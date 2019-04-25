Health Care Headliner: DR Do-Gooders, Desert Radiology

In 2016, the executive leaders of diagnostic medical-imaging company Desert Radiology launched a concerted effort to help others in Southern Nevada. Out of this vision, DR Do-Gooders was created. This philanthropic service group was designed to offer employees meaningful outreach opportunities and unite the staff.

“We have two missions for DR Do-Gooders: Making a significant and lasting impact on our community and instilling a sense of pride among our employees that motivates them to want to give back,” said Richard Bodager, executive vice president of Desert Radiology.

“The response from our staff since starting DR Do-Gooders has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “The service group is really making an impact in the community and the employees take pride in what we are doing.”

The list of agencies that have been helped by the team is long — the American Cancer Society, Opportunity Village, Susan G. Komen Nevada, the City Impact Center, Veterans Village and more.

Two of DR Do-Gooders’ largest events are its Back-to-School Backpack Drive and Dry Bottoms Diaper Drive. In 2017, DR Do-Gooders donated nearly 200 backpacks to valley students, and in 2018, the team donated 250 backpacks and had more than 80 volunteers involved in the process. During the latest diaper drive, DR Do-Gooders collected more than 32,000 diapers for nearly 450 Southern Nevada families in need.

“We are a Vegas Born team, so our focus has and always will be lifting up this Las Vegas community and enabling those underserved members to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” Bodager said.