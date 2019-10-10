New station: Funding secured for Las Vegas Monorail expansion

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has funds in place for a new station on the Strip that will provide transportation to the Sands Expo Center, the Venetian and the under-construction MSG Sphere.

In a news release Thursday, the mass transit company said it has secured the long-term financing needed to build the planned Sands Avenue station. Officials said they would release the final cost at a later date.

Eventually, the company intends to expand service to Mandalay Bay on the south Strip, which is near the Allegiant Stadium site.

“With two new stations, we will multiply those benefits for our customers, resort partners, sponsors and our community,” said Curtis Myles, president and CEO of the company, in a statement.

Ground was broken last fall on the Sphere, which will be a 17,500-seat dome-shaped entertainment venue on Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane.

It’s expected to open sometime in 2021. The new Sands Avenue station is targeted to be done in conjunction with the Sphere.

Finished in 2004, the fully electric Monorail has welcomed more than 87 million riders to date. It currently has seven stations.