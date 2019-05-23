When the morning after comes

Most people seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction are familiar with traditional rehab and therapeutic counseling; there are also many community-based programs.

Underscoring the urgency for treatment, a 2018 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that death rates in Nevada from psychostimulants, which include methamphetamines, ecstasy and ADHD drugs such as Ritalin, — hit 7.5 per 100,000 in 2016, up 32 percent from the previous year. The national average for psychostimulant deaths hit 2.4 per 100,000 in 2016.

Those battling addiction should consider preference, comfort and compatibility when selecting a program. Free and low-cost addiction recovery resources available in Southern Nevada include:

Alcoholics Anonymous

One of the most well-known rehabilitation programs, Alcoholics Anonymous pairs addicts with the support of “sponsors,” other AA members who serve as mentors and support systems for those who have decided to discontinue addictive behaviors. Established in 1935 in Akron, Ohio, by Bill Wilson and Dr. Robert Smith, this 12-step program offers a safe space for drug and alcohol users to verbally work through their recovery in a judgment-free environment.

As with any program, AA has pros and cons. AA is easy to find and is split into different forms, such as Narcotics Anonymous and Emotions Anonymous. However, many struggle with its abstinence-focused approach, rigidity, time requirements and religious undertones. Still, AA has become a household name, so people often choose it over other forms of clinical interventions from which they also might benefit. The AA community itself is also not heavily regulated, which can lead to some unhealthy relationships between those new to recovery and others who may seek to take advantage or are simply not a healthy influence.

Studies indicate that around 20 percent of AA members find sobriety within 1-5 years of entering the program.

For more information about AA, call the Southern Nevada AA Hotline at 702-598-1888.

Moderation Management

Moderation Management focuses on alcohol abuse and addiction with a slightly different approach, teaching moderation over abstinence, but ultimately helping people discover which option benefits them most.

Although the program does not “require” abstinence or total restraint from alcohol, it does ask members to stay sober for a month before attempting to practice “safe and responsible drinking habits.”

The research does not indicate what is considered to be “safe and responsible” alcohol consumption, according to MM, but the program focuses on teaching people their limits and is governed by four values:

• Taking personal responsibility for their own recovery.

• People helping people is the strength of the organization.

• People who help others often discover their own path to recovery.

• Members treat each other with respect and dignity.

Participation in MM is free. Services can be accessed through its online forum and support groups.

For more information about MM, visit www.moderation.org/meetings.

SMART Recovery

Formally known as the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Self-Help Network, SMART Recovery changed its name in 1992. Founded by Joe Gerstein, it stands for Self-Management And Recovery Training and is a highly recommended alternative to traditional 12-step recovery programs.

SMART Recovery focuses on four distinct areas aimed at shifting mental patterns that lead to all types of addictive behaviors, not just alcohol or drugs:

• Building motivation and maintaining it over time.

• Coping with urges.

• Managing feelings through problem-solving.

• Learning how to live a balanced life.

The nonprofit program includes in-person counseling as well as an online message board that is available 24/7. This combination of face-to-face and online communication is offered free of charge all over the country.

The biggest difference between SMART Recovery and AA is that SMART does not carry the religious undertones that AA does and is not limited to specific types of addiction and abuse. Additionally, there is a strong mental health and clinic focus with SMART.

One of SMART’s disadvantages is that, unlike AA, it does not offer new members the comfort of a sponsor. Instead, they have the option to gain support online and through meetings, but there is no one person “assigned” to support them.

Although AA teaches that addiction is forever, SMART teaches its members that addiction is a disease that can be cured with consistency and determination. In addition to the four points previously mentioned, SMART also proposes six stages of the recovery process. Once a member has evolved through each stage, they have a “graduation” that symbolizes their overcoming an addictive behavior as they enter a new stage in their life’s journey. These six stages are:

• Precontemplation: Acknowledging the addictive behavior that lies in the subconscious.

• Contemplation: Discovering the advantages/disadvantages of addictive behaviors.

• Determination/Preparation: The decision to pursue personal changes and start the SMART Recovery plan.

• Action: Seeking out new ways to handle/cope with addiction, including self-help and group support.

• Maintenance: Movement away from negative behavior, leading to positive and noticeable change.

• Graduation/Exit: Once sustainable change has been noticed, a member can choose to “graduate” from SMART Recovery. This choice gives them the opportunity to be honest with themselves as to whether they are ready to move on.

For more information about SMART Recovery, call 866-951-5357.

Secular Organizations for Sobriety

Secular Organizations for Sobriety focuses on addictions to drugs, alcohol and food. Similar to AA, S.O.S. preaches abstinence. While many similar programs are rooted in religious values, the group prides itself on the inclusion of all religions and backgrounds and believes the best way to accomplish sobriety is through peer support. S.O.S. has meetings around the world and offers its services free of charge, although it does accept donations. The short film “No God at the Bottom of a Glass” gives an inside look at addiction and how S.O.S. works to help people fight it.

For more information about S.O.S., call 323-666-4295.

LifeRing

Rather than relying on a higher power or entity, LifeRing teaches its community about the concept of duality, which means that each person is an addict and a non-addict and that the key to sobriety is deciding which energy will win the battle. LifeRing holds individuals responsible for both the good and bad choices they make as it pertains to their recovery and sobriety. The program offers in-person and online treatment, which can be customized to be completely confidential if discretion is desired. When starting the program, members must first find a meeting location and choose a weekly time slot. A handbook allows them to journal about their weekly experiences. In small groups during meetings, they are encouraged to share their issues or concerns pertaining to addiction. And, unlike other programs, members are asked to “be present” and talk about what’s happening to them now rather than what addiction has done to them in the past. The program is free and can be accessed in-person or online. Donations are accepted but not mandatory after meetings. LifeRing requires a bit more independence and responsibility than other programs, which can be good or bad depending on the individual. It does, however, highly encourage members to seek out and encourage the “S” (sobriety) in other members and to connect through positive commonalities rather than negative ones such as drinking and drug use. LifeRing has no formal “graduation” process but the access to online meetings is a big plus for those unable to commit to in-person meetings every week.

For more information about LifeRing, call 800-811-4142.