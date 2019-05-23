Fresh fruits and vegetables can keep you hydrated during our hot season

With the weather warming up in Southern Nevada, it is important to focus on actions and activities that maintain a healthy lifestyle. In extreme weather temperatures, safe and healthy habits should be a top priority. There were 45 more heat-related deaths in Clark County in 2017 compared to the previous year, with 40 percent of the incidents happening in July, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. With these brutal temperatures around the corner, it’s time for residents to take heed and make healthy decisions.

Here are some tips:

Hydrate

During summer months, hydration is especially important. Make sure to hydrate with water and avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, including soda and juice. Try adding a slice of lemon or lime. Keep a bottle of water handy on your desk, in the refrigerator or in the car.

Be sensitive to the health of those around you, most importantly seniors and children, and be aware of dehydration symptoms such as dry mouth, lethargy, headaches, dry skin and dizziness that can easily be treated with more water. However, if you or someone around you experiences decreased urine production, a fever over 101 degrees Fahrenheit, seizures, difficulty breathing, chest or abdominal pain, seek medical assistance immediately.

Eat fresh

Take advantage of the various farmers markets in Las Vegas. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke — and eating fresh fruit and vegetables helps keep you hydrated. The American Heart Association recommends filling at least half your plate with fruits and vegetables in order to make it to the recommended 4 1/2 cups of each per day.

Locate recipes that use fresh produce to maximize your fruit and vegetable intake. You don’t have to stick with just salads — use produce that is in season like berries, tomatoes, corn, okra, cabbage and melons. By using the fresh produce that is in season, you are also designing menus that will entice you to eat healthy.

Stay safe in the sun

Avoid sun exposure during midday hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and be aware of your surroundings. If you are going to be outside for a considerable amount of time, dress appropriately and find shade.

Keep in mind that what you wear counts, and that includes sunscreen. Always wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and make sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours when swimming. Wear sunglasses with UVA/UVB protection to protect your eyes and reduce the risk of cataracts. Wide-brim hats can provide good protection from the sun as well.

Water safety

Children should always be supervised in and around water, especially if they are not strong swimmers.

Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted when boating. Also, make sure home pools are fenced and not accessible to unsupervised children. This is good advice for adults too, always be cautious around a pool, so you do not accidentally fall in.

•••

Summer means fun, especially in the great city of Las Vegas, but be safe and be prepared. Water, sunscreen, fresh snacks, hats, and sunglasses are crucial components for a good summer preparation kit. Regardless of whether you are living it up this summer with great family activities or hustling throughout the city, it is always important to be summer safe.