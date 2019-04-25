Health Care Headliner: Ash Mirchandani, president, United Citizens Foundation

Growing up in India, Ash Mirchandani learned about public service at a young age.

“Mother Teresa’s ashram, Prem Dan, was walking distance from my house and I was influenced by the work she did for the less fortunate,” said Mirchandani, who lived in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and came to the U.S. nearly two decades ago with only $180.

With a career and education based in finance and business, Mirchandani shifted gears to found United Citizens Foundation in June 2010. The organization provides mental health, behavioral health and substance-abuse services in a state that typically ranks low in mental-health care. Since its inception, the foundation has grown to 10 clinics and provides help and counseling to some of Clark County School District’s most at-risk students.

“My academic qualifications in finance, business and public policy combined with my careers in corporate, government and nonprofit gave me a unique perspective to realize the importance of public service and understand the unmet challenges of our times,” he said.

Mirchandani is a Chartered Financial Analyst gold medalist and also holds a master’s degree in finance as well as business administration/business finance.

He has worked as field auditor with the state of Nevada; as assistant to the director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation; as CFO for Workforce CONNECTIONS; and as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. Mirchandani has also founded several successful startups since 2015 and continues to serve on several prominent boards and commissions in Nevada.