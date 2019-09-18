Angel Awards: City National Bank

When it comes to giving, the example set for City National Bank’s employees starts at the top.

“Corporate social responsibility is the right thing to do, and not only makes good business sense, it makes for better employees and clients when you’re giving back and investing in communities,” said Paul Stowell, Nevada regional manager.

Since entering the Nevada market in 2007, City National Bank’s philanthropic efforts focus on education and literacy, the environment, health and human services, and culture and the arts.

The bank’s largesse is reflected in the dollars that stay in Southern Nevada.

“Beneficiaries include Three Square, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Communities In Schools of Nevada, Clark County schools, Green Our Planet, Nevada Art Museum, Nevada Ballet, Shriners Hospital and Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation,” Stowell said.

Other examples of the bank’s efforts include awarding more than $1.2 million in grants to teachers over 15 years.

As the official bank of the Vegas Golden Knights, the bank has partnered with the hockey team on Three Square’s BackPack for Kids. Other endeavors include helping fund a mobile classroom and a mobile health care clinic for Touro University Nevada.

“This mobile clinic will enable our Touro faculty and students to provide much-needed care right to the doorstep of low-income seniors in our community,” said Shelley Berkley, CEO and senior provost of Touro University Western Division, at the clinic’s unveiling in 2018.

“We will continue to invest in and support nonprofit organizations, programs and projects that help build better communities and improve the lives of people and families who need a helping hand,” Stowell said.