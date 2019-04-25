Health Care Headliner: Annette Logan-Parker, president and CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

It’s no small feat to take a start-up business from the kitchen table to a $41-million operation, but that’s exactly what Annette Logan-Parker did with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

“I created Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to address the unmet medical needs of children with complex medical conditions such as childhood cancer in Nevada and the surrounding region,” Logan-Parker said.

The organization is Nevada’s only childhood cancer outpatient treatment center. With philanthropy a core part of the business, it is able to accept all patients without regard to ability to pay for services.

“Since its inception, Cure 4 The Kids has treated over 50,000 patients and has never turned a child away for lack of payment,” she said.

Not only is the organization a lifeline for families in need, but has shown itself to be a model business. The foundation was ranked at No. 23 among the country’s top 50 nonprofit organizations, according to the 2019 Best Nonprofits To Work For, a nationwide survey conducted by the Best Companies Group.

Under Logan-Parker’s leadership, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has been accredited by the Joint Commission since 2014. This assures patients they are not only getting the treatment they need, but receiving treatment that meets the highest level of patient care and safety.