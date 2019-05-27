The Notes: Philanthropy, May 27, 2019

Sands Cares, the charitable arm of Las Vegas Sands Corp., gave $100,000 to HELP of Southern Nevada's Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. The donation will provide 1,807 nights of shelter for the youth, and the opportunity to name five rooms on the first floor of the center in honor of Sands Cares.

Current Initiatives, a national nonprofit group, washed and dried about 250 loads of clothes and linens for Las Vegas residents at a local laundromat. The organization started with young adults committed to educating others on social initiatives and mobilizing them to bring about change.

Nevada Public Radio received a $500,000 Infrastructure and Capacity Building Challenge Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to be applied to the “Give Voice” Major Gift Initiative. The grant will be used to complete a technical upgrade to the NPR broadcast hub and statewide network.

College of Southern Nevada received a three-year, $50,000 federal grant for counseling and psychological services. The services include mental health counseling for students and training for faculty on how to recognize early warning signs of distress in students. The grant is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Lyft Nevada donated $23,000 to Susan G. Komen Nevada.

AMBUCS, formerly known as American Business Clubs, provided 17 customized tricycles for children who are unable to ride a traditional bike. Team Construction hosted the event and students from Touro University Nevada’s occupational therapy program volunteered.

Shade Tree received $80,000 from the Dignity Health Community Grant program. The funds will be used to support the Stallman Touro Clinic, which is located on site at the shelter. The clinic provides women and children at Shade Tree with basic health care, acute care to manage chronic illness, and health education.

Henderson native Yana Wilson won the Drive, Chip & Putt (girls age 12-13 division) championship at Augusta National Golf Club. Wilson is a member of Youth on Course, a program that allows members to play rounds of golf for reduced fees at participating facilities.

Credit One Bank donated $10,000 to Mondays Dark, an entertainment event staged twice a month that partners with charities. Its goal is to raise $10,000 in 90 minutes.

Nevada is a winner of the Pritzker Children’s Initiative Prenatal-to-Age-Three State Grant Competition. A multiorganization effort led by the Children’s Cabinet and Children’s Advocacy Alliance helped secure the grant, which amounts to $100,000 to encourage healthy development in young children.

James and Melissa Holzhauer donated $10,000 to the Las Vegas History Museum. James Holzhauer, who is a Las Vegas resident and member of the museum, has won more than $1.69 million on “Jeopardy!”

Cox Charities presented $73,200 in special grants to four local nonprofit organizations. Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada received $10,000; Las Vegas Clark-County Library District Foundation received $25,000; Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE received $20,000; and St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation received $18,200. Additionally, $25,000 was presented to Create a Change Now and $25,000 to Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation from the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament.