The Notes: Oct. 22, 2018

Boulder City received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Creamistry Las Vegas, which sells liquid nitrogen ice cream, is open at 7325 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas.

Solutions Recovery—McLeod is open at 4011 McLeod Drive, Las Vegas. The 48-bed facility specializes in medical detox and inpatient residential care.

AutoNation returns as the official courtesy car, and for the first time, BMW Las Vegas and BMW Henderson will be the official luxury vehicle for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which will be at TPC Summerlin October 29-November 4.

Allstate Insurance Company opened an office in Henderson at 4360 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 105. It is owned and operated by Ryan Berglund.

Clark County consolidated several operations into a new facility at 9935 S. Jones Blvd. The 52,000-square-foot facility is located on 77.5 acres. The building, designed by Architects LGA, will house the maintenance and operations staff from the Traffic Management Division, the west valley street sweeping crew from the Road Division, the Construction Management Division’s materials laboratory and a GPS office for the Survey Department.

Maverick Helicopters re-signed a multiyear sponsorship agreement with Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the exclusive helicopter operator for events at the complex, including NASCAR Weekends, Electric Daisy Carnival, special events and more. Maverick Helicopters will manage the heliport and work with the speedway and its entities to transfer guests to events.

Battle Born Progress recognized progressive leaders, activists, volunteers and organizations at its annual fundraiser. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton was awarded Progressive Leader of the Year. William Anderson, who served two terms as tribal chairman of the Moapa Band of Paiutes, was awarded the Progressive Legacy Award. Megan Jones, partner at Hilltop Public Solutions, was awarded the Progressive Business Partner of the Year Award. Journalist Dana Gentry was named the 2018 Progressive Voice of Reason. Verna Mandez, a former staff member and volunteer with BBP, received the Rising Progressive Leader Award. The Faith Organizing Alliance received the Community Partner of the Year Award. Steve Horner received the Progressive Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Spa & Salon at Park MGM is open. Laura Wood is the director.

The Thunderbird Lounge is open in the Thunderbird Boutique Hotel at 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Helming the lounge is Kelley Jones of Kelley Jones Hospitality in partnership with Todd Parmalee.

A new traffic signal is going up on Lake Mead Boulevard at Comstock Drive/Stella Lake Street. The cost of the project is budgeted at approximately $600,000, funded by the Regional Transportation Commission Fuel Revenue Indexing taxes. Müller Construction is the contractor.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Foodbuy, a subsidiary of Compass Group USA, joined forces to create Parlay Solutions, a group purchasing organization for the North American gaming, hospitality and entertainment industry.

Ballard Spahr is ranked as one of the country’s most innovative law firms by BTI Consulting, which recognized the firm for its strategic use of technology, its focus on emerging areas of practice, its uniformly high level of client service, and its innovative approach to tackling client issues.

The ribbon was cut on Fremont9, a mixed-use, multifamily residential project located on 1.3 acres at the intersection of Fremont and Ninth streets. The five-story, podium-style property has 232 residential apartment units and 15,000 square feet of retail space.

The Best Doctors in America list, published annually by Best Doctors, includes 49 members of the Clark County Medical Society: Dr. Carlos Fonte, Dr. Cres Miranda, Dr. Charles Allen Rhodes, Dr. Douglas Thomas, Dr. W. Reid Litchfield, Dr. Donald Kwok, Dr. Gregory Kwok, Dr. Jerome Frank Hruska, Dr. Gary Skankey, Dr. Eugene Spec, Dr. Mark Charles Handelman, Dr. Jerrold Schwartz, Dr. Bradley Thompson, Dr. Fadi Braiteh, Dr. Souzan E. El-Eid, Dr. Russel Gollard, Dr. Edwin Kingsley, Dr. James Delfino Sanchez, Dr. Nicholas Vogelzang, Dr. Zvi Sela, Dr. Derek Duke, Dr. Jeffrey Lee Cummings, Dr. Luis Diaz, Dr. Paul Bandt, Dr. Jocelyn Ivie, Dr. Florence Jameson, Dr. Kirsten Rojas, Dr. Bruce Shapiro, Dr. Mark Doubrava, Dr. Emily Fant, Dr. Walter (Russ) Schroeder, Dr. Robert Wang, Dr. Doug Fife, Dr. Jonathan Strauss, Dr. Ruben Acherman, Dr. William Evans, Dr. Abraham Rothman, Dr. Ricardo Samson, Dr. Craig Nakamura, Dr. Goesel Anson, Dr. Michael Edwards, Dr. Julio Garcia, Dr. Michael O’Hanlan, Dr. Terence Banich, Dr. Annabel Barber, Dr. John Fildes, Dr. Arthur Fusco and Dr. Sheldon Freeman.

Kenneth J. Retzl, Ph.D., is director of education policy at the Guinn Center, a nonprofit, bipartisan policy institute.

Criterion Systems is working with the Learning Center-Las Vegas to support its new cybersecurity apprentice program. The Learning Center provides training and certification in IT and cybersecurity. Criterion provides cybersecurity, IT infrastructure operations, systems engineering and application development.

Cassie Catania-Hsu, managing director/broker of Sun Commercial Real Estate, is a recipient of the NAIOP 2018 Developing Leaders Award.

Brightline acquired XpressWest, a high-speed rail project aimed at connecting Las Vegas with Victorville, Calif. Construction is expected to begin next year, with Brightline planning to begin service in 2022.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance honored Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and president Steve Hill with its 2018 Leadership Award at the alliance’s annual awards dinner. Other honorees included Aristocrat Technologies, which was the Innovation Award winner. Scientific Games was the Job Creation Award winner. The Council of Chambers was the Partnership Award winner.

Las Vegas Metro Officers Jeremiah Beason, Patrick Burke, Monty Fetherston and Steve Morris Jr. received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. The four were among the first to react at the Oct. 1 shooting.

The Plaza Hotel offers casino dominoes as a table game.

The Nevada Realtors named Heidi Kasama its Realtor of the Year and announced officers for 2019, led by incoming President Keith Lynam and President-elect Chris Bishop. Kasama was also named immediate past president.

Cassidy Wilson is government affairs and community relations analyst for the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

CBRE is the country’s top-ranked broker of raw land sales, according to Real Estate Alert, handling almost half of the aggregate volume of raw land sales in the first half of 2017.

Ryan Ashley is Nevada State Bank senior vice president/chief financial officer.

PT’s Entertainment Group, a division of Golden Entertainment, acquired T-Bird Lounge & Restaurant, which has three locations in Las Vegas: 6560 W. Warm Springs Road, 9465 S. Eastern Ave. and 8780 W. Lindell Road.

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health boosted the Nevada economy by $47 million in 2016, according to the hospital system’s most recent economic impact report, “A Vital Force in Nevada’s Economy.” Activities at the clinic supported 320 Nevada jobs in 2016, representing more than $21 million in total earnings. Those earnings supported 200 households statewide, for a total of $12 million in household spending.