Public records: Sept. 23, 2019

BID OPPORTUNITIES

September 24

2:15 p.m.

Traffic signal systems at Badura Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, and at Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, and pedestrian crossing improvement

Clark County, 605333

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

Residential streets reconstruction No. 102

Clark County, 605381

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

September 27

3 p.m.

Contract for janitorial services at Child Haven Cottages

Clark County, 605432

Deon Ford at [email protected]

October 3

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Road, Pecos Road to Puebla Street; Pebble Road, Eastern Avenue to Pecos Road

Clark County, 605341

Royal Alexander at [email protected]

October 7

2:15 p.m.

Paradise Park: Pool deck shade structure

Clark County, 605441

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

October 10

2:15 p.m.

Shadow Rock Park parking lot and shade structure

Clark County, 605424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

October 14

2:15 p.m.

Sunset Park: Shade structure replacement

Clark County, 605436

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Molasky Park: Mini soccer field & wrought-iron perimeter fence

Clark County, 605438

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

CONVENTIONS

2019 Pack Expo Las Vegas

Las Vegas

Convention Center

September 23-25

45,000 attendees

SMASH 2019 — Senior Care Sales & Marketing Summit

Green Valley Ranch

September 23-25

400 attendees

Browncoat Ball 2019

Sam’s Town

September 27-29

200 attendees

National Nurses In Business Association National Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 27-29

375 attendees

Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Association — 18th annual Medical Gas Educational Conference

Flamingo

September 30-October 2

250 attendees

Building Industry Consulting Service International Fall Conference and Exhibition

Mandalay Bay

September 29-October 3

4,500 attendees

Nevada Gay Rodeo Association — BigHorn Rodeo 2019

Eastside Cannery

September 20-22

800 attendees

Las Vegas Souvenir & Resort Gift Show

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 2-5

6,000 attendees

Pubcon Pro Las Vegas 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 7-10

2,000 attendees

Nevada Healthcare Forum

Westgate Las Vegas

October 8

300 attendees

Vegas Food Expo

Mandalay Bay

October 8-10

2,000 attendees

AAHAM (American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management) annual National Institute

Caesars Palace

October 9-11

300 attendees

AAHDS (American Association of Integrated Healthcare Delivery Systems) Fall Managed Care Forum 2019

Bellagio

October 10-11

405 attendees

Mecum Collector Car Auctions 2019

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 10-12

15,000 attendees

2019 AANP (American Association of Nurse Practitioners) Fall Conference

Bally’s

October 10-13

300 attendees

Big Boys Toys: The Innovation and Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 11-13

7,000 attendees

Staffing World 2019

MGM Grand

October 15-17

1,600 attendees

Wedding MBA (Merchants Business Academy)

Las Vegas Convention Center

October 14-16

5,500 attendees

G2E: Global Gaming Expo 2019

Sands Expo & Convention Center

October 14-17

26,000 attendees

SupplySide West

Mandalay Bay

October 15-19

16,000 attendees

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$2,000,000 for 4.5 acres of land

Berg Street and Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas, 89081

Landlord/Seller: The 4.5 Acres Lone Mountain & Berg Street Series of CHP Holdings

Landlord/Seller agent: Keith Spencer of CBRE

Tenant/Buyer: EBS Realty Partners

Tenant/Buyer agent: Garrett Toft, SIOR, of CBRE

$1,585,165 for 5,612 sq. ft. of retail

670 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, 89052

Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center

Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV

Tenant/Buyer: Scott Lobenberg

Tenant/Buyer agent: Randal Gibson of First Federal Realty

$1,300,000 for 3.46 acres of land

Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, 89119

Landlord/Seller: Warm Springs Road Real Estate

Landlord/Seller agent: Garrett Toft, SIOR, and Keith Spencer of CBRE

Tenant/Buyer: Summerlin Offices

Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$599,860 for 2,696 sq. ft. of retail

670 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson, 89052

Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center

Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV

Tenant/Buyer: Caballero Family Trust

Tenant/Buyer agent: Lance Hamrick of Coldwell Banker

$563,010 for 2,681 sq. ft. of retail

650 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson, 89052

Landlord/Seller: Coronado Medical Center

Landlord/Seller agent: David Livingston of IREPLV

Tenant/Buyer: Titanium Building Group

Tenant/Buyer agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

007 Handyman

59 Blaven Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Flores, Mauricio

1st Las Vegas Healthcare

9680 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 142, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/Executive on file: Las Vegas Health Care

1st Response Restoration

950 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: G & G Synergy

2 White Guys

5806 Alfred Drive, Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Dane Keiser

24/7 Xpress

201 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Convenience store

Owner/Executive on file: Stephanie Partners Pad D

4Leaf Consulting Llc

125 E. Reno Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Engineering firm

Owner/Executive on file: 4Leaf Consulting

7 Hills Massage

3215 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/Executive on file: Christine LLC

7 Sunny Massage

256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite A, Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/Executive on file: Fu, Ronglin

7-Eleven Store No. 22272

870 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Convenience store

Owner/Executive on file: NMJD

7-Eleven Store No. 32649b

9300 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Convenience store

Owner/Executive on file: Chinsuk

808 Automotive & Performance

730 Susanna Way, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/Executive on file: Jesse Ferreira

A&B Sweeping

167 Deanna Way, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: A&B Sweeping

A&L Towing

3168 Devry Lane, Las Vegas

Automobile towing service

Owner/Executive on file: Alejandro Morales Mejia

A Better Life

1070 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/Executive on file: A Better Life

A Bright Image Cleaning Company

1931 Patagonia St., Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Deborah L. Mellor

AK Davies Mobile Home Service

8620 Copper Knoll Ave., Las Vegas

Manufactured housing setup and repair

Owner/Executive on file: Ak Davies Mobile Home Service

A Las Vegas Medical Group

4043 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/Executive on file: Elmer S. David M.D.

AM Fire & Electronic Services

3330 Wynn Road, Suite A, Las Vegas

Alarm systems

Owner/Executive on file: AM Fire & Electronic Services

A.V.I Realty

9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/Executive on file: Dariush Imani

A&E Autobody

520 W. Sunset Road, Suite 15, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/Executive on file: A&E Autobody

A&E Fashion Boutique

4530 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite C-9B, Las Vegas

General retail sales

Owner/Executive on file: Danielle Fujita Kutti Lugao

A1 Installs

2225 E. Camero Ave., Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: A1 Installs

AAA Wuxin Healing Arts

2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 723, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/Executive on file: Kelley, Fiona

ABCD Computers

6625 Navio Drive, Las Vegas

Interjurisdictional business

Owner/Executive on file: Rohner, Peter Anthony

Able Baker Brewing Company

1510 S. Main St., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Restaurant

Owner/Executive on file: Able Baker Brewing Company

Accomplished Claims Services

2161 Fountain Springs Drive, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/Executive on file: Accomplished Claims Services

Ace Dental

55 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/Executive on file: Robert Pham, D.D.S.

Acepool

2657 Windmill Parkway, Suite 383, Las Vegas

Repair and maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Drake, Patricia

Ace’s Maintenance & Yardwork

1631 Rawhide Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Rodriguez, Luisa

ACG Design

4310 Cameron St., Suite 12-A, Las Vegas

Architectural firm

Owner/Executive on file: Architectural Civil Group

Act 3 Estate Sales

511 Lariat Lane, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/Executive on file: Act 3 Estate Sales

Action Towing

2511 Kiel Way, North Las Vegas

Automobile towing

Owner/Executive on file: AA Action Towing

Adaptive Comfort-Wear

701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Clothing

Owner/Executive on file: Adaptive Comfort-Wear

Advanced Pest Control

117 Blackberry Lane, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Mike Eliaers

Advanced Psychological Care

2831 St Rose Parkway, Suite 200(237), Henderson

Social work, behavioral therapy business

Owner/Executive on file: Advanced Psychological Care

Advertising Edge

1898 Whispering Circle, Henderson

Advertising business

Owner/Executive on file: Advertising Edge

Agape Health

2790 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 110

Medical office

Owner/Executive on file: Agape Sports and Family Chiroprati

AJ’s Auto Service

920 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/Executive on file: AJ’s Auto Service

Albertson’s No. 3205

575 College Drive, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/Executive on file: Albertson’s

Albertson’s No. 3207

2910 Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson

Grocery store

Owner/Executive on file: Albertson’s

Alcohol Lovers and Company

440 Parkson Road, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/Executive on file: Alcohol Lovers and Company

All Safe Home Inspections

11273 Tuscolana St., Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/Executive on file: All Safe Home Inspections

All Things Wild

Las Vegas

Photography business

Owner/Executive on file: Stephanie Boulton

Allana Buick & Bers

2900 Meade Ave., Suite 6, Las Vegas

Engineering firm

Owner/Executive on file: Allana Buick & Bers

Allen Advertising

21 Highland Creek Drive, Henderson

Advertising business

Owner/Executive on file: Godorov, Harvey Allen and Gail

Allen, Jody L.

728 Saratoga Springs St., Henderson

Massage and reflexology

Owner/Executive on file: Allen, Jody L.

Allstate Insurance

1291 W. Galleria Drive. Suite 125, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/Executive on file: Kleytman Family Insurance Group

Almarlwin

2712 Warm Rays Ave., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/Executive on file: LWin, Aloysius

AM-PM Automotive Diagnostic & Service

704 W. Sunset Road, Suite A13, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/Executive on file: AM-PM Automotive Diagnostic & Service Inc.

AMC Family Agency

8560 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Henderson

Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Owner/Executive on file: AMC Family Agency

Ameery Care

271 E. Desert Rose Drive, Henderson

Group care facility

Owner/Executive on file: TTF Group

America’s Beauty Salon

4107W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Cosmetological establishment

Owner/Executive on file: America Marroquin

American Beverage Systems

3675 E. Post Road, Suite A, Las Vegas

Inter-jurisdictional business

Owner/Executive on file: American Beverage Systems

American Locksmith Institute of Nevada

1625 Athol Ave., Henderson

School

Owner/Executive on file: American Locksmith Institute of Nevada

American Medical Response

7201 W. Post Road, Las Vegas

Ambulance services

Owner/Executive on file: Mercy, Inc.

American Sign Language Communication

40 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 102, Henderson

Personal services

Owner/Executive on file: American Sign Language Communication

American Society for Management

2434 Barclay St., Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/Executive on file: American Society for Management

AMR

7201 W. Post Road, Las Vegas

Ambulance services

Owner/Executive on file: American Investment Enterprises

Andrade’s Cleaning Company

798 A St., Las Vegas

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Kaluf

Andrea M. Olson, C.P.A.

74 N. Pecos Road, Suite A, Henderson

Accounting firm

Owner/Executive on file: Andrea M. Olson, C.P.A.

Angelina Chippoletti

9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Real estate

Owner/Executive on file: Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas

Annabelle Pines Senior Apartments

310 Annabelle Lane, Henderson

Apartment house

Owner/Executive on file: Annabelle Pines Limited Partnership

Anne Hermogino Massage

1344 Villa Park Court, Las Vegas

Massage therapists

Owner/Executive on file: Anne Obsum Hermogino

Anthem Legal Support & Notary

2602 Starlight Valley St., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Shambhu P. Anil

Anthem Orthodontics

3039 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/Executive on file: Joshua L. Whetten, D.D.S., M. Sc.

Anthem Pest Control

261 W. Fairway Road, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Gilbert Gurule

Anthony Benton

5832 Brisbane Place, Las Vegas

Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Owner/Executive on file: Anthony Benton

Anver Pest Control

1671 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Nick Strobelt

Appraisevegas

5 Morninglow Pass, Henderson

Real estate

Owner/Executive on file: Appraisevegas

Apria Healthcare

7370 Eastgate Road, Suite 140, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Apria Healthcare

Aqua Marine of Henderson

860 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Aqua Marine of Henderson

Aqua-Serv Engineers

921 American Pacific Drive, Suite 308, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Aqua-Serv Engineers

Arabella Apartments

4375 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Apartment house

Owner/Executive on file: Cuyamaca Properties

Arana Software

2831 St Rose Parkway, Suite 200 (340), Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Arana Software

ARC CNC/Western Edge CNC

2492 Sturrock Drive, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Patrick McGowan & Alba McGowan

Arco AM/PM No. 42917

15 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/Executive on file: Nexus Energy

Arctic Glacier U.S.A.

7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson

Distribution center

Owner/Executive on file: Arctic Glacier U.S.A.

Arreola, Darrick

9400 S. Bermuda Road, Suite 306, Las Vegas

Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Owner/Executive on file: Darrick Arreola

Arrow Shopping Cart Retrieval Service

1944 Larrimer Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Pacheco, Ramon

Art Angels N Juweels

2765 Struan Ave., Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Stones 2 Jewels

Artin Development

466 Brompton St., Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/Executive on file:

Artisan Surveying Group

7112 Carmen Blvd., Las Vegas

Surveying firm

Owner/Executive on file: Artisan Land Transcation Assistants

Artistic Equations

16 W. Pacific Ave., Suite 4, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Artistic Equations

Ashiana North India Cuisine

10960 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/Executive on file: Anita Khanna

Ashley Furniture Homestore

661 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Southwestern Furniture of Wisconsin

Assured Performance 360

67 Teton Pines Drive, Henderson

Management/marketing/consulting

Owner/Executive on file: Assured Performance 360

ATI Physical Therapy

1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 8B, Henderson

Medical office

Owner/Executive on file: New Century Rehabilitation

August Lane

270 Daisy Gold Court, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Bonilla, Melissa & Bonilla, Steven

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2423, Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/Executive on file: Double P Corporation of Illinois

Auto Dynamic Services

3438 Ferrell St., Las Vegas

General services (counter / office)

Owner/Executive on file: Jorge Narvaez

Auto Teck Lock & Key

1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Locksmith/safe mechanic

Owner/Executive on file: Paesch, Joesph L.

Autozone No. 2201

524 Boulder Highway, Henderson

Automotive

Owner/Executive on file: Autozone Stores

Avanti Realty Group

9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 220, Henderson

Real estate

Owner/Executive on file: Donald A. Wong Jr. Holdings

Ayers Contracting Company

1267 S. Buena Vista St., Las Vegas

Contractor

Owner/Executive on file:

Bangkok 9

663 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Restaurant/food service

Owner/Executive on file: Bangkok 9

Barkley Court Reporters

1522 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: Barkley Court Reporters

Barley’s Casino & Brewing Company

4500 E. Sunset Road, Suite 30, Henderson

Liquor

Owner/Executive on file: Town Center Amusements

Barnum Maintenance

101 W. Chaparral Drive, Henderson

Property maintenance

Owner/Executive on file: Dennis Barnum

Baroness Salon

4401 E. Sunset Road, Suite 1, Henderson

Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Owner/Executive on file: Largent, Barbara

Barton H. Foutz, DDS

2510 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Dental office

Owner/Executive on file: Foutz, Barton H.

Batteries + Bulbs

1381 W. Sunset Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Miscellaneous

Owner/Executive on file: HND Battery & Bulb

Be My Bookkeeper

1000 American Pacific Drive, Suite 122, Henderson

Bookkeeping

Owner/Executive on file: Be My Bookkeeper