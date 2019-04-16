Progressive jackpot worth more than $13 million hits at Henderson casino

A lucky Arizona resident is $13 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot over the weekend at Sunset Station in Henderson.

The player won a progressive jackpot worth $13.1 million Sunday while playing the IGT Megabucks Triple Red Hot Sevens, casino officials said. The patron wishes to remain anonymous.

The gambler began playing the slot machine at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday after inserting $40. Within two minutes of playing the maximum of $3 on the machine, they hit the multi-million-dollar jackpot, officials said.