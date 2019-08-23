CFO of the Year Awards: Bryan Coy, CFO, Vegas Golden Knights

Bryan Coy, CFO of the Vegas Golden Knights, believes that accounting and finance are the language of business.

The language he speaks goes beyond hockey and the hockey group, owned by Bill Foley. There are also Foley Family Wines and its related vineyard entities; and Epic Wines and Spirits.

That means Coy oversees the financial functions for companies involved with wine production and distribution as well as sports — industries with very stringent guidelines.

Coy is responsible for preparing and executing budgets for two dozen Foley entities; oversight, monitoring and strategic review of capital structure; leading the finance and treasury operations; and providing financial, budgetary and operational reporting to the National Hockey League.

“I joined the Foley organization just after the start of the Golden Knights’ inaugural season, so the hockey organizations were essentially a startup, and I have been fortunate to have a fantastic finance group there,” Coy said.

“The finance team all came through different channels and that diversity allowed the group to handle the surprises that come with a high-volume startup.”

Coy led the refinancing or replacing of nine figures of debt and equity facilities, including capital for the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility in Summerlin and the new arena in Henderson.

He also replaced the Epic Wines and Spirits’ and Foley Family Wines’ revolving lines of credit in partnership with City National Bank and refinanced many of vineyard mortgages of Foley Family Wines.

Coy is a CPA and CMA who holds a degree with a dual major of accounting and finance from Wright State University. He previously worked at Interblock Gaming, Aruze Gaming, Sunterra Resorts and Deloitte & Touche.