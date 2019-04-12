Station Casinos exec takes communications job with LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has hired longtime Station Casinos corporate communications executive Lori Nelson-Kraft.

Nelson-Kraft, who will start her new job next month, will be the LVCVA’s senior vice president of communications and government affairs.

Nelson-Kraft worked for Station Casinos for 14 years. She referred to her departure as bittersweet but said she’s looking forward to a “great career opportunity” with the LVCVA.

During her 25-year career in the communications field, Nelson-Kraft, a Michigan native, had a stint as associate director of public relations for marketing agency R&R Partners. She also owned her own small public relations agency in Las Vegas.

“We are excited Lori is joining our team,” Steve Hill, the authority’s CEO, said in a statement. “Her depth of experience in gaming and tourism — and her deep roots in the community — will be an incredible asset to our organization.”

Nelson-Kraft said working with Station Casinos was “an honor of a lifetime” and that she was “eager and excited to work with Steve Hill and the board to help carry out their vision for the Las Vegas destination.”

The LVCVA also recently hired Fletch Brunelle as its new vice president of marketing. Brunelle started April 8.