CFO of the Year Awards: Brian Kleven, CFO, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals — Siena and San Martin campuses

As the son of a registered nurse, Brian Kleven — CFO of Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals’ Siena and San Martín campuses — aspired to work in health care from early on.

“I was not clinical in nature, but took to mathematics and finance very well, so decided to contribute the best way I could,” said Kleven.

Kleven joined Dignity Health in 2016 as CFO of the St. Rose Dominican Siena campus. He has been providing financial oversight for the San Martín location since last summer. His re-sponsibilities include direct oversight of finance, revenue integrity and revenue-cycle optimiza-tion for the two hospitals, which have annual net revenue of more than $700 million.

Kleven’s work on net revenue denials improvement has been so successful that it’s being implemented across the Dignity Health organization. In layman’s terms, that means that Kleven works with insurance companies to guarantee that guidelines are being met for the hospital to issue proper billing statements and receive payments.

Also committed to professional growth and mentoring his team to help them achieve pro-fessional success, Kleven offers the following tip for young finance professionals:

“Hard work and culture are very important,” he said. “There has been a recent movement to push toward other ways to view employees, but I see fitting in and delivering organizational goals as critical. High performers deliver results and serve as role models.”

Kleven holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from California State University, Northridge, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business admin-istration from UNLV. He serves as a board member of the American Lung Association.