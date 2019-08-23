CFO of the Year Awards: Ken Wilkins, Vice President of Business and Finance/Treasurer, Roseman University of Health Sciences

Ken Wilkins brings a passion for health care and education to his role at Roseman Universi-ty of Health Sciences, where he oversees accounting, finance and select business operations for the institution, a teaching university for health care professionals with campuses in Hen-derson, Summerlin and South Jordan, Utah.

During Wilkins’ time at Roseman, the institution’s revenue and assets have quadru-pled.

“I’m really proud of the educational and financial successes of Roseman University,” said Wilkins.

“I also participated in the successful acquisition of the former Nevada Cancer Institute, two municipal bond issues of $39 million and $68 million, and the launch of the College of Medi-cine.”

A mentor who aspires to inspire both students and his team, Wilkins has kept turnover in his department low and offers financial incentives to his staff for professional development.

“No matter how knowledgeable and skilled you may be in an area of expertise, you will never be successful without developing great relationships with your team,” said Wilkins, who also provides pro bono consulting services for area schools.