El Dorado Cantina opening second Las Vegas location

El Dorado Cantina will soon have a second Las Vegas Valley location.

The Mexican restaurant is expected to open late this summer at Tivoli Village on the valley’s west side, according to a news release.

“We’re so excited to have our second location in Tivoli Village and offer the residents and nearby businesses our great guest service and generous portions of our sustainably-sourced authentic Mexican cuisine,” said Paco Cortes, the restaurant’s chef.

The 6,200-square-foot restaurant will have room for nearly 240 guests and include patio seating.

El Dorado Cantina’s existing location, which is open around the clock, is at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The new restaurant will have the same ownership, an investment group led by Larry Rudolph.

The new location will be open seven days a week, but the hours have not yet been set, an El Dorado Cantina spokeswoman said.

The restaurant touts itself as being one of the few Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas to offer food made with organic, non-GMO ingredients.