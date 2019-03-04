Allergy season in Southern Nevada is nothing to sneeze at

Whether you realize it, spring is right around the corner. For some it can be one of the most enjoyable and beautiful times of the year in Southern Nevada. For others, it means the return of an unwanted and uncomfortable nuisance — seasonal allergies.

Although to some outsiders the Las Vegas Valley and its desert climate may not seem like a place known for its seasonal allergies, that’s far from the case. Over the years, Southern Nevada has become known as having one of the most acute allergy seasons in the country.

Just ask residents in the area, or doctors like me who treat them — springtime brings a host of unpleasant symptoms for people suffering from allergies. Patients are left dealing with nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, sore throat, difficult breathing, and sinus pressure. Symptoms vary from person to person, but they happen as a result of the immune system’s response to different irritants in the air.

The dry climate and the considerable amount of native and non-native plants and trees now growing in our desert can inflame allergies with their pollen.

Although they are banned from being planted and sold across the valley, mulberry and olive trees are still found in many areas. These trees are known as primary causes for a lot of our pesky allergy symptoms. Spring brings allergies with it because mulberry trees pollinate around March and olive trees in April. The warmer weather and windier conditions we typically get during the spring cause pollen from the trees to spread.

While we direct a lot of attention at mulberry and olives trees, they can’t take all the blame for our harsh allergy season. Other leading sources of allergies include ragweed, Bermuda grass, mesquite trees, tamarisk trees, oak trees, palo verde trees, sagebrush and tumbleweeds.

There is a lot you can do to control allergy symptoms. Taking prevention steps and managing symptoms will help you live a healthier life and not be afraid to enjoy the spring outdoors. One of the biggest things I stress to my patients is to remember that the highest pollen counts typically occur earlier in the morning, so move your outdoor recreation to evening times and don’t forget to shower afterwards.

While it can be challenging to fully prevent allergies for people who routinely get them, following these basic preventative measures can go a long way to helping you get through the allergy season:

• Make a habit of keeping your windows and doors shut.

• Don’t forget to take your medicine.

• Regularly wash your bedding and pets.

• Change your clothes and shower regularly to get

pollen off of you.

• Avoid or remove plants and trees most likely to

contribute to your allergies.

• Change your air filters more often, at least three

or four times a year.

A lot of allergy treatment options can be found over the counter, making it easier to get ahead of your symptoms. Common treatments include antihistamines, inhalers, nasal sprays, allergy immunotherapy shots and decongestants. Don’t forget — nasal steroids are the single most effective thing you can do to treat allergies.

Allergies can be especially problematic for people who suffer from asthma, so it’s important for those patients to be aggressive in allergy prevention to avoid serious asthma attacks.

It’s also important not to confuse allergies and the common cold. Symptoms like nasal congestion and sneezing may appear to be allergies at first. But if they are accompanied by a low-grade fever and general body aches, that means you are likely dealing with a cold instead of seasonal allergies.

Lastly, I encourage patients to schedule a visit with their allergist-immunologist to discuss allergies, develop a treatment plan, or get a seasonal steroid shot. Again, being proactive can go a long way in defeating — or at least treating — those pesky allergies.