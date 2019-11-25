The Notes: Nov. 25, 2019

College of Southern Nevada dedicated the student union at its North Las Vegas campus to lawmaker Tyrone Thompson. The Tyrone Thompson Student Union is a 29,000-square-foot building featuring dining options, student government offices, food pantries for food-insecure students, meeting rooms, spacious common areas and courtyards. "Champions like Assemblyman Thompson are one in a million," CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said. "He was a part of the CSN family, frequently on our campuses for functions and events centered on student success. Not only did he act as a mentor and an advocate, he was our friend. The student union will stand as a reminder of the causes he fought for and the students he served."

The Penta Building Group promoted Glen Maxwell to senior vice president of preconstruction. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Maxwell will continue to develop Penta's preconstruction capabilities and services. Maxwell is responsible for guiding Penta's work acquisition and preconstruction services in Nevada, Southern California and Arizona. He guides preconstruction teams to ensure the department is developing client-centric strategies to secure new work.

Core, a nonprofit commitment to empowering, enriching and educating underserved children, named Liberty Leavitt as outreach manager and Joseph Kennedy as outreach coordinator. They will work with executive director Lindsay Harper and outreach director Barbara Molasky to spearhead development and fundraising efforts as Core, powered by the Rogers Foundation, continues to grow.

Continental Realty Group, a Denver-based multifamily operator, has completed the acquisition of the 240-unit Laurel Park Apartments and 168-unit Villa Del Rio Apartments in Las Vegas. The purchase price was in excess of $50 million. CRA has been an active Las Vegas buyer and seller this year, with its May disposition of an 1,194-unit portfolio and March acquisition of the 63-unit Onyx Apartments near MGM Grand.

Din Tai Fung is opening its first Las Vegas location at Aria in 2020. The Taiwanese dumpling and noodle house, with more than 170 restaurants in 13 countries, will debut in the former Aria Café space mid to late next year.

Maxx Properties acquired Madison at Spring Valley, a 168-unit multifamily property in Las Vegas. Built in 2000, Madison at Spring Valley is part of Maxx Properties' growing Las Vegas portfolio, along with Villas at Green Valley Apartments in Henderson, which it acquired this year. The community comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 700 to 1,060 square feet.

SCE Federal Credit Union, with four branches in Southern Nevada, reopened its location at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

MIT National Land Services, a New York commercial title agency, hired Marco Antonio Walton as director of business development. He will spearhead the expansion of the brand into the Las Vegas market, the company's first venture on the West Coast. Before joining MIT, Walton was one of the youngest national account managers for First American Title's National Commercial Services.

MountainView Hospital earned two distinguished three-star ratings, which denotes the highest category of quality, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated mitral valve repair and replacement procedures, and mitral valve repairs and replacements with coronary artery bypass graft procedures. This is the third time in a row the hospital has received these ratings. The three-star ratings denotes the highest category of quality and places MountainView among the top heart surgery centers in the United States and Canada.

Valley Bank of Nevada was chosen by the Small Business Administration as the leading lender in Nevada of its 504 program for the fiscal year beginning in October 2018 and commencing September 2019. The SBA 504 program allows business owners to finance long-term assets while saving thousands over conventional loans. Valley Bank, with locations in Henderson and North Las Vegas, led the state with 17 loans in 12 months.