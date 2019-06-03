People on the Move: June 3, 2019

FlixBus offers service from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City, St. George, Provo and Cedar City, Utah.

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined the board of directors for Jobs for America’s Graduates.

Sheila Hernandez is executive director of the Bridge at Paradise Valley, an assisted living community.

The Camp Transformation Center, a national fitness center, opened Camp Las Vegas at 7885 West Sahara Ave., Las Vegas. Adel Bazzi, Blanca Tinoco and Jose Amezcua will manage daily operations.

The Summerlin app is available for download on iPhone and Android devices. Designed in partnership with Venuetize, a mobile technology company, the app offers information about the Las Vegas Ballpark and Summerlin community.

Omar Saucedo is AT&T’s director of external affairs for Southern Nevada.

Mary Beth Higgins is CEO of Affinity Gaming. Eric Fiocco, Affinity’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, is chief operating officer. He’ll also retain his marketing title.

Morty’s Joint is open at 4240 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas. It is an esports lounge and arcade owned by and located above the Apothecary Shoppe, a marijuana dispensary, and named for the dispensary’s mascot.

Attorney Brenda Roubidoux Taylor joined Dickinson Wright’s Las Vegas office as of counsel. She specializes in aviation and tax law.

North Las Vegas unveiled a bronze bust of legendary Mexican revolutionary General Emiliano Zapata. The bust is a gift and token of friendship from the International Confederation of Morelenses and Mexican Immigrants on behalf of the government of Morelos, Mexico, the birthplace of Zapata. It can be seen at North Las Vegas City Hall.

Burke Construction Group President and CEO Kevin Burke was named a Kansas State Alumni Fellow for the College of Engineering. Burke earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in business management from Kansas State University.

Premier Business Centers, a flexible workplace operator with locations in Henderson and Las Vegas, has changed its name to Premier Workspaces.

Grand Canyon Development Partners completed construction on a Sprouts Farmers Market at 771 S. Rainbow Blvd. Leigh Ann Monk-Reyes served as the project manager on the 30,000-square-foot store.

Curry Zen is open at 225 W. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas.

Denny’s is open at 420 E. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas.

Blaze Pizza is open at 1620 E. Craig Road, Suite 102, North Las Vegas.

The Winchester Dondero Cultural Center’s 274-seat theater is being renovated. The project includes new theater seating, new lighting, a new sound system and a lift to allow disabled access to the stage.

Chris Hunter, senior vice president of business development for TMC Financing, joined the board of directors for Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas as its director of programs.

The Strat unveiled “Look!,” a new sculpture at its entryway on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Bob Stupak Avenue. The sculpture was created by a team of Las Vegas artists: Nick Stiley handled design and fabrication, Adin Fly created the artistic concept, and James Talbert handled computer-aided design and fabrication. Blake Sartini, chairman, president and CEO of Golden Entertainment, the parent company of the Strat, commissioned Kevin Barry Fine Art to create the sculpture.

Andrea Messimer-Henley is senior director of sales and business development for Adomni, a digital advertising company.

Atif Rafiq is president of commercial and growth for MGM Resorts International.

Terrence Thornton is executive director of Special Olympics Nevada.

Food Network ranks Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, as one of the best tiki bars in the country.

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets installed six electric-car charging stations.

USA Today named the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., as the best museum in Nevada.

Water Wings Swim School spent $1.3 million to purchase a 6,001-square-foot space in Coronado Canyons at 660 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

Brandon York is manager of Nevada State Bank’s Mountain’s Edge branch and Alberto Calderón is manager of Nevada State Bank’s Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway branch.

Eric Speer is director of sales expansion for Logical Position, a digital marketing agency.

Alicia Fernandez-Campfield is senior vice president of customer service operations, Edmund Ng is senior vice president of customer acquisition marketing and Shalonda Webb-Hills is vice president of operations support at Credit One Bank.

Michael Lane is Nevada State Bank’s executive vice president, director of commercial real estate.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s board of directors for 2019-20 is: Chairman of the Board Joe Tumminia of the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Vice Chairman Joel Schwarz of Dickinson Wright, Secretary Marcel Bloomer of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Treasurer Robert Bulmer of Bank of Nevada, Member at Large Stephanie Stallworth of Cox Communications, Member at Large Donald Polednak of Sylvester & Polednak, and Past Chairman Matt Engle of Insurance Office of America.

William O’Keefe was named the No. 1 individual sales executive for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The Foundation for Recovery announced its 2019 Recovery Award Winners. Recipients of the Bob Gray Community Partner Award included: Cherie Hughes, Dignity Health-St. Rose Hospital, Women’s Care and Outreach Centers; Debbie Isaacs, Unshakeable.org and Levy Production Group; and Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commission. Recipients of the Steve Sigman Recovery Awareness Award included: Rhonda Fairchild, There is No Hero in Heroin and Mission High School; Jackie and David Siegel, Westgate Resorts; and Lawrence Weekly, Clark County Commission. Recipients of the Excellence in Research and Education Award included: Brad Donohue, professor, Psychology Department and Director of Family Research and Services, UNLV, and editor, Journal of Child & Adolescent Substance Abuse. Recipients of the Robert Rehmar Addiction Professional Award included Christie Medina, HELP of Southern Nevada. The recipient of the Foundation for Recovery Brick Award was Heidi Gustafson, Foundation for Recovery, Advocate.

HealtHIE Nevada is collaborating with the Nevada Hospital Association and Collective Medical to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions. In 2018, 15.6% of Nevada’s Medicare enrollees over age 65 were readmitted 30 days after hospital discharge, according to the United Health Foundation. HealthHIE Nevada and Collective Medical help health care organizations communicate and share records.

Brenda Weksler replaced retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen.