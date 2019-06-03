Builder picked for MSG Sphere at the Venetian

Madison Square Garden Co. has chosen a general contractor for its MSG Sphere at the Venetian on the Strip.

MSG said it has partnered with design, engineering and construction firm AECOM to build the 17,500-seat arena, which will sit on an 18-acre site on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane.

AECOM was the general contractor for Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena and built Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which hosted the Super Bowl in February.

“We’re excited to deliver a next-generation venue in the heart of the world’s most celebrated entertainment capital,” said Michael Burke, AECOM’s CEO, in a statement. “We’re thrilled about this opportunity to help transform an ambitious vision into a destination venue unlike any that exists today.”

The uniquely-shaped Sphere will connect to the Venetian and feature more than 160,000-square-feet of display surface space. The project also calls for bars, private suites and a new Monorail stop.

MSG officials report that grading and excavation work for the main structure is complete. Foundation work started in February with the venue. It is scheduled to open in 2021.

The company hasn’t given a cost estimate for the project.