Global Gaming Expo 2019
Sands Expo & Convention Center
October 14-17
26,000 attendees
SupplySide West
Mandalay Bay
October 15-19
16,000 attendees
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$2,000,000 for 4.5 acres of land
Berg Street and Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas, 89081
Landlord/Seller: The 4.5 Acres Lone Mountain & Berg Street Series of CHP Holdings
Landlord/Seller agent: Keith Spencer of CBRE
Tenant/Buyer: EBS Realty Partners
Tenant/Buyer agent: Garrett Toft, SIOR, of CBRE
$1,585,165 for 5,612 sq. ft. of retail
670 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, 89052
Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center
Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV
Tenant/Buyer: Scott Lobenberg
Tenant/Buyer agent: Randal Gibson of First Federal Realty
$1,300,000 for 3.46 acres of land
Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, 89119
Landlord/Seller: Warm Springs Road Real Estate
Landlord/Seller agent: Garrett Toft, SIOR, and Keith Spencer of CBRE
Tenant/Buyer: Summerlin Offices
Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$599,860 for 2,696 sq. ft. of retail
670 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson, 89052
Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center
Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV
Tenant/Buyer: Caballero Family Trust
Tenant/Buyer agent: Lance Hamrick of Coldwell Banker
$563,010 for 2,681 sq. ft. of retail
650 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, 89052
Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center
Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV
Tenant/Buyer: Titanium Building Group
Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
007 Handyman
59 Blaven Drive, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Flores, Mauricio
1st Las Vegas Healthcare
9680 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 142, Las Vegas
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/Executive on file: Las Vegas Health Care
1st Response Restoration
950 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: G & G Synergy
2 White Guys
5806 Alfred Drive, Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Dane Keiser
24/7 Xpress
201 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Convenience store
Owner/Executive on file: Stephanie Partners Pad D
4Leaf Consulting Llc
125 E. Reno Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Engineering firm
Owner/Executive on file: 4Leaf Consulting
7 Hills Massage
3215 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/Executive on file: Christine LLC
7 Sunny Massage
256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite A, Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/Executive on file: Fu, Ronglin
7-Eleven Store No. 22272
870 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Convenience store
Owner/Executive on file: NMJD
7-Eleven Store No. 32649b
9300 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Convenience store
Owner/Executive on file: Chinsuk
808 Automotive & Performance
730 Susanna Way, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/Executive on file: Jesse Ferreira
A&B Sweeping
167 Deanna Way, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: A&B Sweeping
A&L Towing
3168 Devry Lane, Las Vegas
Automobile towing service
Owner/Executive on file: Alejandro Morales Mejia
A Better Life
1070 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson
Social work, behavioral therapy business
Owner/Executive on file: A Better Life
A Bright Image Cleaning Company
1931 Patagonia St., Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Deborah L. Mellor
AK Davies Mobile Home Service
8620 Copper Knoll Ave., Las Vegas
Manufactured housing setup and repair
Owner/Executive on file: Ak Davies Mobile Home Service
A Las Vegas Medical Group
4043 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/Executive on file: Elmer S. David M.D.
AM Fire & Electronic Services
3330 Wynn Road, Suite A, Las Vegas
Alarm systems
Owner/Executive on file: AM Fire & Electronic Services
A.V.I Realty
9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/Executive on file: Dariush Imani
A&E Autobody
520 W. Sunset Road, Suite 15, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/Executive on file: A&E Autobody
A&E Fashion Boutique
4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite C-9B, Las Vegas
General retail sales
Owner/Executive on file: Danielle Fujita Kutti Lugao
A1 Installs
2225 E. Camero Ave., Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: A1 Installs
AAA Wuxin Healing Arts
2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 723, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/Executive on file: Kelley, Fiona
ABCD Computers
6625 Navio Drive, Las Vegas
Interjurisdictional business
Owner/Executive on file: Rohner, Peter Anthony
Able Baker Brewing Company
1510 S. Main St., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Restaurant
Owner/Executive on file: Able Baker Brewing Company
Accomplished Claims Services
2161 Fountain Springs Drive, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/Executive on file: Accomplished Claims Services
Ace Dental
55 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Dental office
Owner/Executive on file: Robert Pham, D.D.S.
Acepool
2657 Windmill Parkway, Suite 383, Las Vegas
Repair and maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Drake, Patricia
Ace’s Maintenance & Yardwork
1631 Rawhide Drive, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Rodriguez, Luisa
ACG Design
4310 Cameron St., Suite 12-A, Las Vegas
Architectural firm
Owner/Executive on file: Architectural Civil Group
Act 3 Estate Sales
511 Lariat Lane, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/Executive on file: Act 3 Estate Sales
Action Towing
2511 Kiel Way, North Las Vegas
Automobile towing
Owner/Executive on file: AA Action Towing
Adaptive Comfort-Wear
701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson
Clothing
Owner/Executive on file: Adaptive Comfort-Wear
Advanced Pest Control
117 Blackberry Lane, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Mike Eliaers
Advanced Psychological Care
2831 St Rose Parkway, Suite 200(237), Henderson
Social work, behavioral therapy business
Owner/Executive on file: Advanced Psychological Care
Advertising Edge
1898 Whispering Circle, Henderson
Advertising business
Owner/Executive on file: Advertising Edge
Agape Health
2790 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110
Medical office
Owner/Executive on file: Agape Sports and Family Chiroprati
AJ’s Auto Service
920 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/Executive on file: AJ’s Auto Service
Albertson’s No. 3205
575 College Drive, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/Executive on file: Albertson’s
Albertson’s No. 3207
2910 Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson
Grocery store
Owner/Executive on file: Albertson’s
Alcohol Lovers and Company
440 Parkson Road, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/Executive on file: Alcohol Lovers and Company
All Safe Home Inspections
11273 Tuscolana St., Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/Executive on file: All Safe Home Inspections
All Things Wild
Las Vegas
Photography business
Owner/Executive on file: Stephanie Boulton
Allana Buick & Bers
2900 Meade Ave., Suite 6, Las Vegas
Engineering firm
Owner/Executive on file: Allana Buick & Bers
Allen Advertising
21 Highland Creek Drive, Henderson
Advertising business
Owner/Executive on file: Godorov, Harvey Allen and Gail
Allen, Jody L.
728 Saratoga Springs St., Henderson
Massage and reflexology
Owner/Executive on file: Allen, Jody L.
Allstate Insurance
1291 W. Galleria Drive. Suite 125, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/Executive on file: Kleytman Family Insurance Group
Almarlwin
2712 Warm Rays Ave., Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/Executive on file: LWin, Aloysius
AM-PM Automotive Diagnostic & Service
704 W. Sunset Road, Suite A13, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/Executive on file: AM-PM Automotive Diagnostic & Service Inc.
AMC Family Agency
8560 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson
Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Owner/Executive on file: AMC Family Agency
Ameery Care
271 E. Desert Rose Drive, Henderson
Group care facility
Owner/Executive on file: TTF Group
America’s Beauty Salon
4107W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Cosmetological establishment
Owner/Executive on file: America Marroquin
American Beverage Systems
3675 E. Post Road, Suite A, Las Vegas
Inter-jurisdictional business
Owner/Executive on file: American Beverage Systems
American Locksmith Institute of Nevada
1625 Athol Ave., Henderson
School
Owner/Executive on file: American Locksmith Institute of Nevada
American Medical Response
7201 W. Post Road, Las Vegas
Ambulance services
Owner/Executive on file: Mercy, Inc.
American Sign Language Communication
40 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 102, Henderson
Personal services
Owner/Executive on file: American Sign Language Communication
American Society for Management
2434 Barclay St., Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/Executive on file: American Society for Management
AMR
7201 W. Post Road, Las Vegas
Ambulance services
Owner/Executive on file: American Investment Enterprises
Andrade’s Cleaning Company
798 A St., Las Vegas
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Kaluf
Andrea M. Olson, C.P.A.
74 N. Pecos Road, Suite A, Henderson
Accounting firm
Owner/Executive on file: Andrea M. Olson, C.P.A.
Angelina Chippoletti
9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Real estate
Owner/Executive on file: Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas
Annabelle Pines Senior Apartments
310 Annabelle Lane, Henderson
Apartment house
Owner/Executive on file: Annabelle Pines Limited Partnership
Anne Hermogino Massage
1344 Villa Park Court, Las Vegas
Massage therapists
Owner/Executive on file: Anne Obsum Hermogino
Anthem Legal Support & Notary
2602 Starlight Valley St., Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Shambhu P. Anil
Anthem Orthodontics
3039 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Dental office
Owner/Executive on file: Joshua L. Whetten, D.D.S., M. Sc.
Anthem Pest Control
261 W. Fairway Road, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Gilbert Gurule
Anthony Benton
5832 Brisbane Place, Las Vegas
Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Owner/Executive on file: Anthony Benton
Anver Pest Control
1671 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Nick Strobelt
Appraisevegas
5 Morninglow Pass, Henderson
Real estate
Owner/Executive on file: Appraisevegas
Apria Healthcare
7370 Eastgate Road, Suite 140, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Apria Healthcare
Aqua Marine of Henderson
860 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Aqua Marine of Henderson
Aqua-Serv Engineers
921 American Pacific Drive, Suite 308, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Aqua-Serv Engineers
Arabella Apartments
4375 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Apartment house
Owner/Executive on file: Cuyamaca Properties
Arana Software
2831 St Rose Parkway, Suite 200 (340), Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Arana Software
ARC CNC/Western Edge CNC
2492 Sturrock Drive, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Patrick McGowan & Alba McGowan
Arco AM/PM No. 42917
15 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/Executive on file: Nexus Energy
Arctic Glacier U.S.A.
7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson
Distribution center
Owner/Executive on file: Arctic Glacier U.S.A.
Arreola, Darrick
9400 S. Bermuda Road, Suite 306, Las Vegas
Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Owner/Executive on file: Darrick Arreola
Arrow Shopping Cart Retrieval Service
1944 Larrimer Court, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Pacheco, Ramon
Art Angels N Juweels
2765 Struan Ave., Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Stones 2 Jewels
Artin Development
466 Brompton St., Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/Executive on file:
Artisan Surveying Group
7112 Carmen Blvd., Las Vegas
Surveying firm
Owner/Executive on file: Artisan Land Transcation Assistants
Artistic Equations
16 W. Pacific Ave., Suite 4, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Artistic Equations
Ashiana North India Cuisine
10960 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/Executive on file: Anita Khanna
Ashley Furniture Homestore
661 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Southwestern Furniture of Wisconsin
Assured Performance 360
67 Teton Pines Drive, Henderson
Management/marketing/consulting
Owner/Executive on file: Assured Performance 360
ATI Physical Therapy
1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 8B, Henderson
Medical office
Owner/Executive on file: New Century Rehabilitation
August Lane
270 Daisy Gold Court, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Bonilla, Melissa & Bonilla, Steven
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2423, Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/Executive on file: Double P Corporation of Illinois
Auto Dynamic Services
3438 Ferrell St., Las Vegas
General services (counter / office)
Owner/Executive on file: Jorge Narvaez
Auto Teck Lock & Key
1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Locksmith/safe mechanic
Owner/Executive on file: Paesch, Joesph L.
Autozone No. 2201
524 Boulder Highway, Henderson
Automotive
Owner/Executive on file: Autozone Stores
Avanti Realty Group
9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 220, Henderson
Real estate
Owner/Executive on file: Donald A. Wong Jr. Holdings
Ayers Contracting Company
1267 S. Buena Vista St., Las Vegas
Contractor
Owner/Executive on file:
Bangkok 9
663 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Restaurant/food service
Owner/Executive on file: Bangkok 9
Barkley Court Reporters
1522 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: Barkley Court Reporters
Barley’s Casino & Brewing Company
4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite 30, Henderson
Liquor
Owner/Executive on file: Town Center Amusements
Barnum Maintenance
101 W. Chaparral Drive, Henderson
Property maintenance
Owner/Executive on file: Dennis Barnum
Baroness Salon
4401 E. Sunset Road, Suite 1, Henderson
Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Owner/Executive on file: Largent, Barbara
Barton H. Foutz, DDS
2510 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Dental office
Owner/Executive on file: Foutz, Barton H.
Batteries + Bulbs
1381 W. Sunset Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Miscellaneous
Owner/Executive on file: HND Battery & Bulb
Be My Bookkeeper
1000 American Pacific Drive, Suite 122, Henderson
Bookkeeping
Owner/Executive on file: Be My Bookkeeper