40 Under 40 Alumni: Jeremy Copeland and John Saccenti

Jeremy Copeland, MBA

Director, BDO USA, LLP

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? In 2013, I was in my fifth year as director of BDO USA, LLP.

What has been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? We have made such great strides in growing the BDO Las Vegas practice since it opened in 2007, and I am proud to be part of that growth. BDO has interesting clients across a broad range of industries, and I take great pride in our firm delivering on the promises we make to them.

What did you learn the hard way? I learned to trust in the expertise of those around me and those that have come before me. I am a firm believer in working smarter, not harder.

What’s your favorite spot for a lunch meeting? Tommy Bahama at Town Square. The staff are so genuinely nice, the food is consistently amazing and they always remember my name and my drink. It makes me feel very welcome.

Who is your business hero? Don Snyder continues to be a source of inspiration. Since transitioning from the private sector years ago, he continues to touch our community in such meaningful ways that his impact will be felt for many years to come. Another hero would be Dr. Barbara Atkinson, founding dean of the UNLV School of Medicine. She is making history in laying the foundation for a new health care landscape in Southern Nevada.

What’s the best advice you have to offer? Always follow through. Do exactly what you said you would do, when you said you would do it. Your word is everything, and once lost, it is extremely difficult to regain.

John Saccenti

Executive Director, ESPN Events, Las Vegas Bowl

Where were you when you received your 40 Under 40 award? ESPN Events as the associate executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl.

What has been your biggest accomplishment since you were awarded? We have grown every aspect of our business since I was appointed executive director—sponsorships, tickets, TV ratings, overall experience and attendance. In addition, I’m most proud of the team we’ve built. Everyone is working hard and pulling in the same direction to prepare us for the future of our business in Las Vegas.

What did you learn the hard way? Don’t let outside noise and negativity affect what you’re trying to do. Don’t get caught up in it and don’t fuel it.

Who is your business hero? Locally, Don Logan. Don gave me a chance in the sports business and has been there with advice, support and guidance for the past 20 years. Don is also the longest-running sports executive in Las Vegas and has had to do more with less over the past 35 years. Globally, Dana White. What he did to build the UFC from its inception is simply remarkable. He was able to get mixed martial arts into mainstream sports and grow it into a $4 billion entity.

If you ran Las Vegas, what’s the first thing you would do? We’ve made tremendous strides over the past few years, but I would continue to find ways to diversify our corporate business base in Southern Nevada with relevant, deliberate and quality growth.

What’s the best advice you have to offer? Find that job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.