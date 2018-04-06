Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry is organizing

Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry generates $12.6 billion annually and 87,000 jobs. That’s more jobs than I.T. and mining combined.

With the recent creation of the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition, the recreation industry is growing. Formed in December, the group’s first Las Vegas meeting occurred last month. The coalition plans to promote and advocate for the state’s recreation economy, and is open to anybody in the industry, from individuals who lead hiking tours to larger entities such as ski resorts and race organizers.

The next meeting, on April 26, will bring together Northern and Southern Nevada interests. Since the coalition is so new, it doesn’t yet have a website, but you can contact the organizers via the nonprofit organization Get Outdoors Nevada.