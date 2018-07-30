Summer weather can mean more than sunburn; hot surfaces can lead to the emergency room

Each summer, the UMC Lions Burn Care Center experiences an influx of patients with severe burns from touching the pavement and other surfaces that reach dangerous temperatures in the sweltering Las Vegas heat. The dangers associated with pavement burns can result in life-altering injuries.

With pavement temperatures typically reaching 30 to 40 degrees higher than the air temperature, it only takes a matter of seconds for the pavement to cause dangerous second-degree burns that can require hospitalization. Depending on the surface temperature and the duration of contact, the pavement can also cause more serious third-degree burns. Severe burn injuries are often incredibly painful and require highly specialized treatment – including surgical intervention in many cases – to promote recovery and prevent life-threatening infections.

In 2017, UMC admitted 47 patients who suffered pavement burns; we are currently on pace to see an increased number of pavement burn admissions this year. In many cases, individuals sustain pavement burns by walking barefoot or wearing shoes that offer little protection from the hot surface.

UMC also sees patients who faint as a result of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and come into contact with hot pavement, sometimes for extended periods of time. In addition, intoxication can also lead to pavement burns, causing people to lose their footing or pass out on hot surfaces, resulting in similarly dangerous situations. When people fall onto the pavement, they are essentially cooking on a source of sustained heat, often resulting in deep burns over a large area of the body. These types of burns may require skin grafts, which are surgical procedures that involve the transplantation of healthy skin to the affected area.

A significant number of cases we see involve injuries to the feet. Never walk barefoot on the pavement or asphalt, and ensure children understand the importance of wearing shoes outside. Many backyards in our community have concrete patios that can reach dangerous temperatures, posing a serious risk to children and pets. During the summer months, it is important to wear shoes with thick soles to provide some protection from the hot pavement. Socks alone do not provide adequate protection from the heat, as the hot pavement can easily burn through socks and other clothing.

Remember, virtually every surface in the Las Vegas summer heat can get hot. Metal equipment and door handles can be especially harmful.

Our team encourages community members to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat. We urge people to stay hydrated and periodically spend time in the shade. Always remember to wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. In addition to playing a vital role in the prevention of skin cancer, sunscreen can help prevent painful sunburns. In some cases, individuals with serious sunburns may need care from medical professionals, potentially including a burn specialist.

If you or your loved ones experience a serious burn injury this summer, do not wait to seek treatment. Many burn injuries demand immediate attention from qualified professionals, and delayed care can result in less favorable medical outcomes.

At the UMC Lions Burn Care Center, our team is committed to providing community members with access to the highest level of burn care. While we offer a world-class team that is equipped to treat the most severe burn injuries, we also focus heavily on preventing injuries. We would prefer to see community members enjoying the summer with their friends and families, rather than spending the summer receiving extensive medical treatment.