Gaming Commission allows wagering on Nevada pro baseball teams

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday rescinded a 33-year-old rule prohibiting wagering on professional baseball teams based in the state.

“We know that sports betting is very safe with all the rules that we have in place,” commission Chairman Tony Alamo said. He described the action as a housekeeping measure to ensure betting regulations are consistent, noting that “nobody was asking for this change.”

Nevada has two minor league pro baseball teams. While the change means there won’t be anything prohibiting betting on their games, its not clear any sportsbooks will offer such wagers.

“If there’s a demand, we’ll start, but nobody has asked about it,” said Chris Andrews, the South Point sportsbook director.

The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, formerly the 51s, open their season Thursday in El Paso before returning to the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on April 9. The Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, also play Thursday at Fresno.