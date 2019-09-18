Angel Awards: Keep Memory Alive

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, and with no cure available, it’s vital that research gets funded to combat this scourge.

That’s why it’s so important that Keep Memory Alive helps fund the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

“The idea of brain health and the idea of prevention, those were crazy ideas 10 years ago, but now they’re part of what we do,” said Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, the center’s director, in a story in VEGAS INC. “The field has advanced, and we’ve gone from being non-existing to being front and center in the conversation.”

Keep Memory Alive funds clinical research and has helped the Lou Ruvo Center’s clinical trials program become one of the largest in the nation. It is led by Anna Robins.

“I am responsible for the overall strategy and fundraising initiatives, creating community partnerships, working with sponsors and underwriters, and overseeing the team,” Robins said.

“Keep Memory Alive started out focusing on Alzheimer’s,” said Robins, whose father had multiple sclerosis. “But as the neurology team at Cleveland Clinic expands and continues to treat a range of parallel diseases and dementias, including Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, ALS and Lewy Body, it’s been a great reward to be involved and honor my dad as well.”

In Southern Nevada, Keep Memory Alive offers support groups, counseling, arts and music programs, physical therapy and wellness classes and more.

“We don’t just treat the patient and the disease, we look at the entire family unit and the difficult role of caregivers, providing the resources and support they so desperately need,” Robins said.

“Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for brain diseases, but until that happens, we’re working to expand our services and programs as the need and demand continues to grow,” Robins said. “We also want to engage with the next generation who may not need our services now, but may in the future need to care for a loved one.”