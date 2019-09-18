Angel Awards: Deanna Paquette

Deanna Paquette truly has a lifetime of philanthropy under her belt, having spent almost 20 years being a part of the Children’s Heart Foundation.

“I became involved with CHF when my nephew was born with a congenital heart defect, and it means the world to me to give back to families who have faced the same medical and emotional challenges that impacted my own family,” said Paquette, who, until recently, served as the foundation secretary.

Not content to merely raise funds, the foundation offers a number of activities for Southern Nevada children with heart conditions, all of which keep Paquette on her toes when not serving as Credit One Bank’s vendor relationship manager.

“I have also been busy with the Walk with the Heart of a Child, raising donations for Camp Mend-A-Heart, adopting 10-plus heart families for holiday gift assistance, and planning for CHF’s second annual Hearts for Charitea – Celebrating Las Vegas’ Philanthropic Hearts,” she said.

In addition to her work with the foundation, Paquette has donated time and money to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, for which she and her husband raised nearly $70,000, also managing the nonprofit’s annual half-marathon and triathlon. She also oversaw ongoing employee volunteer efforts at Credit One Bank to serve dinners at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

It’s a full plate of philanthropy, but Paquette isn’t doing it alone.

“I’m inspired each and every day with the support of so many family members, friends, co-workers and even strangers that help me give back to the community in which we live,” she said.

Credit One Bank “has always been supportive of my philanthropic efforts,” said Paquette, who recently received the bank’s Community Spirit Award. “Credit One Bank’s high level of commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism always filters down to its employees, and has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the causes that mean the most to me.”