Vegas Inc, Cox Business Seek Valley’s Top in Tech

Vegas Inc and Cox Business are now accepting nominations for the 11th annual Top Tech Awards. These technology leaders keep our community connected, companies functioning and businesses growing. We are looking for titans of tech who use technology in creative and innovative ways to advance the industry and economy right here in Southern Nevada.

Categories for the 2021 Top Tech Awards include:

· Education

· Government

· Health Care

· Hotel/Gaming

· Nonprofit

· Private – Small/Medium Business

· Private – Large Business

· Public Business

· Start-up Business

· Cox Innovation Award

· Top Tech of the Year

Submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, including distinguished industry leaders and past award recipients. Entries will be judged based on nominee’s recent achievements, company and community impact, major projects and more. To qualify, a nominee must have demonstrated use of technology within their organization to improve business processes, enable growth and/or improve customer experience.

Nominees and honorees will be recognized at the prestigious Top Tech Awards to be held in November, and the winners will be profiled in a special publication of Vegas Inc on Nov. 18, inside of Las Vegas Weekly and online.

Peers and clients are invited to submit nominations for the 2021 Top Tech Awards now through Sept. 24. Learn more about Top Tech Awards.