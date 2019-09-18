Angel Awards: Stefanie Tuzman

Stefanie Tuzman’s influence on our culture goes beyond Southern Nevada to encompass countries all over the globe through support to over 70 different organizations. Tuzman has spent the past decade working on behalf of the Jewish community, initially joining the nonprofit organization Jewish Nevada (formerly the Jewish Federation of Las Vegas) as director of young leadership. She ascended the ranks to become president and CEO a year ago.

It’s a role that keeps her busy.

“Due to the nature of our work, we have several pressing needs, and they are always changing,” she said. “Including — but certainly not limited to — needing additional funding for emergency assistance, interest-free loans, education scholarships and support for Israel, to creating more programming and doing more work around engagement and inclusion initiatives representing the diversity of our community.”

Under Tuzman’s guidance, Jewish Nevada’s fundraising efforts have resulted in more than $2 million to benefit Nevada, Israel and beyond. In addition, through the support that Jewish Nevada provides to the Jewish Family Service Agency — its largest local beneficiary agency — more than 3,155 seniors, including 367 Holocaust survivors, received services ranging from housecleaning to transportation; more than 4,865 individuals have received meals through pantry service; and 499 households received assistance with emergency housing and utilities.

They are remarkable benchmarks for Tuzman, who is the youngest female CEO among the 148 Jewish federations across the country.

“Over the last several months, our organization has gone through many changes, including the integration of Jewish Nevada and the Jewish Community Center to create a more effective and efficient organization working to provide more diverse programming to everyone, at every stage of life,” Tuzman said.

“The goal this year is to raise an additional $1 million to support our efforts in Nevada and Israel and to engage the 75,000-plus Jews living in Nevada by expanding our efforts into communities in Northern Nevada,” she said. “We plan to continue to work hard to provide a warm, inclusive, vibrant Jewish community that helps all people, not just Jews, in a Jewish way.”