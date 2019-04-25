Health Care Headliner: Jon Bilstein, executive director, Comprehensive Cancer Centers

Originally from Chicago and a Southern Nevada resident for more than 40 years, Jon Bilstein is ensuring that patients at Comprehensive Cancer Centers are getting top care.

“During my tenure, we’ve hired nine new physicians and seven nurse practitioners, invested heavily in the latest oncology technology — including more than $5 million in 2018 — and we recently opened our 15th location, in Summerlin,” Bilstein said. “In April 2018, we launched a new cancer genetic counseling line of service, and in March, we opened the first trial in the world for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.”

In recent years, Comprehensive has also grown its existing community partnerships and established new ones. This includes the antismoking “I Quit For” campaign with UNLV and skin-safety partnerships with a number of local entities, including Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Aviators and UNLV football.

“In 2019 and beyond, we’re going to keep that momentum going strong, with enhanced treatments and a growing roster of physicians,” said Bilstein, who serves on the advisory council for the Las Vegas Medical District, is on the board of Las Vegas HEALS and is a member of CEOs Against Cancer and the Nevada chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Bilstein made his initial foray into the medical arena as an apprentice at Sierra Health Services. He spent two years with HealthSouth and five years with Desert Radiology prior to joining Comprehensive Cancer Centers as chief operating officer in 2007, a post he held until 2014. He rejoined Comprehensive in January 2017 as executive director, leading a practice that encompasses more than 540 employees, 46 physicians, 15 advanced practice providers and 170 clinical research trials annually.