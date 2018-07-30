More than just our favorite targets for snuggles, pets can be crucial to our health

Pets can have an amazing effect on their owners. From unconditional love, to support, to completing duties such as a therapy animal would, pets benefit their humans’ lives, particularly as we age.

As we age, social interactions may be hampered by health conditions, preventing us from doing activities we once enjoyed. Pets can help fill the gap by being great companions, reducing stress and lowering blood pressure.

They can also help motivate us to get out and interact with others. A 2013 study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that “dog owner/dog walkers…participated in nearly 50 percent more total walking than nondog walking groups.” Another study discovered subjects experienced a significant decrease blood pressure while petting a dog, which was equal to the relaxation effect of reading.

Michael Halpern, 65, and his pal, Zoey couldn’t agree more. Shortly after Michael moved to Las Vegas from New York he began the hunt for a canine companion. He traveled to a Utah shelter to adopt a dog he’d learned about online only to discover it had already been adopted by the time he arrived. The shelter staff felt terrible, but there was a silver lining – a new three-year-old rescue was coming in from Texas. She had been rescued from a dog-fighting ring where she was used as a bait dog.

Halpern was prepared for a big training challenge, but when he met Zoey, he was pleasantly surprised. She was so sweet and docile, she quickly became a certified therapy dog with a local organization, Michael’s Angel Paws. Now Halpern and Zoey have a full touring schedule around the Las Vegas Valley at senior care centers, children’s hospitals and with other groups needing stress relief assistance.

Pets can reduce stress and lower blood pressure for their owners and anyone they meet. They can also boost mood and lessen loneliness. Many seniors have reported a better quality of life when they have a pet. Several studies found that having an animal who relies on an older adult for care and attention provides a significant sense of purpose that can decrease feelings of isolation and depression.

Before adopting a furry, feathered or scaly companion be sure to do your research. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests that you consider the following questions:

• Do you already have any pets? If so, will your current pet accept another pet of the same or a different species? If you’re not certain, your veterinarian can help you answer this question.

• What are you looking for in a pet? Do you want a lap warmer? A walking companion? A pet that’s easy to care for? This will affect your pet choice. Who will care for your pet? Consider the experience level and abilities of the caretaker who will provide for the pet.

• Do local laws or your housing arrangement limit your choice of pet? If you rent, your landlord may restrict the type or number of pets you can have. Condominium and townhouse associations may have similar restrictions. Consider also the amount of exercise your pet will need, and whether your living arrangements accommodate that need.

• Are you able to provide the amount of attention your pet will need? And how many years are you willing to commit yourself to caring for a pet? Animals have differing needs for companionship and attention, as well as differing life expectancies.

• Can you afford the costs of caring for your pet? Some species or breeds of pets have special needs that may require additional cost or effort. Think of the needs your pet will have for food, housing, socialization, exercise, grooming and veterinary care, and make sure you can afford and are willing and able to provide them.

• How long will you be away from your pet? Do you work long hours or travel frequently? Some pets need more frequent exercise or feeding, and might not be a good choice for owners who spend a lot of time away from home.

• Who will care for your pet in your absence? Consider not just short-term absences, but also what might happen if your pet outlives you, and plan accordingly for your pet’s care.

For many seniors, the cost and responsibility of owning a pet may be more then they can handle. However, several research studies show that seniors who volunteer with an animal shelter or rescue organization can also see the same benefits of owning a pet.

There are many Southern Nevada organizations who provide various volunteer opportunities to work with animals. The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and The Animal Foundation need help with grooming and walking animals and assistance at animal adoption events. Check out the listing of some of the valley’s animal organizations and find one that suits your talents and availability.

Feeling a little more adventurous than a volunteer position? Consider fostering an animal until they find their forever home. There are a multitude of nonprofit rescue organizations who need good foster homes while their rescues await adoption. While this takes more time and commitment than being a volunteer, many animals need dedicated love and care before they head off to their permanent homes.

Even if you are unable to own a pet or volunteer, don’t count yourself out of the benefits pets can offer. There are many pet therapy organizations that will bring a therapy animal, like Zoey, to you. Research conducted in a nursing home group therapy session showed that visits by trained therapy dogs stimulated interpersonal communication skills among older adults. These positive benefits usually continue after the therapy session.

In some cases, like that of Michael and Connie Orth, having a “grand dog” has its benefits. They often care for their daughter’s dog, a white Basenji mix named Hope, showering her with love, attention and, of course, plenty of treats. “One of the best benefits of having a ’grand dog’ is much like the benefits of grandchildren,” said Connie. “You can send them back to their parents when you’ve had enough.”

Pets take responsibility and some financial commitment, but the health benefits, love and support they provide is priceless. Pet and love your furry, feathered or scaly friends and enjoy your health together!