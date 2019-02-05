Guests at MGM properties in Las Vegas can access their room using smartphone

Guests staying at some MGM Resorts International properties in Las Vegas will now be able to access their room using a smartphone.

Digital keys through the MGM Resorts mobile app will be available for M Life Card members staying at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Park MGM and Luxor, the company announced today.

The convenience upgrades also include room reservations and check-in through the app.

“We are committed to developing and utilizing technology to better serve our customers, and our company’s new user-friendly app does just that,” said Kelly Smith, the company’s senior vice president and chief digital officer, in a statement. “We know, for example, the arrival experience sets the stage for an entire stay, so we designed the app to expedite check-in and elevate the process to be quicker and easier. The app will continue to evolve, adding more value for our guests.”

Guests using the app will be notified on the day of arrival when their room is ready. They can access their room key digitally or print a key at a check-in kiosk. When it’s time to leave, the app also allows for a quick checkout.

The app, which also displays events throughout town, allows for reservations to be made at restaurants and show.