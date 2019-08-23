CFO of the Year Awards: Michael Pearse, CFO and Executive Vice President of Finance, Westgate Las Vegas

Michael Pearse joined Westgate Las Vegas as CFO and executive vice president of finance in 2015. He is responsible for oversight of all accounting and finance operations as well as budgeting and planning for the property.

“I wasn’t actually interested in finance or accounting until I was a junior at Southeastern Louisiana University and took my first accounting class, which was surprisingly easy for me,” Pearse said.

Under Pearse’s financial direction, the Westgate’s EBITDAM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) have a forecasted projection for 2020 of four times what the number was in 2014.

“I am most proud of developing our workforce management team and installing our scheduling system, which has resulted in improved management and productivity,” said Pearse, who said his best advice for up-and-comers is to find your passion and continue to challenge yourself.

“Finance continues to evolve through technology and the regulatory environment, so keep up with the latest changes, and network, network, network,” he said.

Pearse has worked with many gaming properties in his career, including Paris, Bally’s, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station and Mandalay Bay.