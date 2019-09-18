Angel Awards: Westgate Las Vegas

Westgate Las Vegas’ philanthropic efforts tackle four vital needs in Southern Nevada.

“We focus on four key community investment areas, including youth and family homelessness, domestic violence, military/veteran support, and education,” said Cami Christensen, Westgate’s president and general manager.

The company has donated more than $1.5 million to organizations across the country and throughout Southern Nevada such as Three Square Food Bank, Shade Tree and HELP of Southern Nevada. Westgate recently raised $15,000 for Veterans Village through its Westgate Charity Car Wash. Westgate also provides support to resource center Casa de Luz, including an annual pool day/picnic, Thanksgiving meals and holiday gifts. In addition, they host the annual Toys For Tots event, and sponsor the now-annual Las Vegas Project Gentlemen event to help young men get on the road to post-high school careers.

The property’s mission for philanthropy traces back to its earliest days, first as the International Hotel, and later as the Hilton under Eric Hilton, a former vice chairman of Hilton Hotels Corp.

“The legacy of community involvement began when Eric Hilton founded Three Square Food Bank, and the commitment to generosity and giving back continues today,” Christensen said.

“Giving back to the community has been a core value for the first 50 years, and we will make it an even more important part of our next 50,” she said.