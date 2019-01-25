Name announced for Downtown Summerlin’s 2nd luxury apartment development

Downtown Summerlin’s second luxury apartment community will be called Tanager, after a vintage airplane and in keeping with the area’s aviation-themed naming convention, developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced.

The name is a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, a plane built in 1929 by the Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co.

It is a continuation of an aviation row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the naming of the first luxury apartment complex, Constellation, paying homage to a plane built by Lockheed Corp. at the request of the late Howard Hughes, who was a major stockholder in Trans World Airlines, said Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Summerlin master-planned community.

Future residential projects in Downtown Summerlin are also planned to reflect the aviation theme, officials said.

“One of history’s most passionate aviators, Howard Hughes claimed many aviation-related firsts and accomplishments,” said Orrock. “As the namesake of our company, Hughes’ aviation legacy is significant. The aviation theme in Summerlin is the perfect way to honor his many milestones and achievements.”

Construction on the Tanager complex is well underway, with leasing expected to begin in the first quarter of this year, officials said.

“We know from experience with Constellation just how high demand is for luxury apartments, particularly in the Las Vegas area,” Orrock said.

Tanager is located at West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive, south of City National Arena, the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Las Vegas Ballpark, the Triple-A baseball home of the Las Vegas Aviators opening in April.

Tanager will have 267 one- and two-bedroom units with amenities including a game room, pool with cabanas, fitness center and dog park, officials said. It will give residents easy access to more than 125 retail stores, restaurants and entertainment options in Downtown Summerlin, officials said.