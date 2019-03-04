Diligence, education and hard work pave a path to a pharmaceutical career

One question I’m commonly asked is, “What does it take to become a pharmacist?” Pharmacy is an extremely rewarding career, and skilled pharmacists are always needed.

The only way to become a pharmacist is by attending an accredited school of pharmacy (foreign pharmacists coming to the United States take an equivalency exam). There are currently 142 schools in the United States, and the education typically takes four years to complete. Three of these years involve didactic classroom learning, while the last year is dedicated to advance pharmacy practice experience (also known as rotations). Some schools follow a year-round, accelerated model which condenses the pharmacy program to only three years. Pharmacy schools also offer one and two-year residencies or fellowships to specialize in health care disciplines, which many pharmacist positions will require.

The necessary amount of undergraduate coursework to apply to pharmacy school can be completed in two years, but most students opt to obtain a bachelor’s degree beforehand to enhance their application status. The Pharmacy College Admission Test is also required by most institutions for consideration of enrollment. Cost of pharmacy school varies greatly based on multiple factors, such as in-state or out-of-state residency as well as if the school is public or private. Most public schools can range from $12,000 to $25,000 each year for in-state residents, while out-of-state or private university students could pay $40,000 to $55,000 each year.

One trend the pharmaceutical industry has seen is that although there are still see a handful of independent pharmacies in every city, they’ve mostly gone extinct. The competitive buying power of big chains has become too much for independent community pharmacists to compete with. That being said, there are quite a few disciplines in the pharmacy field to choose from. Working for a community pharmacy (i.e. Smith’s, Walgreens, CVS, etc.) is quite rewarding since many times you are the first health care provider people go to for questions and concerns. There are also many classifications of pharmacists that work in hospitals and health facilities, such as general inpatient, cardiology, ambulatory care, pediatric and psychiatric pharmacists to name a few. Aside from this, pharmacists may find work in veterinary medicine, administration, consulting, informatics, research and drug sales for manufacturers.

Some people may believe a pharmacy career only consists of filling prescriptions, but this is not the case. There are many examples of how the pharmacy profession has become more dynamic in recent years. Pharmacists are now the primary health profession to provide vaccines, and you can get screened for some lab tests within pharmacies. Additionally, many states now allow for collaborative practice agreements with prescribers. These agreements give pharmacists the opportunity to work closely with doctors to make therapeutic changes and dose adjustments for patients after they’ve been diagnosed.

Pursuing a career in pharmacy is beneficial for many reasons. I’ve always had great job satisfaction knowing I’m helping to improve the health of patients by making sure the medications they take are safe and effective. It is rewarding knowing that as a pharmacist you are helping keep people healthy with the medications you dispense. Additionally, most pharmacists are not on call 24 hours a day, which isn’t the case with other health care professions, which can be a major benefit when trying to balance your work life and time spent with friends and family. The salary range varies, but generally a pharmacist just out of school can expect to make just over six figures. However, salary can increase greatly the more a pharmacist becomes specialized in specific disciplines of the profession.

It’s not easy to pinpoint what makes a great pharmacist. A strong education in pharmacology and therapeutics as well as superb communication skills to be able to work with other health care professionals and patients are key ingredients. Regardless of the answer, hopefully this helps clarify the path a pharmacist takes from starting as a student to caring for their community.