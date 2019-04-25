Health Care Headliner: Dr. Michael Wood, medical director, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeon, MountainView Hospital

Heart patients have more hope thanks to the efforts of professionals like Dr. Michael Wood of MountainView Hospital.

A Southern Nevada resident since 2004, Wood was responsible for establishing a group of hospital-employed cardiothoracic surgeons at MountainView. The group strives to focus on quality care and patient satisfaction.

That focus is paying off. MountainView Hospital has been recognized by Consumer Reports magazine for successes in heart surgery — the only Nevada hospital on the list — alongside 62 other hospitals nationwide. In addition, MountainView Hospital has twice been recognized by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons as a 3-star program, the highest recognition available, for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.

MountainView Hospital has also had many patient-care firsts for Nevada. Most recently, Wood and a surgical team completed a mitral aortic valve replacement, the first such procedure in Nevada.

“Dr. Wood is singularly focused on his patients and quality outcomes for his patients that result in long-term positive results,” said Jeremy Bradshaw, MountainView Hospital chief executive officer.

Wood earned his bachelor’s of science in biochemistry from Lafayette College and received his medical degree from New York Medical College. After completing his general surgery residency at the University of Southern California, he completed a fellowship in cardiac and thoracic surgery at New York University.