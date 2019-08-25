Don’t let your pack break your back

The annual back-to-school rush tends to elicit a mad dash for a mountain of school supplies that end up in our children’s backpacks.

Between packing a lunch, water bottle, assorted school supplies, textbooks, binders, electronic devices and other odds and ends into the backpacks that they carry to and from school and activities, students are being weighed down — literally.

I recommend that a backpack weigh no more than 5% to 10% of a child’s weight. Backpacks that are too heavy can have a damaging effect on a child’s growth and cause problems like poor posture and back, neck and shoulder pain.

Dangers of a heavy backpack

A backpack that is too heavy can cause a forward trunk lean and cause the upper back to round, which then causes a forward head posture with the neck extended. This can result in neck and shoulder pain and prevent muscles and ligaments from properly holding the body upright.

A significant amount of strain is put on the shoulders when wearing a heavy backpack. This strain causes joints and muscles to tighten and creates pressure from the body being thrown off balance. In such cases, the mid- and lower-back regions are likely to experience pain and muscle tightness, and the hips and knees will likely become sore from straining to align and carry the weight of the body and the backpack.

Choosing the right backpack

To reduce the risk of injury, choose a backpack that can support a child’s weight, as well as the weight of everything being carried, without putting a strain on the back. The size of the backpack should not hang more than 4 inches below the waist and should not be wider or longer than a child’s torso. It should also have a padded back and shoulder straps, an ergonomic design, and ideally, multiple compartments to help distribute the weight.

Parents or caregivers should make sure that the backpack is secured and worn correctly.

Both shoulder straps should be used and should be kept snug and in place. Reminding your child to practice good posture will help to avoid back strain and pain and will reduce pressure on the spine.

Lighten the load

If a child is exhibiting symptoms that include marks on the shoulders from backpack straps, grunting when putting on or taking off a backpack, or if there are complaints about numbness or tingling in the arms, fingers, or shoulders, the backpack may be too heavy.

Such injuries are preventable and increasingly common, so it’s important to help kids choose the right backpack and make sure that they are properly used and not overloaded.

Dr. Blair Duddy is a pediatrician with Southwest Medical Associates.