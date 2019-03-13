Prime real estate on Laughlin’s casino row up for auction

One of the last undeveloped parcels along Laughlin’s casino row on the Colorado River is going up for auction, with a minimum bid of $9 million, representatives for the seller said.

A sealed-bid auction is set for April 18 for nearly 12 acres between Harrah’s and the River Lodge Hotel, said Todd Good, president of Accelerated Marketing Group. Vegas Commercial Real Estate is working with Accelerated to sell the property owned by developer Bob Bilbray.

The property includes 610 feet of frontage on Casino Drive and 850 feet on the river. It could be used for a casino, high-rise condominium building or retail, among other possibilities, officials said.

Laughlin is a gaming tourist destination about 95 miles southeast of Las Vegas with nine hotel-casinos and more than 10,000 guest rooms.